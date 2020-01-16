In this edition: Answering some burning questions about the primary, checking in with the candidate who's been running longer than anyone, and watching what the first candidate who dropped out does next.

I guess John Roberts is not a big Gilbert and Sullivan fan, and this is The Trailer.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders at Tuesday's Democratic debate. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

Every few months, this newsletter puts out an open call for reader questions. And this was a good week to do it.

For the first time, two candidates who had a treasured and long-lasting political alliance tumbled into a feud and are trying unsuccessfully to end it. For the last time, the senators seeking the presidency are planning a full weekend of campaigning in Iowa; come Tuesday, they'll be stuck in Washington for the president's impeachment trial.

Questions have been lightly edited.

“I think Sen. Elizabeth Warren felt deeply offended by the volunteer script that leaked out from early states saying that she only appeals to elite Democrats. I remember Warren pushing back hard and being upset when Joe Biden tested out that attack line on her a few months ago, and I wonder if hearing that even indirectly from the Bernie Sanders campaign may have led to her to lean into this ‘Women can't win’ story.” — Matt

This is more of a comment than a question, but I will allow it, because it’s an opening for the story many people are talking about this week. When someone first learns about the argument between Warren and Sanders, they're often surprised to hear that it started with a set of talking points that were, objectively speaking, not very negative. The key lines, in a script for volunteers who wanted to flip a voter from Sanders to Warren, were that “people who support her are highly educated, more affluent people who are going to show up and vote Democratic no matter what.” That's hardly a Willie Horton ad.

But it touched a nerve with Warren, for two reasons. You've identified the first one. For her entire electoral career, which began only nine years ago, Warren has been attacked as an elite professor. She has rebutted that by talking about her unprivileged upbringing in Oklahoma, and by winning elections, but the criticism still stings. The Sanders campaign, which is far more chatty about polling data than Warren's, had for months pointed to public polls that found his supporters to be younger, less wealthy, less well educated and sometimes less white than hers.

The second reason this set things off was that Sanders has consistently decried negative campaigning and said that his surrogates should not engage in it. But both official surrogates and (especially) online supporters have delivered plenty of attacks on Warren. Just days before Politico reported on the talking points, a top Sanders adviser in Iowa told The Washington Post that “Warren and [former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete] Buttigieg are kind of going after that wine cave, kind of limousine Democrat.”

“What are the dynamics like between candidates? Is there any candidate who cannot stand another candidate, or are there candidates who have a strong relationship? And how does that play into who attacks who and who tries to downplay differences between themselves and other candidates?” — Austin

We've tackled how Warren and Sanders view each other, but I should add: They really got along well before this week. Sanders had refused to attack Warren even when prompted to. I can count on one hand the times he even contrasted himself with her: once in October, when he said that he (unlike she) was ready to say that Medicare-for-all would require higher income taxes, and twice in November, when he contrasted his Medicare-for-all payment plan and transition to hers.

No other two candidates had that closeness. Andrew Yang has gotten along well with the politicians he's running against, and Sanders got to know Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii when she endorsed his 2016 campaign, but they have not worked much together since. It's easier to spot some rivalries. Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is genuinely irritated by how much Buttigieg has risen, and she has said so, arguing that no woman could rise so far on a thin political résumé.

“There has been lots of excitement, especially by those in the field, that the candidates are finally talking about foreign policy. However, is there any evidence this new discussion is swaying voters?” — Kristopher

Only a little bit. The best data we have on this is the Monmouth poll of Iowa released earlier this week. Previously, just 6 percent of Iowans said that foreign policy was their top issue when vetting presidential candidates. In the new poll, taken after the escalation with Iran, that number jumped to 16 percent. It was far behind health care, which has led on the question all year, but it was the biggest one-poll shift we'd seen on this question all cycle.

So far, though, Biden has benefited just a little from the focus, and there has been no other visible movement. From poll to poll, Biden holds a lead of at least 30 points over the field when voters are asked which candidate they trust to handle foreign policy. It's not just that Biden started off with unique, decades-long experience, dating back to his days leading the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. It's that he has consistently talked about it, even when it wasn't connecting, from sometimes rambling stories about his interactions with foreign leaders to ads emphasizing how he knew those leaders “by their first names.”

It has not mattered, yet, that Biden supported invading Iraq in 2002 and that Democratic voters didn't. In 2004 and 2016, candidates who cast that vote won Iowa, and rival campaigns this year have not done much yet to win the foreign policy argument in Iowa paid media or in personal visits.

“You’ve been saying all along that unions are sitting on their endorsements longer, unlike in 2016. We’re less than three weeks from the primaries. Are those endorsements coming?” — Kristin

For most unions, probably not. By this point in the 2016 race, some of the biggest labor unions, such as AFSCME, SEIU and AFT, had endorsed Hillary Clinton. They have said many times that they are using a more deliberative process for 2020 and are not likely to endorse until the field shrinks and a winner is more clear. What you will probably see over the next few weeks are locals, which are usually free to make their own endorsements, announcing who they support. But so long as both Sanders and Warren are viable, the membership of many large unions is divided, and leaders do not want to move until the membership does.

The lack of endorsements in this cycle is notable, and it has happened for a few reasons. Some members of Congress and progressive groups are, like unions, nervous abut moving quickly and getting blowback. Clinton's early success in lining up support, and convincing rivals that they would be crushed if they ran, turned out to have a downside — angry voters argued that the “establishment” was trying to prevent a true primary contest. But Biden's relative struggle to win endorsements emphasizes how good Clinton was at that element of politics. Just five of 47 Democratic senators have endorsed Biden, two of them from his home state; by contrast, Clinton entered the caucuses with a majority of senators behind her.

Another question to ask is whether any unions or endorsers could help secure a state victory, or nudge someone out of the race. One answer is in what happened four years ago: No Democrat had ever secured as many New Hampshire endorsements as Hillary Clinton, and no Democrat lost by a bigger margin. And the two candidates who won the most traditional political support in this race, Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Kamala D. Harris (Calif.), are now back to work in the Senate.

“Given that the already complex Iowa caucuses results will have an additional dimension this year, could you give us a rundown on 1) state delegate equivalents, 2) the new raw totals, 3) the actual delegate allocation, and 4) the possibility that #1, #2 and #3 could contradict each other and cause confusion on election night?” — Nick

Sure. When you hear “state delegate equivalents,” remember that Iowans are, for the first time, voting to allocate delegates to the national convention in Milwaukee. As in the past, they are voting for delegates to local conventions, which will send delegates to the state convention. But this year, the state Democratic Party decided to lock in these Feb. 3 results, to prevent any candidate from “losing delegates at the county and district conventions in the event their delegates are not able to attend.”

The SDEs are the number of delegates won in caucus rooms, where candidates need to get 15 percent of the vote to be eligible. Imagine a room of 100 voters that's assigned four SDEs. Candidate A gets 30 votes, candidates B and C get 20 votes each, and candidate D, E, and F get 10 votes each. The first candidate will get two SDEs, the next two candidates will get one SDE each, and the other candidates will get nothing.

The raw totals will calculate the number of votes each candidate got, regardless of the thresholds and delegate math. Remember that room I mentioned one paragraph ago? In the past, it would be reported that candidate A got two delegates and candidates B and C got one delegate each. This year, it would be reported that candidate A got 30 votes, and so on — oh, we will also learn what had happened at the start of the night, when candidates G, H, I and J all got votes, before they missed the viability threshold.

Will it cause confusion? Yes. Consider this: What happens if one of the candidates who is not in the Senate, and thus not tied up with the impeachment trial, gets the most “raw” votes by a narrow margin, but a candidate who was not able to campaign during the trial wins the most SDEs? Then several candidates get to claim victory all at once, and other candidates get to disagree.

READING LIST

“Warren-Sanders rift fuels a Democratic split and worries party leaders,” by Annie Linskey, Sean Sullivan and Isaac Stanley-Becker

Democrats in disarray.

“Left launches bid to unify Sanders, Warren camps,” by David Siders

Democrats in … array?

“Rep. Liz Cheney says she won’t seek open Senate seat, will seek reelection in House,” by Felicia Sonmez and Mike DeBonis

Making a bet on a Republican comeback in the House.

“Who’s lying? How the Bernie Sanders-Elizabeth Warren feud could reshape the Democratic race,” by Mark Z. Barabak and Janet Hook

Why it's so hard for either camp to get past the story.

“The caucus change that has Iowa bracing for a hot mess,” by Natasha Korecki and Stephen Shepard

Why there could be three winners Feb. 3, and why “Democratic unity” would not be one of them.

ON THE TRAIL

John Delaney speaks with members of the audience after the Faith, Politics and the Common Good Forum in Des Moines on Jan. 10. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

HUMESTON, Iowa — It was noisy inside the Grass Roots cafe, and not because a candidate for president was there. It was Tuesday afternoon, a few hours before the seventh primary debate, and John Delaney was in danger of being drowned out by two very loud bridge circles. He walked around a table of a dozen voters eating their lunch on the campaign's invitation, as he explained why he didn't support Andrew Yang's idea of a universal basic income.

“In a progressive society, you allocate resources to people who need help, and you don't allocate them to wealthy people,” Delaney said. “In their view of the world, you give everyone $1,000, and the way you pay for that is getting rid of the safety net. Just to be clear, that's where that idea came from.”

Delaney, who had declared his presidential bid 900 days earlier, was closing out the Iowa campaign as he started it: as an underdog who was still introducing himself to people personally. He had not qualified for a televised debate since July, and he had lost top staffers to Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, the only other Democrat to visit all 99 Iowa counties. (Delaney had done so twice.)

Voters had plenty of questions. Reporters had one. Why was he still running?

“The goal is to do better than expectations, which doesn't mean winning,” Delaney said when the lunch was over. “I want that not only for the good of my campaign, but I also want it because I want my ideas out there. It's not about me. This is the best way I can ensure that these ideas have life, to have some surprise in the Iowa caucuses and to give me an opportunity to talk about them.”

For most of the next few weeks, Delaney would continue to campaign in Iowa, the state where he was the first Democrat to run TV ads and the only Democrat to visit some very small towns. Voters who stopped by were given one-sheet descriptions of his plan for rural America, which he had been talking about for months — again, longer than some candidates had even been running.

Delaney remained unique. Unlike other moderate-sounding Democrats, he supported universal health care, just not a ban on duplicative private insurance. Unlike any other candidate “running in Iowa,” he had both private- and public-sector experience. (The caveat is important, because Mike Bloomberg is not competing for Iowa.)

But apart from a 60-second ad that ran during the debate, Delaney has vanished from the Democrats' conversation. Instead of going on TV to contrast his positions with those of left-wing candidates, he is going hyperlocal, even pausing before one stop to help a voter salt her driveway. (According to Delaney, she went to his next event and they had a “great conversation about education and health care.”) The sign-spinners at big party events are long gone, but the blue and white Delaney bus is still rolling, drawing attention when it parks in a town that might have one traffic light, or none. He will appear at next week's Brown & Black forum, but he is less interested these days in “cattle calls” than in one-on-one campaigning.

“I think in 2016, they said they had four caucus locations in the Mormon Trail township, which they're going to have again this year, and that on average there were 10 people in them,” Delaney said. “So, I'm going to get two people at some of these things, just by talking to people, and that will win delegates.”

It would. Every caucus site has a 15 percent candidate viability threshold, meaning that winning two voters out of 10, or one voter out of two, will get a delegate; getting 14 votes at a site with 100 Iowans would be useless.

Delaney had nothing but time for small-town voters, and he demonstrated that on Tuesday, urging curious Iowans to ask him anything. Rodney Schmidt, 70, who showed up in Humeston, got nearly 20 minutes to ask Delaney about everything from respect for veterans like him to whether the government would leave people better off by investing in something besides Treasury bills to strengthen Social Security.

“If you want to save your money, you can't get any interest from the CDs, nothing from the savings accounts,” Schmidt said.

Delaney was ready. “I've read the Social Security trustee's report,” he said, “and I bet I'm the only member of Congress who did.” (He was a congressman from Maryland from 2013 to 2019.) For 10 minutes, he walked Schmidt through the financing of entitlement programs, though he did not argue for investing the Social Security “trust fund” in anything else.

Schmidt was convinced anyway, grabbing a Delaney sign after he finished his sandwich. Delaney had been having interactions like this for years, none of it showing up as support in polls, and he would keep doing it until the caucuses. Before Delaney jumped back on the campaign bus, his wife, April, introduced herself to voters, too, and marveled at the success her husband was having once he got to have real voter conversations. She went into detail about one event where skeptical pro-Trump voters (who might not show up to a rally, but could be sitting at a restaurant when a candidate walks in) were calmed and convinced by her husband's logic.

“I said to him: John, you're not just the talk of the town,” April Delaney recalled. “You changed the town.”

The Delaneys went back to the bus, a few hours away from their next small town. Within a week, four Democrats running for president would be tied up with their work in the Senate. Delaney would still be in Iowa.

IMPEACHMENT WATCH

The latest on the impeachment of President Trump:

POLL WATCH

Wisconsin presidential primary (Marquette Law School, 358 voters)

Joe Biden: 23% (-)

Bernie Sanders: 19% (-)

Pete Buttigieg: 15% (-)

Elizabeth Warren: 14% (-2)

Mike Bloomberg: 6% ( 3)

Andrew Yang: 6% ( 3)

Amy Klobuchar: 4% ( 1)

Tulsi Gabbard: 1% (-)

Tom Steyer: 1% (-)

Much talked about, rarely visited, Wisconsin votes in April, after most Democratic delegates will have been selected. The state of things: basically the same as Iowa, with Bloomberg running stronger thanks to his national ad buys. (Some of southwest Wisconsin gets Iowa television, around Dubuque.) The marginal movement is visible in another part of the poll, when voters are asked about matchups against Trump; Biden leads narrowly outside the margin of error, while Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg are effectively tied inside the range. What's positive for Democrats is that the Iran escalation is largely opposed by voters, while there's no movement in Trump's direction during the impeachment drama.

IN THE STATES

Florida. The state's conservative-leaning Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Republicans who passed a bill limiting 2018's historic voting rights restoration amendment.

Voters, by a landslide, had changed the state's constitution to restore the vote to former felons; instead of being denied the vote until they successfully appealed to a government committee, they could vote as soon as they left prison and got registered. But the Republican-run legislature threw down a roadblock, requiring former felons to pay any fees associated with their cases, including court fees. That would have kept most former felons off the rolls.

In a partial, but important, victory for the amendment's defenders, the court limited the scope of the law. To get back on the rolls, felons will need to pay fees “contained in the four corners of the sentencing document.” As journalists at the Appeal found, the vast majority of fees for felons in Florida did not fit that description.

Still, the decision used some linguistic gymnastics to keep restrictions in place. The text of Amendment 4 was simple:

This amendment restores the voting rights of Floridians with felony convictions after they complete all terms of their sentence including parole or probation. The amendment would not apply to those convicted of murder or sexual offenses, who would continue to be permanently barred from voting unless the Governor and Cabinet vote to restore their voting rights on a case-by-case basis.

The court argued that the mentions of parole and probation meant that “Amendment 4 uses the term 'sentence' to designate more than just imprisonment,” so “an overall 'sentence' — as that word is used in Amendment 4 — is naturally viewed as having only one durational term rather than multiple durational terms.” While voters might have thought they were restoring the right to all nonviolent felons, the court argued they were leaving the room for anything required by the court to be handled before voters got their rights back.

West Virginia. Richard Ojeda, a former state senator who ran one of 2018's most memorable yet unsuccessful congressional campaigns, is running for U.S. Senate — a substantially tougher race against an incumbent who won in 2014 by a landslide.

“I was attacked when I ran for state senate, and won,” Ojeda says in the ad, which starts with a shot of the Army veteran's ornate back tattoo. “My veteran status was smeared when I ran for Congress, and we still had the biggest point swing out of 435 races. Now, it's time to finish what we started.”

The Senate seat, held by Democrats for decades, was picked up by Republican Shelley Moore Capito in a wave-year rout. Democrats took that race seriously, convincing then-Secretary of State Natalie Tennant to run. Tennant looked strong on paper, having won her job by knocking off a Republican incumbent while Barack Obama lost the state. But despite running against Obama's environmental policies, Tennant got blown away, losing every county in a preview of how her party's problems could not be separated from one Democratic president.

For Ojeda, this will be the third federal race in two years. Riding high off the 2018 race, which made him a viral star (with a politically damaging cameo in a Michael Moore movie), he briefly ran for president, even leaving his state Senate seat, before announcing that he could not raise the funds to compete.

CANDIDATE TRACKER

Sen. Amy Klobuchar signs the oath book after being sworn in for the impeachment trial of President Trump in the Senate on Thursday. (Senate Television via AP)

This is the last weekend when the four senators still running for president — one-third of the remaining candidates — will be able to campaign before the impeachment trial locks them down in Washington. Sens. Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael F. Bennet will be sitting in the Senate chamber for the trial six days per week, giving them just 48 hours to campaign in person between Jan. 20 and caucus night, and keeping them in the Senate on caucus night itself.

While it's possible for candidates to travel to Des Moines from Washington and arrive for late-night rallies Feb. 3, getting home would require chartering a flight back in the dead of night. If the trial is not over, and it's not expected to be, only a few candidates will be able to zip between Iowa and New Hampshire to start the eight-day sprint to the latter state's primary.

That's not all: A winter storm will blow into Iowa tomorrow, and after it ends, temperatures will drop below zero overnight and to single digits during the day. When will it warm up? Tuesday, just as soon as the senators are required to be back in Washington.

Bernie Sanders. He won the support of Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin, the well-liked co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and his first endorser from either branch of Congress since October. In 2016, Pocan remained neutral through the primaries, even after Sanders won Wisconsin (and Pocan's Madison-centered district) by a landslide. Today's endorsement video begins with Pocan complimenting Sanders for winning 71 of the state's 72 counties in that primary.

Joe Biden. He's returning to Iowa through the stormy weekend for town halls and, like most of the field, an appearance at the Brown & Black forum in Des Moines on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. He also announced the endorsement of Penny Pritzker, the Obama administration's second secretary of commerce, as well as slates of state legislative endorsements in Ohio and Virginia, which hold presidential primaries in March.

Pete Buttigieg. He won the support of Rep. Annie Kuster, who represents the most rural parts of New Hampshire and who (like the entire delegation) supported Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. Buttigieg's campaign also announced that it would recognize IBEW Local 2321 as the union representing its organizers. He's in New Hampshire on Friday, partially to publicize that endorsement, then returning to Iowa.

Elizabeth Warren. She's back in Iowa on Friday through the weekend, with events through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including the Brown & Black forum.

Mike Bloomberg. He introduced a climate plan focused specifically on “climate and wildfire resistance,” creating an Infrastructure Resilience Finance Corp. and otherwise increasing budgets and readiness for any disasters made worse by changing environmental conditions.

Andrew Yang. He's holding a fundraiser in San Francisco today, but by Saturday he will be in Iowa through caucus night, for what his campaign calls a 17-day bus tour.

Deval Patrick. He rolled out an “opportunity agenda” that covers everything from education (“free or at least affordable” community college) to taxes (estate tax pushed back to 55 percent) to infrastructure. He will hold a “roundtable on education” on Friday in Las Vegas.

COUNTDOWN

... four days until the Iowa Brown & Black Forum

... 12 days until the special legislative election in Texas

... 18 days until the Iowa caucuses

... 26 days until the New Hampshire primary

... 37 days until the Nevada caucuses

... 47 days until the South Carolina primary

... 48 days until Super Tuesday