In this edition: How Iowa will decide, what to look for, how to read the polls, and where the candidates will head to next.

At a Buttigieg event on Sunday in Coralville, Iowa. (Matt Rourke/AP)

DES MOINES — The contest that will reshape the Democratic primary takes place on a relatively tiny battlefield.

As of last month, there were 613,899 registered Democrats in Iowa. The highest caucus turnout in history, 12 years ago, brought out around 239,000 voters. Winning the Democratic Party's nomination on the first ballot in July means securing a majority of 3,979 pledged national delegates. Iowa offers just 41 of those delegates. When the candidates for president leave Iowa tonight, their party will be approximately 1 percent on the way toward picking a nominee.

But no other early-voting state will be so wired, by so many campaigns, as Iowa is today. Most campaigns still here have precinct captains in the majority of 1,678 precincts where caucuses will be held. (The Associated Press will tally results from 1,765 precincts, counting the new “satellite caucus” sites around the world.)

By now, most readers will be familiar with the process: Caucus-goers show up and form groups, and the people whose candidates fall below 15 percent support in each room will get a chance to “realign” in the corners of candidates who crossed that “viability” threshold.

The two biggest alterations to that process, hammered out in the party's post-2016 negotiations, are the vote count and the limits on realignment. In the past, Iowans who aligned with a viable campaign could move to another corner in the next round, something better-organized campaigns used to pull support away from weaker campaigns.

That's not allowed anymore. People who align with viable candidates will not get to change their minds, and that could hurt candidates with substantial second-choice support. It's common to find Iowans who like several candidates and are ready to help that second-choice candidate if he or she is falling short, something they simply won't be allowed to do if they aligned first with a viable candidate.

Second, the party will release three sets of numbers, all at the same time. As before, it will release the number of delegates won in each room, which determine how many delegates each candidate will get at the national convention. For the first time, it will add to that the total first preference vote and the total second preference vote.

Why do that? Because the state delegate system, like an electoral college, gives a bit more power to rural, less populated precincts, and it's possible to squeeze out more delegates by dominating those precincts than by eking out the big, urban precincts. After 2016, the Bernie Sanders campaign believed that more Iowans had shown up to support them on caucus night but that Hillary Clinton had more effectively managed delegates, giving her a win.

The Iowa Democratic Party is trying to manage expectations about the new “popular vote,” and in a Monday morning memo, it compared the first alignment to “the score at halftime.” It's possible for one candidate to win that, while getting edged out on delegates when the caucuses are finished.

What I’m watching

How high is turnout? Several campaigns expect that turnout could surpass the old record of 239,000, thanks to the sheer number of canvassers on the ground and the higher interest in politics we've seen in the Trump era. And they do not agree who would benefit.

Sanders has premised his campaign on pulling out unlikely voters who have never caucused. Joe Biden's campaign has counted on reliable Democrats turning out, helped by good weather. Pete Buttigieg's campaign has worked on first-time caucus-goers and moderate Republicans who are unhappy with Trump and want to move Democrats toward a nominee they like.

It's a cliche that every race comes down to turnout, but in a caucus system, it can change everything. On Monday, at the state's first satellite caucus ever, the Sanders campaign turned out 14 supporters while the Warren campaign turned out one. If just five Sanders supporters had shown up to one supporter of Warren, both would have been viable; Warren would have cleared 15 percent. But by maximizing turnout from local pork plant workers, Sanders got 93 percent of the vote, and Warren got 7 percent. If that repeats itself later in the day (satellite totals will be added up later), or were it to happen tonight at a caucus site, it would make Warren nonviable there.

What do voters do with their second preference? Iowans are well aware that if their preferred candidate doesn't hit 15 percent in a room, they can stick around and back somebody else in a second round. Some of them will up and leave, while the rest will be courted by viable campaigns.

We know from polling and local organizing that some candidates are more likely to lack viability in most precincts. Tulsi Gabbard stopped campaigning in Iowa three months ago. Michael Bennet has abandoned the state for New Hampshire. Tom Steyer has made gains, but has never broken out of single digits statewide; Andrew Yang has made more gains, but faces the same problem.

We know, from polling and interviews, that Yang and Gabbard are more likely to support Sanders if they realign. The rest of this is much less predictable. One problem for Warren, who voters consistently cite as the most popular second choice, is that she's the favorite backup candidate for Sanders voters, who expected to be viable across most of the state. One advantage for Biden, who has lost ground over the campaign, is that he has remained a second choice for voters who would prefer not to nominate an elderly male candidate, but are ready to settle if other candidates seem weaker against Trump.

Where is Amy Klobuchar viable? Apart from some larger crowds, there is not much evidence of a late surge for the senator from Minnesota, and at least three other candidates (Biden, Buttigieg and Warren) are hunting for her voters. Eleven of Iowa's 99 counties stretch along the Minnesota border, and seven counties fall inside the Rochester, Minn., media market. It's in the latter places where any “neighbor” advantage for Klobuchar would reveal itself, especially in Cerro Gordo, where Klobuchar stopped again and again (typically around Mason City) on her trips home to Minneapolis.

But Klobuchar campaigned everywhere and closed out her campaign with rallies in Iowa's biggest cities. It's trying to break out or stay viable in cities like Ankeny and Urbandale (Polk County), Marion and Hiawatha (Linn County). Any continued strength by her there could also help Sanders, whose supporters have the least overlap with Klobuchar's.

Who wins the suburbs? Four years ago, Hillary Clinton's dominance in the Des Moines area secured her statewide victory; she kept big margins in Polk and Dallas counties, giving her a delegate lead that Sanders could not overcome. No candidate has a clear advantage in those counties this year, and if one of them pulled ahead there, or in Linn or Scott (the Quad Cities), it would probably determine the second- and third-place finishers.

How do the four congressional districts vote? Democrats will assign Iowa's 41 national delegates according to the candidates' total delegates statewide and in each congressional district. In 2016, that meant only the slightest advantage for Clinton, whose margin in the 3rd District, dominated by the Des Moines suburbs, was big enough to net her one more delegate than Sanders. Every other district was functionally tied.

This year, the increasingly blue 3rd District will get eight delegates, while the historically Democratic 1st and 2nd Districts will get seven each. The 4th District, the most Republican in the state, gets just five delegates, and the impeachment schedule was especially harmful to Warren; she scrapped her events in the northwest parts of the district, sticking to the liberal bastion of Ames. Sanders has remained on the air in the district, and his campaign has intensely worked Latino areas in Sioux City and Storm Lake, with canvassers also heading to smaller working-class cities such as Boone and Fort Dodge.

Reading list

Ad watch

Tom Steyer, “How Is This Happening?” The billionaire who is competing in the first four states is not polling strongly or drawing big crowds in Iowa or New Hampshire. But he's polling well in Nevada and South Carolina, where he has largely had the airwaves to himself, and focused on events with nonwhite voters, who have felt neglected by some candidates. The result: this spot, which cuts together footage of TV commentators remarking on Steyer's later-state strength. It's running in Iowa today, and it does not mention the gigantic early-state ad campaign as a reason for the surge.

Poll watch

When the Des Moines Register scrapped its final poll, some candidates were denied a story about their late-stage momentum, and reporters were denied a trove of data about which voters were moving. We'll have to wait until the caucus room doors are closed, and the first “entrance poll” (not exit poll!) is released. It'll be updated throughout the night, but it'll tell us a few things quickly.

Who won late-deciding voters? Four years ago, the entrance poll suggested that Bernie Sanders had surged in the final weeks of the caucuses but that voters dawdling until the last minute had pulled back. Iowans who decided in the last few days broke marginally for Hillary Clinton. Around half of voters said “experience” or electability was their top candidate quality. This year, Joe Biden has consistently run ahead on that question, albeit by a less- commanding margin.

How young is the electorate? In 2016, just 18 percent of caucus-goers told the entrance pollster that they were under 30 years old. That was down four points from the percentage in 2008, when young voters powered Barack Obama's victory in Iowa. Sanders has worked for a year to ramp up young voter turnout, and if it's higher, that work paid off.

How do women vote? Both Warren and Klobuchar have courted female voters with new intensity in the final weeks, hinting that Democrats would regret it if, after celebrating the nomination of the first female nominee for president, they set up a primary of older white men. In 2016, 57 percent of caucus-goers were women, and they backed Clinton by 11 points, bigger than Sanders's margin with men. Female voters could make Klobuchar more viable, or help Warren push past Buttigieg or Biden in some precincts. Or they could split between male candidates after all.

How much do voters prize electability? In 2016, just 20 percent of Iowa Democrats told entrance pollsters that their top factor in assessing a candidate was whether they could “win in November.” It would be remarkable if that number was so low; the question has dominated in polling all year. But keep an eye on the margin, too. In 2016, Iowans thought Clinton was more electable than Sanders by 60 points. What's the margin this year? And who else is in the mix?

Candidate tracker

They mean no offense, but the Democrats running for president will not be spending much time in Iowa after today. Depending on when the race is called and when they give their “victory” (or otherwise) remarks, the candidates will be departing the state as early as Monday evening or as late as early Tuesday morning. While 11 candidates remain in the race, and while seven spent substantial time in Iowa, all have scheduled campaign events through the week no matter how poorly they do here.

The four senators will have to work the State of the Union address and impeachment trial into their schedule. All sides expect the Senate's trial to be over, and the president secure in his office, by Wednesday.

Bernie Sanders. He'll hold a caucus night event in the Holiday Inn Des Moines Airport Conference Center, capacity 1,500. While he'll head straight to New Hampshire, he won't hold an event until Tuesday evening, in Milford.

Pete Buttigieg. He'll hold a caucus night event in Drake University's Bell Center, then head to New Hampshire for five town halls or “Meet Pete” events, in Manchester, Hampton, Portsmouth, Laconia and Concord.

Elizabeth Warren. She'll hold a caucus night event in Des Moines's downtown Forte events center, capacity 750, then head to New Hampshire for a morning town hall in Keene.

Joe Biden. He'll hold a caucus night event in Drake University's Olmstead Center, capacity 650. He'll hold “community events” in New Hampshire on Tuesday, in Nashua and Concord.

Amy Klobuchar. She'll hold a caucus night event in the Des Moines Marriott Downtown, where the largest ballroom's capacity is 1,200. Tomorrow, she'll be in New Hampshire, with events in Concord, Portsmouth and Nashua.

Andrew Yang. On Tuesday he'll be in New Hampshire, with town halls in New London, Laconia and Lebanon.

Tom Steyer. He'll hold a caucus night event at the Iowa Taproom's Marquette room, capacity 216. On Tuesday, he'll have Nevada all to himself, holding a town hall in Las Vegas.

Michael F. Bennet. He'll speak to a government class in the morning in Hudson, N.H.

Tulsi Gabbard. Still in New Hampshire waiting for the rest of the field to show up, she'll hold town halls in Nashua and Litchfield.

Deval Patrick. Wrapping up a leg of a New Hampshire tour, he'll hold campaign events in Manchester and Durham.

Mike Bloomberg. He announced a new campaign office opening in Kansas City, Mo., emphasizing that the president had mistakenly tweeted that Kansas City, home to the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, is in Kansas. (Both states have a Kansas City, but Missouri's is far larger and contains Arrowhead Stadium.)

Caucus history

Sen. Barack Obama greets supporters after delivering a policy speech on ending the war in Iraq in Clinton, Iowa, on Sept. 12, 2007. (Allison Joyce/Reuters)

For some Iowa Democrats, the 2008 caucuses were among the greatest moments of their lives. Barack Obama’s victory has taken on the power of a legend, growing every year, until it shaped this year’s caucuses. Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala D. Harris of California invoked Obama to power a comeback that never came; former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg invoked his brief canvassing trip on behalf of the “skinny guy with a funny name” to portray himself as Obama’s successor.

Obama was never truly a long shot. Blasted into national stardom at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, he was traveling to Iowa not long after, headlining the steak fry hosted by Sen. Tom Harkin in 2006. “We don’t settle in America,” Obama said, an unmissably resonant line for Democrats who were waiting with mixed emotions for Hillary Clinton to enter the race.

In February 2007, when he entered the race, he was greeted by endorsements from Iowa’s Democratic treasurer and attorney general. In May 2007, when the Des Moines Register first polled the state, Obama was at 21 percent, clearly a contender. More importantly, it was not Clinton, with 23 percent, who led the field; it was John Edwards, the party’s 2004 nominee for vice president, who hit 29 percent in the poll and had nearly won the last cycle’s caucuses.

Iowa’s electorate was primed to reject Clinton, and intrigued by Obama, enough to get him past some listless summer months. He had an advantage that Edwards never could match: Obama had opposed the Iraq War while he was still a state senator in Illinois. He pressed that advantage against both candidates, holding an event to mark the anniversary of his antiwar speech and dubbing one trip to Iowa the “judgment and experience” tour.

Attempts to copy Obama have never quite clicked, because nobody has matched his combination of advantages — geography, youth appeal, strength with nonwhite voters — with flawed opponents. Edwards, who sharpened his pitch as the “son of a mill worker” who had real solutions to end poverty, kept his strength with only working-class voters; Clinton, whose message was “big challenges, real solutions,” never presented herself as a historic candidate like Obama.

On caucus day, 52 percent of Democrats cited “can bring about needed change” as their top quality for a candidate. Just 8 percent cited “has the best experience to win in November.” That's very unlikely to repeat with voters tonight.

Countdown

... one day until the special primary election in Maryland's 7th Congressional District

... four days until the seventh Democratic debate

... eight days until the New Hampshire primary

... 19 days until the Nevada caucuses

... 26 days until the South Carolina primary

... 29 days until Super Tuesday