MANCHESTER, N.H. — One by one, the candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination boarded their planes from Iowa. One after another they landed, with the Iowa Democratic Party's three-part vote count showing the same numbers: zero, zero, zero.

Iowa's Democrats made a shambles of their first-in-the-nation caucuses on Monday, causing ripples in this primary that we won't fully understand until it's over. We don't have the data needed to call a race, much less analyze the demographics or priorities of voters. The night unfolded through such confusion that the candidates did not even speak to one another, giving versions of “victory” speeches only after Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota showed up to her election night party and let it rip.

As The Post's team in Iowa has reported, all day, there was simply too much trouble with an app-and-hotline-based reporting system, and with a new three-part vote count that counted first alignment, final alignment, and state delegates. At some point, maybe tomorrow, there'll be enough for a deep look at Iowa voters' preferences. All we know now is what went wrong.

Joe Biden is going to have to fight this out. The former vice president was not just confident about Iowa; he could get downright celebratory. “You all said I was going to fail from the beginning,” Biden told a reporter in June, after a modestly-sized rally on a college campus. “Tell me where this great enthusiasm is manifesting itself,” he chided reporters in November, when told that other candidates (Elizabeth Warren, specifically) were getting bigger crowds than he. As of late as last week, Biden's campaign manager argued that his support was broad enough to keep him viable (i.e., over 15 percent) in more than 90 percent of caucuses across Iowa.

That was far too optimistic. We already know that Biden fell below viability in many precincts, some of the time in embarrassing ways, as when state Attorney General Tom Miller couldn't keep Biden alive in the precinct he'd voted in for decades. (Miller caucused instead for Pete Buttigieg.) The slice of entrance polling that we did see Monday found voters concerned about “electability” backing Buttigieg at nearly the rate they backed Biden. If anything, the chaotic voting results obscured just how poorly Biden, the one Democrat who gave his blessing to a super PAC in Iowa, had done.

“I think if you look at last night, the one thing that I think everybody now knows is that Joe Biden had a really bad night last night, and that means that it’s wide open,” billionaire Tom Steyer said on Tuesday, even though his own massive spending in Iowa put him in seventh place in the count released Tuesday.

Bernie Sanders's turnout theory took a hit. The senator from Vermont said it at every rally: “High voter turnout” would win him Iowa. His campaign, premised on the idea that he was done in four years ago by a late start, swarmed the state with organizers, hitting every voter contact goal. Early Monday night, as Sanders cleaned up in the satellite caucuses that he'd pushed the party to hold for busy voters, his campaign was full of optimism, hopeful that up to 250,000 Iowans would show up.

With 62 percent of precincts in, it was clear turnout was short of the approximately 239,000 Democrats who showed up in 2008. Sanders acknowledged that to reporters during his Iowa-to-New-Hampshire flight. “From what I've heard, that they're somewhat higher than in 2016,” Sanders said of the turnout numbers, “not as high, frankly, as I would've like to have seen.”

There were some positive stories for Sanders, who dominated satellite caucuses set up for nonwhite voters, a good omen ahead of contests in Nevada, California and other western states. But the dream of using mass, distributed organizing to change the caucus math looked dimmer Monday night, and that's a problem for Sanders's entire premise of changing the electorate with working-class votes. He'll get another chance next week in New Hampshire.

Trust in the party got even lower. Remember why these caucus results were so complicated. In 2016, Sanders came out of Iowa convinced, with reason, that he had gotten more individual votes than Hillary Clinton but narrowly lost because the party released only counts of delegates, not votes. Democrats agreed to calculate three numbers and release them at the same time. And then Monday happened.

Sanders was diplomatic about this, refusing to cast “aspersions” on the party. But he was outnumbered by cynics. Some of his own supporters focused on the elite Democratic ties of the app company that had botched the caucus reporting. (Nevada Democrats have announced that they will not use this app in their caucuses this month.) It had been bad enough when a Des Moines Register poll was spiked, due to a (legitimate) complaint from the Buttigieg campaign. It was worse to watch the Sanders campaign release internal data that gave it a win, only to watch Buttigieg declare a sort of victory based on his campaign's internal data.

“Inject this into our veins,” tweeted civil rights activist Shaun King, who will introduce Sanders at a rally in Milford, N.H., tonight. “We THRIVE when the establishment plays games and reveals their unorganized hand.”

As of the numbers released Tuesday, Buttigieg is ahead in state delegate equivalents while Sanders leads in the final alignment vote.

The party's left and moderates have no idea what to do next. To be fair, that might have happened even had the results come early and clearly. Large Democratic donors, who had begun to warm to Biden at the end of 2019, just watched him stagger into fourth place in results released Tuesday in a state where the last two living Democratic governors had endorsed him. Buttigieg's lead, and a victory speech that announced his success in building a new coalition, did not change the problems he's facing in later states where nonwhite voters play a bigger role. Klobuchar, who has long intrigued donors and party figures as an electable alternative, has exactly the same problem — and less money.

The left's strategy was muddled, too, because Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts pulled back in the final days of the race. While the Sanders campaign had seen Warren fading in mid-January, she closed strongly and, according to results from precincts that reporters covered in real time, was often more effective than Sanders in pulling second-preference votes from nonviable candidates.

“We’re back from Iowa,” Warren said in Keene, N.H. The audience broke up with laughter. “It’s a tight three-way race at the top. We know that the three of us will be dividing most of the delegates coming out of Iowa. We’re feeling good.”

Dems in disarray

Troy Price, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, speaks to the media Tuesday. (Craig Lassig/EPA-EFE)

Outrage over the debacle in Iowa has Democrats talking openly about killing the state's caucus altogether, ending a 48-year tradition and replacing it with something less prone to chaos.

If they do, it would complete a trend that took off after the last round of Democratic contests, one that has pushed traditional caucuses to near-extinction. In 2016, a total of 14 states held party-run caucuses that resembled Iowa's, albeit usually without the part-quaint, part-baffling viability rules.

In 2020, just three more states will hold caucuses after Iowa: Nevada, North Dakota and Wyoming. A paltry 105 delegates will be selected in caucuses, out of the 3,979 delegates that will be assigned by voters. Since 2016, Washington, Minnesota, Maine, Kansas, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Nebraska have replaced their caucuses with state-run primaries, while Alaska and Hawaii have turned their caucuses into party-run primaries, avoiding the old problems that limited turnout to voters able to pack into precinct meeting rooms for a small window of time and stay there.

As the scale of the Iowa disaster became known, some of those states' party chairs felt vindicated. “One of the reasons we moved to a primary is that in 2016, we saw such a huge crush of people coming out, so much energy and excitement, and the party was not equipped to handle that, to administer an election,” said Ken Martin, the chairman of Minnesota’s Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party. “We had to recruit 15,000 volunteers that had to put on an election in two hours. It was a really negative experience.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, who argued that caucuses depressed turnout and particularly hurt working-class voters, had fought for states to either alter their caucus rules or scrap the caucuses altogether. In doing so, he largely argued against his self-interest; he had pummeled Clinton in every single caucus held after Iowa and Nevada, winning large delegate hauls that kept him competitive.

“State parties are built for recruiting volunteers, running voter registration and helping elect Democrats,” said Jane Kleeb, the chair of Nebraska's Democratic Party, and an ally of Sanders on the rule changes. “We aren’t equipped to run secure elections of candidates, because the Republicans make decisions and enforce them. We ask everyone to sit in a circle with a talking stick. We need people at the DNC level who have run state parties for more than one cycle. We need more institutional knowledge in our state parties, which means fully funding them.”

On the trail

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Judy Meyers, 69, had come to one of Amy Klobuchar's final Iowa rallies with a slightly off-message sign. On pink paper, she'd drawn a check filling in a box next to the word “impeach” and an empty box next to the word “remove.” She'd made it for the Women's March, a couple of weeks earlier, and wanted to see whether Klobuchar would take a picture with it.

The senator politely declined. “I told her, that's okay, it doesn't really fit her temperament,” Meyers said. “And it probably won't be any good after Wednesday.”

As they readied for Monday night's caucuses, and the end of a year-long campaign for their votes and attention, Iowa Democrats were readying for the end of impeachment, too. The president's expected acquittal in the Republican-run Senate will put an end to years of speculation (and sometimes fantasies) about how somehow, sometime, Donald Trump would be forced out of office.

“Trump already thinks he can get away with anything, so this won't change that,” said Stephanie Giachino, a 51-year-old teacher in nearby Waterloo, who'd also come to see Klobuchar. “I always assumed he'd get all four years. The people who support him seem to believe anything he says. I don't know how they can, but they do.”

In interviews around Iowa, no Democratic voters thought that Trump would be removed by the Senate. All of them expected him to be on the ballot in November. That sounded unremarkable, but it came after years of jokes and prayers about how something — the firing of James B. Comey as FBI director? Republican exhaustion? The emoluments clause of the Constitution? — would get Trump out of office.

Democrats had turned most of their attention to the race for president, which included a candidate, Tom Steyer, who'd spent millions of dollars to build “Need to Impeach,” a campaign to get Trump out of office. On Saturday night, Steyer held a town hall and barbecue dinner for voters in Waterloo, where none of them brought up impeachment unless asked.

There were stickers and buttons on a sign-in table, simply reading “IMPEACHED,” but they were outnumbered by merchandise about Steyer's plans for historically black colleges and universities and how he wanted to give reparations to the descendants of slaves.

“I signed that impeachment form as soon as I heard about it,” said Laurie Dale, 50. “But I'm not surprised that he's not getting impeached.” Like many voters, she accidentally referred to the process of removal from office, which she did not expect to happen, instead of impeachment, which already had.

Democrats, who had rarely talked about impeachment on the stump, had already moved on to talking about it in the past tense. Klobuchar joked at town halls that she had “a lot of time to think” while stuck in the Senate and briefly referred to Trump's “well-deserved” impeachment in her caucus night speech, but spent more time thanking the people who'd campaigned for her while she was stuck.

Bruce Stein, a 73-year-old political scientist from Indiana who came to observe the caucuses, remembered that he was supposed to give a presentation on the election in October 2016, when news broke about a tape of Trump making crude remarks about sexual assault.

“I said, well, we don't need to discuss the election, because know that Trump's going to lose,” Stein said. “When he got elected, I was miserable, and I thought he wouldn't last four years. So I said to myself: You may have to suffer through four years, but there's no way he gets reelected. And now I think that's 50/50.”

Ad watch

Mike Bloomberg, “The Real State of the Union.” A special ad designed for tonight's coverage of the president's speech, it quickly portrays Trump as a divisive failure and promises that “next year, it doesn't have to be this way.”

Poll watch

New Hampshire primary (Suffolk, 500 likely voters)

Bernie Sanders: 24% ( 8)

Joe Biden: 18% ( 3)

Elizabeth Warren: 13% ( 3)

Pete Buttigieg: 11% (-1)

Amy Klobuchar: 6% ( 1)

Tulsi Gabbard: 5% (-)

Tom Steyer: 4% ( 1)

Andrew Yang: 3% (-3)

Deval Patrick: 1% (-)

Michael Bennet: 1% (-)

Since the last poll here, the pool of undecided voters has been cut in half, mostly to the benefit of Sanders. Suffolk's tracking does not get into questions of candidate favorability, but it gives us a snapshot of the last thing voters thought before the Iowa debacle. There's been no visible benefit for the candidates (Patrick, Bennet, Gabbard) parked out in the state during the Iowa sprint, and there has been marginal recovery for Warren and Biden, whose tumbles had been the news out of previous polls. To be seen: whether Buttigieg's and Klobuchar's audacity, in giving victory-essenced speeches and grabbing early media attention from Iowa, benefit them at all.

In the states

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed Rep. Henry Cuellar for reelection in Texas's 28th Congressional District, one month ahead of a primary where he's being challenged from the left by immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros. The Chamber has supported Cuellar before, and local chambers are echoing the endorsement, but what's new for 2020 is a Chamber-backed ad campaign on Cuellar's behalf.

“We're recognizing centrist Democrats who focus on good government, versus the Justice Democrats, AOC agenda,” said Scott Reed, the U.S. Chamber's political director. (Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has endorsed Cisneros.) “It's game on with Justice Democrats.”

The Chamber's ad, “Trucks Mean Jobs,” does not attack Cisneros by name, instead praising Cuellar for a role in the passage of USMCA, the update to NAFTA. But Reed described the primary as a referendum on jobs and growth, with a chance for business-friendly Democrats to reject the party's left.

Cisneros's campaign manager Danny Diaz denounced the buy, calling the Chamber “the largest corporate lobbyist in the world” and calling it another reason for Democrats to dump Cuellar.

“It's no surprise another Republican group is investing hundreds of thousands of dollars to protect Henry Cuellar,” Diaz said. “He's sided with them to cut overtime pay, roll back clean air and water regulations, give tax cuts to billionaires, and approve the Keystone XL pipeline.”

Candidate tracker

Remember Iowa? Democrats are done with that. They're continuing to fan out across New Hampshire ahead of next week's primary, though tomorrow, for the last time, impeachment duties will tie up Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet. Warren will return to the state by Wednesday night for a town hall sponsored by CNN; Sanders has scheduled a morning town hall in Derry before an expected return to the Senate for the acquittal vote.

Joe Biden. He'll participate in one of CNN's New Hampshire town halls.

Andrew Yang. He'll hold town halls in Milford and Keene, and another one for CNN.

Tom Steyer. He'll hold a climate town hall in Concord and a meet-and-greet in Manchester before his CNN event.

Tulsi Gabbard. She'll hold a rally in Manchester to attack the “media bias” of CNN, which is excluding her from the town hall series, even though she polls better in the state than former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, who is getting one. She'll also hold a town hall in Keene.

