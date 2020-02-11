In this edition: What to watch in New Hampshire, the first voting results and the state of the anti-Trump challenge.

A voter casts her ballot at McDonough Elementary School in Manchester, N.H., on Tuesday. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

CONCORD, N.H. — Voting began in the first presidential primary with real uncertainty about the outcome, the turnout and who could end the night with momentum. Here’s what to look for as results come in.

How high does turnout get? At his final stops, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) asked supporters to engineer the "highest turnout in the history of the New Hampshire primary." That's possible, but it would be a surprise. Secretary of State Bill Gardner, who initially foresaw total party turnout hitting 500,000, has revised that downward to 450,000. And even 500,000 would have fallen short of the record, 12 years ago, when both Republicans and Democrats held competitive primaries and pushed the total vote to 526,521.

Of course, Sanders is talking about Democratic turnout. In 2016, it hit 253,018, around 34,000 votes lower than the Democrats' record from 2008. If it is higher, it may not necessarily help him: The absence of a real Republican contest has freed up the state's 400,000-plus "non affiliated" voters, and in the past few days, it was easy to find them poking around at events for Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and former South Bend, Ind., mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Reports of low turnout would worry the Sanders campaign. Reports of high turnout would make it giddy, but it could just as easily boost Buttigieg or Klobuchar as boost Sanders.

Do conservatives cross over? The president himself has urged his base to help Democrats nominate their worst candidate, but he has given no guidance as to who that is. In 2016, with a competitive Republican primary underway, 42 percent of Democratic voters told exit pollsters that they were not members of the party, while 27 percent said they were “moderate” and 4 percent called themselves “conservative.” And those voters behaved basically the same as liberal Democrats, breaking for Bernie Sanders by 23 points.

Tens of thousands of conservatives have been freed up by the uncompetitive Republican primary and could go anywhere, though in the final days, Buttigieg and Klobuchar were pulling more of those voters to their rallies.

Who wins the suburbs? Two-thirds of the New Hampshire vote will come from Hillsborough and Rockingham counties, which contain the state's biggest cities (Manchester, Nashua, Derry, Salem, Portsmouth) and its biggest conservative towns (Pelham, Sandown, Seabrook). (Check out this breakdown of New Hampshire's political geography.)

In 2016, while Sanders won nearly everywhere, he ran weakest in the suburbs, including places that Democrats would flip in the midterms. He lost Bedford, a suburb of Manchester; he carried the seacoast town of Hampton, a popular campaign stop, by just two points; he won Nashua by single digits. The more conservative towns could give clues for whether Republican-leaning voters want to shape the Democrats’ primary, and the liberal suburbs will test whether Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) can hold on to the coalition that got her third place in Iowa.

Do young voters turn out? Sanders hopes so. Four years ago, just 19 percent of voters in the New Hampshire Democratic primary were under the age of 30. That was actually up slightly from 2008, when 18 percent of voters were under 30. Sanders would like it to go even higher, closing out his campaign with mega-rallies in the college towns of Keene and Durham.

Both towns are worth watching. In 2016, Durham cast 4,047 votes; Sanders nearly doubled that number with attendance at Monday night’s rally there. Keene cast 6,587 votes in that primary; it cast 7,932 Democratic votes in the 2016 general election, so there is more for Democrats to turn out.

How big is the Sanders vote? No one, least of all Sanders, expects the senator to match his landslide margins from 2016. Moderate Democrats are raring to spin any Sanders win as a defeat, tallying up the votes for every other candidate and insisting that there is a new, low ceiling for the Vermont senator.

That may be wishful thinking, but it will start with a baseline: Sanders got 151,584 votes four years ago. In even a high turnout election, he could win with perhaps two-thirds as many votes, but he is the only candidate with a record here, and Democrats will probe that record for clues about stopping him.

How do the two congressional districts vote? As the candidates are learning (and learning, and learning) from Iowa, a shift of a few votes from one district can make a big difference in the delegate count. New Hampshire's 1st district runs from Manchester, to the moderate and conservative suburbs of Rockingham County, to the liberal seacoast, and up through the lightly-populated White Mountains. The 2nd district is more reliably liberal, scooping up the north country, the Connecticut River Valley, the capital region and a handful of Massachusetts exurbs.

Four years ago, Sanders handily won both districts but ran strongest in the 2nd, carrying 62 percent of the vote. If it’s a close race, a rival like Buttigieg would have a chance at winning the 1st district.

Who cracks 15 percent, and where? The chatter about the "race for third place" has obscured the stakes in the delegate hunt. Eight delegates will be assigned according to the statewide vote and eight more according to the vote in each congressional district.

In the recent past, even weaker candidates have wound up with delegates; in 2008, a poor third place was still worth four delegates for John Edwards. But there were just three candidates that year in a position to crack 15 percent, and there are five of them now. Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden and Amy Klobuchar are in a scramble for third place, and one, two or all of them could wind up without delegates. That would not affect their standing ahead of the next debate, but it would bring out questions about how much candidates want to split the vote as they race to Super Tuesday.

Do women vote for women? That didn’t happen in Iowa, where a strong majority of female voters backed male candidates. In polling, the combined support for Klobuchar and Warren is roughly where it was in Iowa. But any gender gap at all is worth watching for; in 2016, Sanders won women by just 11 points while winning a 35-point landslide with men. Biden’s collapse, and the growing voter confidence that Sanders will win the primary, could loosen undecided voters. But in a race where many things are unclear, it’s hard to say whether this would help the liberal from Massachusetts or the moderate from Minnesota … or, again, a male candidate.

On the trail

Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld waves to voters at Webster Elementary School in Manchester, N.H., on Tuesday. (Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

CONCORD, N.H. — President Trump left New Hampshire the night before primary day. Bill Weld did not leave. On Tuesday morning, the former Massachusetts governor and his wife, Leslie Marshall, dropped by a precinct here, where only the campaigns of Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders were represented. Fresh on Weld's mind: Trump's Monday night rally, where he urged conservative independent voters to skip the Republican primary and vote for the "weakest" Democrat.

"I can see why Trump doesn't want anyone to vote in the Republican primary," Weld said. "He doesn't want there to be a Republican primary at all! He tried to cancel it."

Weld, who at one point was part of a trio of Trump primary challengers, is now the only Republican running against the president. He had spent "about 100 times as much" of the past year campaigning here as he had spent in Iowa. Some voters remembered him, too, as the affable Republican who replaced Mike Dukakis and broke Democratic control of Massachusetts for 16 years.

The stakes were incredibly low. "The result here is not determinative on whether we go on to Super Tuesday," Weld said. He wanted to do better than he had in Iowa, where the president collected 97 percent of the vote. "We got a delegate there," said Weld. "We stopped him from sweeping."

While polling has found Weld in the low single digits here, he may deny the president one record, while ensuring that he sets another. Trump is unlikely to match the 99 percent of the vote won in 1956 by Dwight Eisenhower, still the record level of support for an incumbent president. But the president will probably blow past the support won by previous presidents who faced actual, active challenges in New Hampshire.

In 1952 and 1968, support for challengers was so high that the incumbents factored it into their decisions to retire. In 1972, Richard Nixon won 67 percent of the vote against challengers from the right and left, effectively ending their campaigns. In 1992, George H.W. Bush was rattled by winning just 53 percent of the vote over challengers, led by Pat Buchanan. In 1976 and 1980, weak incumbents headed off serious challenges here, eking out 50 percent and 49 percent of the vote.

Weld had no particular vote goals in mind. "Onward and upward," he told a half-dozen supporters who had gathered to meet him. From here, it was on to primary states where local Republicans had not shoved him off the ballot.

Turnout watch

The results from New Hampshire's early-voting small towns are famously unscientific, representative of no trends, useful mostly for bragging rights. With all that said, here are the results from small towns that hold midnight votes.

Dixville Notch. Mike Bloomberg won two write-in votes in the Democratic primary and one write-in vote in the Republican primary; Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg won one vote each. It was the lowest turnout in the history of the town's midnight vote and the first time an incumbent president received no votes, a surprise after Trump won two votes in the 2016 primary.

Hart's Location. Trump got 15 of the 20 votes cast in the Republican primary here, with Bill Weld picking up four and fringe candidate Mary Maxwell picking up one. Democrats cast just 18 votes, with Amy Klobuchar winning six, Elizabeth Warren winning four, Andrew Yang three, Bernie Sanders two, and Joe Biden, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer one each.

Millsfield. Trump got 16 of 17 Republican votes to just one for Weld; Klobuchar won the Democrats' race with two votes, to one apiece for Biden, Buttigieg and Sanders.

What changed since 2016? Sanders had won 15 votes across these towns then and won three last night. Trump won nine votes across the towns in 2016 and 31 last night. The biggest disappointment belonged to Michael F. Bennet, who made the hours-long trek to Dixville Notch and got nothing for it.

Poll watch

Which Democrat has the best chance of beating Trump? (Quinnipiac, 665 voters)

Joe Biden: 27% (-17)

Bernie Sanders: 24% ( 5)

Mike Bloomberg: 17% ( 8)

Pete Buttigieg: 9% ( 7)

Elizabeth Warren: 5% (-2)

Amy Klobuchar: 1% (-1)

Andrew Yang: 1% (-)

The Biden tumble from Iowa is affecting his greatest strength in the horse race: the impression, shared by all sorts of Democratic voters, that he was the safest choice for November. This national poll echoes New Hampshire polling that has found voters less and less confident that Biden could win in November. Biden remains strong, though declining, with nonwhite voters, who are more sure of his electability.

Favorable/unfavorable ratings (Monmouth, 827 registered voters)

Donald Trump: 44/53

Bernie Sanders: 42/51

Joe Biden: 40/53

Mike Bloomberg: 32/51

Elizabeth Warren: 37/49

Pete Buttigieg: 35/37

Amy Klobuchar: 30/32

There are election years, believe it or not, in which both parties pick relatively popular nominees. This is not shaping up as one of those years. Every candidate polled by Monmouth is at least a little bit underwater, though only four candidates — Trump, Biden, Sanders and Bloomberg, have negative ratings over 50. Since September, when the question was first asked, Trump's numbers have improved marginally, but the Democrats have fallen back; Biden has dropped from a 46/45 favorable/unfavorable rating, Warren from a 42/40 rating and Sanders down just a little from 49/49.

Both of these polls matter in one big way. In both, Mike Bloomberg has passed the 10 percent mark that the DNC is requiring for candidates to access the televised debates. If he gets one more, he will make it onstage.

Candidate tracker

The biggest news in New Hampshire this morning was about who wouldn't be there by the evening: Joe Biden. After scheduling an election night party in Nashua, he announced a new plan taking him and his wife Jill to South Carolina.

“We’re still mildly hopeful here in New Hampshire,” Biden told reporters during a campaign stop at Dunkin’ Donuts. “We’ll see what happens.”

The Biden party in New Hampshire will go on, hosted by former governor John Lynch, but even some Democrats polling far behind Biden are feeling more bullish today.

"I’m a fan and a pal of the vice president," said former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, who entered the race late and is its only African American candidate. "But I always thought his support in South Carolina was soft. And having been there more than any other candidate, that’s the impression I’m getting." (He has been in South Carolina more than other candidates recently but not over the full campaign.)

Biden will get a head start on South Carolina; Pete Buttigieg is expected to head to South Bend for media hits. The senators won't return to the trail until Thursday, with Amy Klobuchar planning a Wednesday fundraiser in New York and Elizabeth Warren's campaign releasing a memo today outlining its path to winning delegates on Super Tuesday. Otherwise, there are no schedules after tonight, right now, for Michael F. Bennet and Andrew Yang; both candidates have said they are waiting for strong showings in New Hampshire before they decide what to do next.

Tom Steyer. He'll be on a swing through northern Nevada, with stops in Fernley, Reno and Carson City.

Tulsi Gabbard. She'll head straight to South Carolina tomorrow morning, with stops in Beaufort and Hilton Head.

Mike Bloomberg. He'll campaign in the Super Tuesday state of Tennessee, with rallies in Chattanooga and Nashville, as early voting begins.

New Hampshire history

Then-Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton celebrates in Manchester, N.H., in 2008. (AFP/Getty Images)

The Democrats' 2008 primary in New Hampshire was a colossal failure of campaign and media expectations. And the reasons for that failure are still relevant today.

In that cycle, no candidate had a particular geographic advantage in the northeast. Hillary Clinton, who had the deepest political ties in the state, started with more advantages than she'd had in Iowa. Barack Obama lacked the geographic advantage that he'd brought to Iowa. John Edwards, a phenom in the 2004 Iowa caucuses, had never connected in New Hampshire. At the start of 2007, the WMUR poll put Clinton up by 14 points in a race against Obama and Edwards; in November of that year, the same poll gave her the same lead, 14 points.

The lead was illusory. Clinton's biggest advantage was that Obama and Edwards were splitting the vote against her. By December, Edwards had begun to fade and Obama had consolidated liberal votes. Before the Iowa caucuses, held Jan. 3 in that cycle, Clinton's lead had crumbled to the single digits. Afterward, Obama surged past her.

That gave each candidate a skewed view of what was coming next. Clinton's team, while nervous, was encouraged by New Hampshire's female-heavy electorate; Iowa had never elected a woman to statewide office on her own, while the most powerful politician in New Hampshire, a Clinton supporter, was Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Yet Clinton was quickly being written off, with Edwards even refusing to attack her in a pre-primary debate.

"I thought Obama was going to win New Hampshire," Edwards would tell The Washington Post's Dan Balz. "Shows you how smart I was."

The five short days between Iowa and New Hampshire would be remembered for two moments, both of them playing into Clinton's strategy. First, at the same aforementioned debate, Clinton got a question about whether voters found her "likable." Obama interjected: "You're likable enough, Hillary." Obama did not mean it as an insult, but it was interpreted that way. That was followed by a humdrum Clinton visit to a cafe in Portsmouth that produced a surprising moment: A freelance photographer asked Clinton how she put up with the pressure of the campaign, and the candidate teared up.

"It's not easy," she said, her voice cracking. "This is very personal for me. It's not just political. It's not just public. I see what's happening, and we have to reverse it."

Political reporters, leaning on New Hampshire history, remembered another crying candidate, Ed Muskie, who was seen as weak and unsteady after appearing to get emotional at a news conference attacking the state's conservative Union Leader newspaper. People were slow to catch on to how Clinton's moment had helped her; the inevitable candidate was suddenly an underdog, and women were about to lose their first real shot at electing a female president.

But polling did not reflect this. Private and public surveys found Obama building a lead. Every tracking poll found that lead to be outside the margin of error, with Obama up on Clinton by an average of eight points.

Like John Edwards, voters went to the polls thinking that Obama would win. That was crucial: Tens of thousands of unaffiliated voters went to vote and, thinking that the Republicans had the tighter primary, pulled a ballot for John McCain. Obama would win independent voters by just seven points, while Clinton won self-identified Democrats by 12 points and women by 13 points. The polling had missed Clinton's narrow, three-point win by 11 points.

Countdown

... eight days until the ninth Democratic debate

... 11 days until the Nevada caucuses

... 14 days until the 10th Democratic debate

... 18 days until the South Carolina primary

... 21 days until Super Tuesday