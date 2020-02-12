In this special post-primary edition: What we learned in New Hampshire, Andrew Yang's final act, and the Democrats' next moves.

Third place is the new first place, but second place is the new fourth place. Whether that makes sense to you, this is The Trailer.

Supporters cheer during Sen. Bernie Sanders's rally on Tuesday. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

CONCORD, N.H. — Bernie Sanders won the New Hampshire primary. Amy Klobuchar won the expectations game. And Pete Buttigieg won the delegate fight, again.

The Democratic presidential primary is a mess, with openings for multiple candidates but no news good enough to anoint a clear "front-runner." Sanders became the first non-incumbent to win two New Hampshire primaries, but he did not substantially change the electorate — something moderate Democrats feared he could do. Klobuchar and Buttigieg both did well enough to get fresh looks, and fresh donations, from the party's base voters. But they also left the moderate vote divided, something else that wing of the party had feared.

Sanders has the biggest coalition, but no bandwagon. As in Iowa, Sanders ran behind his total vote from four years earlier but had more than enough to get a plurality of the popular vote. With 95 percent of precincts reporting, Sanders was on track to get more than 75,000 votes, just about half of the 152,181 votes he won in 2016. Put another way: Sanders now holds the record for the largest win number (60 percent) in a competitive New Hampshire primary and the record for the lowest win number (26 percent).

That slightly complicates one theory that nervous Democrats had about Sanders, that they would underrate him as Republicans once underrated Donald Trump. Four years ago, Trump won 100,735 votes in New Hampshire and 35 percent of the total electorate. Throughout the entire 2016 Republican primary, which like this race featured three more mainstream candidates divvying up that vote, neither Trump nor anyone else won with as small a share of the vote as Sanders did last night.

One looming question for Sanders is how much his 2016 coalition will scatter. According to data compiled by The Washington Post's Scott Clement, Sanders won 56 percent of his 2016 voters in Iowa and 57 percent of them in New Hampshire. Just 5 percent of those voters, in New Hampshire, went to Warren, while 28 percent of them backed either Klobuchar, Buttigieg or Joe Biden. We are getting a clearer picture of something important for 2020: how much of the original Sanders base was voting for him, and how much was voting against Clinton.

The anti-establishment candidates ran their course. Sanders entered Tuesday with another unprotected flank: Two other candidates were bidding for the burn-it-down vote he'd had all to himself four years ago. Had Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard run just a little stronger, they might have pulled enough votes from Sanders to throw the primary to Buttigieg. But neither candidate did so, combining for around 5 percent of the vote, and Yang quit the race.

Even though Yang has said he is not going to make an endorsement soon, the end of his campaign is marginally helpful to Sanders. But how marginal? In 2016, 40 percent of Democratic primary voters told exit pollsters that they were independents and 73 percent of this group voted for Sanders. Yesterday, independents jumped to 46 percent of the electorate, but Sanders won just 29 percent of them — more than anyone else, but another sign of how his old voters have drifted.

Moderate voters can surge, too. One reason that Klobuchar and Buttigieg ran ahead of the final polls, and Sanders ran slightly behind, was the higher turnout goosed by independent voters. Just 13 percent of voters said they had never before voted in a Democratic primary, and those voters broke for Buttigieg over Sanders, 29 points to 25 points.

Take one example, to see how this worked. Sanders ended his campaign in Durham, home to the University of New Hampshire, with a concert that blew away voter engagement records in the state. From 2016 to 2020, turnout jumped in Durham from 4,047 to 4,912, a rise of 21 percent. But turnout in some suburbs where Republicans have been walking away from their party jumped even higher. In Bow, a suburb of Concord, turnout jumped from 1,766 to 2,356, a rise of 33 percent, and Sanders ran third behind Buttigieg and Klobuchar. They got a combined 1,257 votes, while Hillary Clinton had come out of the town with just 851 votes. Some crossover voters jumped into this primary with no plan to support a Democratic nominee, but many of them were the types of voters who powered the party's 2018 wins: active, but not left-wing.

Voters can like and agree with these candidates, then reject them. As in Iowa, voters who answered the network's poll said they agreed with Sanders on health care, with 61 percent of voters ready to "replace private health insurance with a single government plan." But 49 percent of these voters backed a candidate who does not want to actually do that: everyone except Sanders and Warren. As in Iowa, the voters opposed to single-payer were more coherent, with 91 percent of them backing a candidate opposed to the plan.

Warren's revised pitch to voters, positioning her as the "unity" candidate who could please everyone in the party, is based partly on her issue positioning and partly on her overall likability. Biden's campaign and its boosters have repeatedly mistaken personal affection for the former vice president, and the real emotional connections he makes with voters, as a readiness to vote for him. Most primary voters like their top tier of candidates, and it's possible to pull high favorable ratings while watching voters race to other candidates.

Reading list

"Bernie Sanders wins New Hampshire Democratic primary; Buttigieg, Klobuchar are top moderate candidates," by Matt Viser and Sean Sullivan

What happened last night.

"How Bernie won New Hampshire," by Holly Otterbein

The organization that eked it out.

"Warren’s campaign at a crossroads as once-rising star confronts disappointing finishes," by Annie Linskey

How the onetime rising star is adjusting.

"Andrew Yang is dropping out. Here's why," by Edward-Isaac Dovere

An exit interview with the math guy.

"Biden looks to S.C. to revive faltering campaign, but success there is no longer seen as certain," by Josh Dawsey

Requiem for a front-runner.

On the trail

Andrew Yan after the Manchester, N.H., debate on Friday. (Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg News)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Andrew Yang had held rallies with thousands of supporters across the country. He had risen from the leadership of a respected but obscure start-up incubator, Venture for America, to build a presidential campaign that qualified for all but one debate.

He could have kept going. But in the days before the New Hampshire primary, he decided not to.

"I'm not someone who likes to take people's money, time and support if I don't think that we can either win or advance our goals in a very meaningful way," Yang said in an interview before the polls closed. "A lot of this is a recognition that New Hampshire is, in many ways, the most friendly environment for us, and that whatever we do here is likely to be a stronger result than we would produce in the next two states."

An hour later, Yang made it official. He had raised more than $31 million for a campaign with a robust ad buy, a campaign bus that was sometimes followed by independent supporters and offices in early-voting states. But he had spent too much time and money in Iowa, which transformed into a "sinkhole," and not enough in New Hampshire, where independent voters could have gravitated toward his campaign for a "freedom dividend" of $1,000 per month for every adult American.

"I don't think my sticking around and putting up, like, non-winning results in some of the upcoming states would actually add to the momentum for universal basic income," Yang said. "If I thought that my sticking around would do so, then I would. But I'm not persuaded that one helps the other."

Yang did not invent the universal basic income. At rallies, he described a forgotten political history of the $1,000 check, from an idea tossed off by Thomas Paine to a musing from Martin Luther King Jr. He happened to start running as the UBI had a bit of a comeback — the Atlantic’s Annie Lowrey published a compelling book about it two years ago — but it was a political nonstarter. If Democrats thought about it at all, they associated it with Charles Murray’s idea of replacing the entire welfare state with cash payments or, even worse, George McGovern’s 1972 platform.

But Yang sold the idea. He attracted a loyal following by describing a future in which everyone was remunerated for the work of being alive and helping their family members and creating art. By the autumn of 2019, he was giving a $1,000 check to a group of Iowans, as an experiment, to demonstrate how much happier they could be with a steady source of income.

As a presidential campaign, it wouldn't work, but as a way of getting UBI talked about, it was a smash. By the end of the Yang campaign, Joe Biden was talking about a "fourth industrial revolution," an idea that Yang had warned people about on the stump.

"When's the last time you heard a politician talk to you about the fourth industrial revolution?" Yang would say. "Just now, and I'm barely a politician."

Yang did not rule out another run for office, though he said he would not be happy as a legislator. He did not endorse a rival candidate, though he'd acknowledged that his supporters generally liked Sanders as a second choice.

“I'm on the ballot in, I believe, another 40 states or so,” Yang said. “Anyone who wants to express their support specifically for this platform should vote for me. Then we can rack up votes around the country. This campaign for the Democratic nomination is being suspended but the larger campaign around the ideas will continue. I'm not going anywhere; the problems aren't going anywhere. And so, people who are excited about the ideas of this campaign: We're going to get back to work."

Turnout watch

President Trump arrives at SNHU Arena in Manchester, N.H., for a rally Monday. (Evan Vucci/AP)

President Trump won the Republican primary in New Hampshire on Tuesday, and won it easily, as expected. With most precincts counted, he was on track for the best performance by an incumbent president in the primary since 1984, when Ronald Reagan collected nearly 87 percent of the vote.

Only a few incumbents had faced well-known challengers; Trump, with 86 percent of the vote, did better than any of them in his race against former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld. The isolated pockets of weakness were unsurprising. Trump’s vote fell into the 70s or lower in college towns such as Keene (78 percent), Durham (72 percent) and Hanover (54 percent). He hit similar numbers in the liberal seacoast towns like Portsmouth (80 percent), and he hit 80 percent in suburbs that have only recently trended left (Bow, Bedford).

But he might have done better without a Republican turnout surge. With 90 percent of precincts reporting, 144,268 votes were cast in the primary, 123,329 of them for the president. That is more than double the 60,659 votes cast in the 2012 Democratic primary, when President Barack Obama had no real opposition, and probably double the 67,624 votes cast in the 2004 Republican primary, when George H.W. Bush was in the same position. The irony of Weld's challenge was that it brought new attention on what the Trump campaign wanted to do already: goose turnout with a rally and a wave of surrogate visits.

Ad watch

Tom Steyer, "People Over Profits." The billionaire's dominance of Nevada airwaves is ending soon, but he is getting ahead of candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren by emphasizing his opposition to single-payer health care. Steyer's plan, per the ad, "protects union-negotiated plans and allows Nevadans to make their own choice." Steyer is exceedingly unlikely to win the support of unions that oppose Medicare-for-all, but, as in Iowa, opponents of the plan could make the case against it on TV.

You are reading The Trailer, the newsletter that brings the campaign trail to your inbox.

Candidate tracker

In a now-deleted Tuesday night tweet, a Vermont reporter accidentally claimed that Tom Steyer had addressed supporters in Manchester and ended his campaign. There were just two problems: Steyer was in Nevada, not New Hampshire, and he was not suspending anything.

"It's sort of like there's a tweet that I've lost my arms and legs, but here they are," Steyer told NBC News reporter Ben Pu.

Three candidates did quit the race after New Hampshire's polls closed. Sen. Michael F. Bennet of Colorado quit shortly after Yang, and, one day later, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick ended his campaign.

“The vote in New Hampshire last night was not enough for us to create the practical wind at the campaign’s back to go on to the next round of voting," Patrick said. "I have decided to suspend the campaign, effective immediately."

Thursday will be a gut check for the remaining Democratic presidential candidates, the first time that some of them hit the trail after the results in New Hampshire reset expectations for the candidates. Three of them will be at the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) conference in Las Vegas: Amy Klobuchar, Pete Buttigieg and Steyer. One of them, Bernie Sanders, will appear via video feed.

Elizabeth Warren. She'll hold an evening town hall in Arlington, Va.

Tulsi Gabbard. She'll hold a town hall in Orangeburg, S.C.

Mike Bloomberg. He'll take another pre-Super Tuesday swing through North Carolina, with stops in Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Raleigh.

Countdown

... seven days until the ninth Democratic debate

... 10 days until the Nevada caucuses

... 13 days until the 10th Democratic debate

... 17 days until the South Carolina primary

... 20 days until Super Tuesday