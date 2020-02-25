In yet another special pre-debate edition: The fights brewing ahead of the South Carolina debate, the delegate math lessons of Nevada, and the first wave of real primary campaign attack ads.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — In the 144 hours since the last Democratic presidential debate, Bernie Sanders won Nevada in a rout; Elizabeth Warren raised millions of dollars; and Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Mike Bloomberg all went negative. They will meet again onstage tonight, joined by Amy Klobuchar, who got nothing out of Nevada, and Tom Steyer, whose heavy spending in South Carolina has made him a contender here.

This is typically the part of a campaign, with the candidates increasingly desperate, where tensions explode. We're on track for a debate like that, after days of attacks on Sanders and with Buttigieg, Warren, Steyer and Klobuchar all struggling for traction across Super Tuesday states. Here's what to look for:

Sanders under pressure, especially on guns. It took long enough, but the senator from Vermont's rivals — all of them — are now attacking him as at best a flawed nominee and at worst a radical who would destroy the party.

They're all acting a little hasty, after a long period of blowing off Sanders or focusing on only the costs of Medicare-for-all. Buttigieg used his election afternoon speech in Nevada to accuse Sanders of "ignoring, dismissing, or even attacking the very Democrats we absolutely must send to Capitol Hill." Biden pounced on fairly old news — Sanders's praise of Cuba's literacy rate and health-care programs — to accuse Sanders of coddling dictators.

“He seems to have found more inspiration in the Soviets, Sandinistas, Chavistas and Castro than in America,” said Biden spokesman Cristobal Alex in one of the most vicious accusations of this campaign. (Never before had one candidate accused another of holding un-American views.)

Bloomberg has engaged in his own esprit d'escalier, recuperating from his first, weak debate performance by hitting Sanders with everything in the oppo pile. On Tuesday, that included an attack on Sanders's pro-gun-rights votes from his first years in Congress. Bloomberg dispatched surrogates to Charleston to praise the mayor's anti-gun activism while blaming Sanders for gun-friendly policies (and for mass incarceration).

“I can't comprehend why Bernie Sanders has voted to allow guns on Amtrak, on planes, and in national parks," Bloomberg tweeted after the surrogate news conference.

There was no discussion of gun laws, something the remaining Democratic candidates mostly agree about, in Las Vegas. There has been pressure to bring the topic up tonight, and, if it happens, multiple candidates want to use it for an anti-Sanders melee. But Medicare-for-all could make a return appearance, after Sanders released another white paper of ways to pay for it, including a potential premium that contradicts some of what he has said about a single-payer future.

Warren’s big money. Since the last debate, pro-Warren donors have launched Persist PAC, a group that can collect donations of unlimited size, and made buys across Super Tuesday states. Warren, who said for a year that she would denounce any super PAC created to support her, did not do so.

“What I'm saying is, come on, Democrats, all of us should disavow super PACs,” Warren explained in a CNN town hall last week. “And I should add to this, this is also about the billionaire in the race, or the billionaires in the race. And that is, they have the equivalent of a super PAC. It's known as their sock drawer.”

This was as obvious a reversal as we've seen in this campaign, but Warren was not alone: Biden, who had written and spoken frequently about refusing to have a super PAC, dropped his opposition four months ago and allowed supporters to fund Unite the Country. Biden never got a single debate question about it, but Warren capitalized on the reversal, saying in the New Hampshire debate that she and Klobuchar were the only onstage candidates left who were neither billionaires nor backed by a super PAC.

Warren can no longer say that. Defending her new position will mean clashing more with Sanders than she ever has; he has “dark money” support that, so far, only Buttigieg has complained about. It's a topic she has never been on the defense about, and that is fraught with risk.

Joe Biden's record vs. Joe Biden's record. For most of this campaign, Biden has sustained attack after attack designed to separate him from black voters. The bad memories of the Clarence Thomas hearings didn't wound him. Neither did memories of the crime bill. Biden dispatched the race's two credible black candidates, followed by the late-starting Deval Patrick, who told The Trailer that Biden had “soft" South Carolina numbers, just 48 hours before ending his own campaign.

What actually weakened Biden was defeat in the first three states, including a second-place finish in Nevada that his campaign described as the start of a “Biden bounceback.” Biden still has a deep well of support here and has previewed attacks on Sanders's reported willingness to support a primary challenge to President Barack Obama in 2012. Biden has been at his strongest talking about his own record and defending the Obama years from any criticism or, in Bloomberg's case, co-opting.

But just as Warren went overboard on campaign finance purity, Biden can go overboard in touting his record. Last week he repeatedly claimed to have gotten arrested trying to visit an imprisoned Nelson Mandela, a claim with no evidence and exactly the sort of error that raises questions about his general-election strength.

Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar and the black voter problem. Nevada was the first test of whether either Midwest candidate could win substantial nonwhite support. Neither of them could, with Biden, Sanders, Steyer and Warren all garnering more black and brown votes, according to exit polls and the numbers from mostly nonwhite precincts.

That was a problematic setup for South Carolina, where Buttigieg has made narrow inroads (he has been endorsed by the State, Columbia's newspaper) and where Klobuchar has a light campaign footprint (she'll be campaigning in Super Tuesday states by Thursday). And both candidates arrive trailed by questions about treatment of black citizens in Minneapolis and South Bend, Ind. Buttigieg has tended to talk about the hard work of getting police-civilian relations right, something Klobuchar is not inclined to give him credit for, but her own answer to the question has been similar, defending the learning process before reiterating that she has won “the support of African Americans in my community in every election.”

Tom Steyer’s return. Thanks to a trio of positive South Carolina polls, he’s back onstage and ready to attack socialism. At Monday night’s “First in the South” dinner, Steyer kicked off with the only direct, named criticism any candidate made of an onstage rival.

“I give Senator Sanders a lot of credit for bringing up some of the biggest questions facing America, and I profoundly disagree with his solutions,” Steyer said. “I have never thought that having the government take over major portions of the American economy was a good idea. It doesn’t work for working people. I don't think it works for families. It's been tried thousands of times and it's never worked.”

Sanders relishes having Bloomberg as a foil; he does not particularly fear Steyer, a better debater who was praising him up until the last weekend. Steyer's rivals, from Biden on down, resent that he has bought (and campaigned) his way into a credible position with black voters. They ignored him before; now, they'd like to wipe him off the map.

Reading list

“From single early states to a sprawling national race: The presidential candidates face their new reality," by Chelsea Janes, Annie Linskey and Matt Viser

We're not in Dubuque anymore.

“ 'Nearly insurmountable’: Bernie barrels toward Super Tuesday delegate windfall,” by Holly Otterbein

Why anti-Sanders candidates still don't have a plan.

“Bernie Sanders, powered by diverse liberal coalition, forces a reckoning for Democrats,” by Robert Costa and Philip Rucker

The center looks at what it has wrought.

“#NeverTrumpers never had a chance, but consultants still cashed in,” by Hunter Woodall

How the president's primary challengers made some strategists richer.

“The beautiful art of hassling politicians while wearing animal costumes,” by Samuel Ashworth

The lives of the cause-mascots.

“Tom Steyer stirs more debate over payment in South Carolina,” by Stephanie Saul

How to buy a primary.

Turnout watch

Caucus-goers look over vote numbers at Coronado High School in Henderson, Nev., on Saturday. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

It took a few days, but after Iowa, the vote count in Nevada seemed to take place at ludicrous speed. We know who won, how many delegates were awarded, and where those delegates came from. And we have our clearest picture yet of two trends: middling Democratic turnout and a moderate candidate muddle that is helping Bernie Sanders.

Let's start with the turnout. A total of 104,883 Nevadans cast votes, either in the new early-voting period or on caucus day itself. That was an improvement from 2016, but it was less than the 116,000-vote estimate from 2008, the first year Nevada was pushed into February from later in the calendar. Accounting for the state's population increase — about 400,000 new residents since 2008 — turnout was markedly lower than it had been in the caucuses 12 years ago.

In that environment, Sanders cleaned up. He won 34 percent of the first-preference popular vote but 67 percent of the available delegates. That was in large part because of the caucus system, which calculates national delegates based on the county convention delegates (or CCDs) elected in every precinct. Realignment, from room to room, pushed Sanders to 47 percent of the CCDs, meaning that he still over-performed in the measure that counts. Getting less than half the CCDs got him two-thirds of the available delegates.

Why? Delegates were awarded statewide and in each of Nevada's four congressional districts. Just two candidates crossed the 15 percent threshold for delegates statewide: Sanders and Joe Biden. They won 52 percent of the vote, which translated to 66 percent of CCDs, which gave them 100 percent of the at-large delegates. (If you need a further explanation, consult Philip Bump.)

Something similar happened in the congressional districts, where only Sanders, Biden or Buttigieg were viable. Sanders won 59 percent of the CCDs in the 1st Congressional District (Las Vegas), 42 percent in the 2nd Congressional District (Reno), 43 percent in the 3rd Congressional District (the southern Las Vegas suburbs), and 43 percent in the 4th Congressional District (North Las Vegas and the rest of southern Nevada). That was good for, respectively, 80 percent, 67 percent, 50 percent and 60 percent of the delegates, because only a few candidates crossed the 15 percent eligibility threshold. Elizabeth Warren won 15 percent of the vote in the 3rd District but just 14 percent of the CCDs, the closest any shutout candidate got to a delegate.

The implications are vast, and anti-Sanders Democrats have been warning about them for months. Democrats assign delegates to candidates who get more than 15 percent of the relevant vote in each state and district. In a two-candidate race, that usually means a delegate split, everywhere. In a six-candidate race, like the one that unfolded in Nevada, it can mean that multiple candidates fall below the threshold and that those who get delegates can win them with smaller shares of the vote. Votes for candidates who get less than 15 percent of the vote are basically tossed out as the party makes its calculations.

Nevada is one of the last caucus states on the calendar, so from here on out, delegates will mostly be assigned to the popular vote in states and electoral districts. Had that played out in Nevada, Warren would have picked up one delegate (in the 2nd District), Buttigieg would have picked up statewide delegates, and Sanders's margin would have shrunk. But Sanders would have been helped, still, by the scatter of votes to Amy Klobuchar, Tom Steyer and, in most places, Elizabeth Warren.

Ad watch

Mike Bloomberg, “Supports Women.” It wasn't just the visual of Bloomberg's subpar debate performance that hurt him; it was the content. Days after Elizabeth Warren goaded the former mayor over nondisclosure agreements at his company, the campaign is running an ad that portrays him as a mentor and steadfast ally of women. “Working with Mike Bloomberg was one of the most empowering experiences that I've had,” says one employee. “Mike supports women,” says another. “He promotes women and he respects women.”

Elizabeth Warren, “Big Money Doesn't Always Win.” The first pure attack ad from Warren's campaign focuses on Bloomberg, highlighting her own debate performance against him, mocking the billionaire's omnipresence in Super Tuesday states and reminding Democratic voters that he endorsed Scott Brown in Warren's 2012 race for U.S. Senate.

Joe Biden, “Can't Be Trusted.” This is the second negative digital ad from Biden's campaign, after a spot attacking Pete Buttigieg's experience that was deployed in only New Hampshire. Targeted to South Carolina's majority-black Democratic electorate, it focuses on Bernie Sanders's 2011 musings about a primary challenge that could move Obama to the left. “They had his back,” a narrator says. “He had his back,” he continues, as the image focuses on Biden. “You had his back.”

Tom Steyer, “On Our Side.” Steyer’s second negative spot (he ran one in Nevada, too) portrays him as the electable alternative to Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. “Joe Biden is a good man, but he’s admitted nothing will change if he’s elected,” a narrator says.“And Bernie’s socialist plans won’t beat Trump.”

Poll watch

South Carolina primary (NBC News/Marist, 539 likely voters)

Joe Biden: 27%

Bernie Sanders: 23%

Tom Steyer: 15%

Pete Buttigieg: 9%

Elizabeth Warren: 8%

Amy Klobuchar: 5%

Tulsi Gabbard: 3%

Some polls of South Carolina have shown a bigger lead for Biden, but all of them find Sanders easily above the delegate threshold in what was one of his worst 2016 states. The delegate math may be even more head-spinning here than it was in Nevada, because the party calculates delegates based on the vote for every candidate who crossed the 15 percent threshold. Winning 23 percent of the vote would put Sanders a bit behind his 26 percent total four years ago, but if Biden wins narrowly and Steyer edges past 15 percent, the delegate split would give Biden only a narrow advantage.

New York primary (Siena, 315 registered voters)

Bernie Sanders: 25% ( 12)

Mike Bloomberg: 21% ( 21)

Joe Biden: 13% (-11)

Elizabeth Warren: 11% (-3)

Pete Buttigieg: 9% ( 4)

Amy Klobuchar: 9% ( 8)

Tulsi Gabbard: 1% (-)

The last poll here was taken before Bloomberg entered the race; he has immediately become competitive in his adopted state, with a plurality of Democratic voters now saying Bloomberg is their most electable candidate. But New York has an April primary, one that some of the candidates polled here might not make it to if they fall flat in March. The combined vote for Warren and Sanders in this poll has never exceeded 40 percent, while more moderate-looking candidates keep splitting the rest of the vote. Two other standout numbers: Steyer is a non-factor in a state where he has not been advertising, and Sanders's support with Jewish voters remains incredibly low.

In the states

Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Tex.) speaks at the White House on Jan. 9, 2018. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had already weighed in on the Democratic primary in Texas's 28th Congressional District. She backed Rep. Henry Cuellar, a conservative Democrat seeking an eighth term; she opposed Jessica Cisneros, a young immigration lawyer from Laredo who was recruited to run by Justice Democrats. But this week, during the height of early voting, Pelosi returned to the district to campaign with Cuellar.

“We want this to be not only a victory, but a resounding victory for Henry Cuellar,” she said in Laredo, his home and political base.

Cisneros was diplomatic, telling the Texas Tribune's Patrick Svitek that Pelosi saw her job as “protecting incumbents and expanding the majority." But Pelosi came in the midst of an ad war between the two Democrats, one that put her on the side of the Club for Growth and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Cuellar has run negative ads against Cisneros, while the Chamber has run spots portraying him as a defender of the Affordable Care Act. Cisneros's air cover has come from Texas Forward, a PAC funded in part by Emily's List, which describes a “damn big difference” between two Democrats.

“He voted with Republicans to oppose unions, to cut funding to Planned Parenthood,” a narrator says in the Texas Forward ad. “He wouldn't even sponsor raising the minimum wage.”

But as early voting comes to an end, there are just as many fireworks in the Republican primary for the conservative 12th Congressional District. Conservative groups, including (again) the Club for Growth, have poured money in to help challenger Chris Putnam; one Club ad actually compares Granger to Joe Biden, saying she got her son a “$200,000 job on a project Granger pushed to fund with your taxes.” Granger responded by touting her endorsement from the president and pointing out that Putnam only recently moved to the district; it echoes ads from the House GOP super PAC by pointing out that Putnam, as a city official, has voted to raise property taxes.

Both primaries end March 3.

Candidate tracker

Most, but not all, of Democratic campaigning this week will unfold in South Carolina. Bernie Sanders, who has never led in a poll of the state, has added more South Carolina stops to his schedule, a hint that he sees chances not just to win delegates here, but potentially to hobble Biden.

Joe Biden. He'll attend a Wednesday morning breakfast in North Charleston organized by the National Action Network, then hold an event in Georgetown before heading to his 8 p.m. CNN town hall.

Bernie Sanders. On Wednesday, he'll hold two of his last in-person South Carolina rallies, in North Charleston and in Myrtle Beach; it'll be his only day entirely in the state ahead of the primary Saturday. Over the weekend, in Texas, he was endorsed by Marianne Williamson, a 2016 supporter who made her own presidential run last year.

Elizabeth Warren. She'll hold get-out-the-vote rallies in Orangeburg and Charleston, accompanied by musician John Legend, before a CNN town hall at 10 p.m.

Amy Klobuchar. She'll hold a CNN town hall at 9 p.m.

Pete Buttigieg. He'll attend the NAN breakfast, but has no other public events scheduled.

Mike Bloomberg. He'll participate in his first CNN town hall, at 7 p.m., after postponing one planned for Monday night, and after initially planning a Wednesday rally in Fort Worth.

Tom Steyer. He'll hold a meet-and-greet in Myrtle Beach.

Bill Weld. The president's lone Republican challenger picked up the support of Evan McMullin, a conservative who in 2016 ran a third-party campaign against Trump.

