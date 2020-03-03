In this special Super Tuesday edition: Your guide to who is voting, and when, the places to watch for delegate counts, and the races further down the ballot.

The collapse of three Democratic campaigns in the past few days put an exclamation point on something every candidate knew going in: Super Tuesday will begin to end this primary. No other day on the calendar will assign so many delegates, and no other day will stretch so far, from the coast of Maine to the beaches of American Samoa.

It's not likely to end the primary, even if some campaigns would like it to. In 2016, the states that make up this year's Super Tuesday roster cast nearly 12 million votes, out of nearly 31 million votes cast overall. After today, the biggest single delegate and popular vote prize, California, will be off the map.

But four of the five biggest Democratic primary states are still on the calendar: Florida, Illinois, New York and Pennsylvania. In 2016, they cast a total of 7.4 million votes, though that year Florida did not see much active campaigning or candidate turnout operations. The idea that Bernie Sanders could build an insurmountable popular vote and delegate plurality, something every rival candidate thought possible as recently as two weeks ago, will be tested today. It looks less likely than it did one week ago.

Technically, there will be 15 contests today; Democrats Abroad, the party's group of expatriate voters, will begin voting and wrap up by March 10, assigning 13 delegates. Technically, most of the other contests have been underway for weeks; a majority of these states allow early voting, and as many as 3 million votes have been cast already, before Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar quit the race to endorse Joe Biden.

Oh: We also won't know by the end of tonight how many delegates each candidate will get, with Texas Democrats preemptively warning that results won't be finished until Wednesday, while California Democrats are used to finishing their count weeks after Election Day is over.

Most of New England will vote today, with primaries in Maine, Massachusetts and Vermont. (Connecticut and Rhode Island vote next month.) The Maine and Vermont contest are open to all voters, while Massachusetts is open to Democrats and nonaffiliated voters. Maine and Vermont have same-day registration; Massachusetts does not, though it allowed its first presidential primary early vote this year. And Maine has traded in its caucus for a primary.

You can expect the fewest surprises in Sanders's adopted home state. In 2016, Vermont was the only part of the country where Hillary Clinton failed to cross the 15 percent threshold, giving Sanders every pledged delegate. There are just 16 delegates at stake, and if they don't all go to Sanders, it'll be worth watching how non-Democrats vote. (Last time, Clinton won 18 percent of self-identified Democrats but just 8 percent of independents.)

Warren's adopted home state will be another story. Sanders nearly won Massachusetts in 2016, leading to bitterness among some of his supporters that Warren remained neutral instead of backing an ideological ally. (Warren was one of relatively few Massachusetts Democrats who did not back Clinton.) There are 91 delegates to win there, most of them split between the state's nine congressional districts. Last time, Sanders won four of them; the 1st District, which covers Springfield and the Berkshires; the 2nd District, which includes Worcester and central Massachusetts; the 6th District, which covers the North Shore; and the 9th District, which covers Cape Cod.

Maine is even more of a mystery, as voters have grown used to activist-heavy caucuses. There are 24 delegates overall, and the Democratic-leaning 1st District — which includes Portland — gets nine of them, while the Trump-friendly, rural 2nd District gets seven. Four years ago, Sanders did slightly worse in the 2nd.

Maine

2016: Sanders 64%, Clinton 36%

2008: Obama 59%, Clinton 40%

Massachusetts

2016: Clinton 50%, Sanders 49%

2008: Clinton 56%, Obama 41%

Vermont

2016: Sanders 86%, Clinton 14%

2008: Obama 59%, Clinton 40%

Much of the Deep South will wrap up today, too, with Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee holding primaries after robust periods of early voting. One of the biggest questions in the region is whether the trends from South Carolina carry through here — little growth for Sanders with black voters, allowing Biden to rout.

Historically, only Alabama, with 52 delegates, has had a majority-black Democratic primary electorate. Four years ago, black voters made up 54 percent of all voting Democrats here, and Hillary Clinton won them by 85 points, one of her best margins in the country. That's double the margin Biden got from South Carolina's black voters, but no campaign is sure who Tom Steyer took support from in that state. Biden's camp thinks Steyer spoiled votes mostly for him, and the Sanders camp also prefers a one-on-one contest. Polling in other Southern states has been nonexistent, but Steyer never spent time in them. In 2016, Sanders did so poorly in the majority-black 7th Congressional District that Clinton got every delegate.

Arkansas did not go as badly for Sanders, and the reasons scanned with the demographics: Just 27 percent of voters here were black. There are just 31 delegates in what was, until 2010, a reliably Democratic state at the local level. Black voters make up much of the Democratic electorate in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th congressional districts, but few in the 3rd District that covers northwest Arkansas. (Sanders did best there, grabbing 44 percent of the vote.) Mike Bloomberg had the state largely to himself this year, with only one other candidate who's still in the race paying a visit — Elizabeth Warren, three days ago.

Tennessee is the region's biggest prize, with 64 delegates and a Democratic electorate that is about one-third black. But black voters are dominant in just one district, the 9th, which covers the city of Memphis. Sanders's 2016 campaign lost that district badly, running best in the 1st and 2nd districts, across conservative stretches of eastern Tennessee. Bloomberg also had the run of Tennessee, dominating its airwaves and holding the only in-person events of any candidate still running. (Bernie Sanders visited Memphis long before declaring his candidacy.) If any of Bloomberg's work pays off, it should be in those more conservative districts.

Alabama

2016: Clinton 78%, Sanders 19%

2008: Obama 56%, Clinton 42%

Arkansas

2016: Clinton 66%, Sanders 30%

2008: Clinton 70%, Obama 26%

Tennessee

2016: Clinton 66%, Sanders 33%

2008: Clinton 53%, Obama 41%

The campaigns view North Carolina and Virginia differently from the way they do the rest of the South. First of all, they're actually competitive in federal elections; secondly, they're consistently adding the sort of diverse, educated electorates that the current Democratic coalition does best with. In 2016, less than two-thirds of the vote in each state was cast by white voters. In North Carolina, one-third of all voters were black, while Virginia, one in four voters were black and one in nine were Latino or Asian.

North Carolina's 110 delegates will be distributed across the 13 new congressional districts drawn after repeated, successful lawsuits took out a Republican gerrymander. The biggest prizes are the Raleigh-centered 2nd District, the Charlotte-centered 12th District, and the somewhat more sprawling 4th District, which covers Chapel Hill and Durham, home to one very good college basketball team and one objectively evil one. Four years ago, Sanders did best in the Appalachian part of the state west of Charlotte; he lost, sometimes narrowly, everywhere else.

There are 99 delegates at stake in Virginia, which has hosted huge rallies for every candidate still in the race. It's one state where moderate Republican voters really might matter: There are tens of thousands in the suburbs of Washington, from the 8th District across the Potomac to the 10th and 11th districts in the interstate sprawl. Four years ago, Sanders ran best in the 6th and 9th districts, stretching from the Shenandoah Valley to the Appalachian foothills. He was resoundingly defeated in the suburbs and in the 4th and 5th districts, where a majority of Democratic voters are black.

North Carolina

2016: Clinton 55%, Sanders 41%

2008: Obama 56%, Clinton 42%

Virginia

2016: Clinton 64%, Sanders 35%

2008: Obama 64%, Clinton 36%

The Midwest, the center of so much Democratic angst and attention since 2016, is barely on the board today. Minnesota will vote in its first primary, having scrapped its caucuses. There's more action in western states, with Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah holding primaries that independents can vote in. (Utah has an open primary, while Colorado and Oklahoma have party registration and allow independents to cast ballots.)

In the caucus years, Minnesota's 75 delegates tended to break for the most liberal, organized campaign. Sanders was strong here even before Amy Klobuchar dropped out; Warren had been relatively strong, and Biden relatively weak, before Klobuchar's early-state buzz boosted her in the polls. The biggest share of delegates will be in the Twin Cities, especially the high-turnout 5th Congressional District, where Rep. Ilhan Omar has endorsed and rallies with Sanders. The senator from Vermont swept all eight districts here in 2016, though he edged past Clinton only in the St. Paul-based 3rd District.

Colorado was a similar story last time: Sanders won everywhere, but Clinton kept it close in the 1st and 6th districts, which cover Denver and its suburbs. There are 67 delegates here, and while Sanders's combination of Latino support and young voters make him the favorite, candidates with more suburban appeal held some of their largest events in those suburbs. Sanders previously ran strongest in the 2nd District, which contains the college towns of Boulder and Fort Collins, but the massive, Latino-heavy 3rd District will be a good test of his new support.

There are just 37 delegates to win in Oklahoma, where the Democratic Party's long decline got a respite last year, as Oklahoma City and its suburbs elected a Democratic congresswoman and several new Democratic state legislators. In 2016, Hillary Clinton won just one district here — the Oklahoma City-centered 5th District. Sanders was massively helped by the open primary, losing self-identified Democrats to Clinton by nine points, but winning independents by 48 points.

Utah has 29 delegates this cycle and has also replaced its caucus with a primary, which could be a small problem for Sanders. He should nonetheless win here, having dominated every part of the state four years ago. He made multiple stops around Salt Lake City, including a final visit yesterday.

No candidate campaigned in American Samoa, and it wouldn't have made any sense to: Just six delegates will be selected in a caucus at a single site. Yes, American Samoa now has the only caucus on the Super Tuesday map.

Colorado

2016: Sanders 59%, Clinton 40%

2008: Obama 67%, Clinton 33%

Minnesota

2016: Sanders 62%, Clinton 38%

2008: Obama 66%, Clinton 32%

Oklahoma

2016: Sanders 52%, Clinton 42%

2008: Clinton 55%, Obama 31%

Utah

2016: Sanders 79%, Clinton 20%

2008: Obama 57%, Clinton 39%

American Samoa

2016: Clinton 68%, Sanders 26%

2008: Clinton 57%, Obama 43%

Democrats are taking Texas more seriously as a competitive state than they have since the early 1990s, thanks to the decline of Republican voting in the suburbs that drive local growth. The state was barely contested in 2016, as Clinton had it locked down and Sanders had little time to compete for it. This year marked a total reversal: Bloomberg has opened a ring of offices across the state, Warren began organizing here last year and Biden pointedly chose Dallas as the site of what became a unity rally with other moderate-lane candidates.

The state will pick 228 delegates today, most of them split between 31 state Senate districts. (It's one of very few states that bases the non-statewide vote on something other than congressional districts.) The more Democratic the district, the more delegates it gets, which means that the 14th (which covers Austin) gets 10 delegates, and the 31st (which covers the ruby-red Panhandle) gets just two delegates.

Four years ago, Sanders carried only the 14th and the Republican-friendly 30th districts, but that was before countless hours of work and canvassing in cities and in the Latino-heavy Rio Grande Valley. But turnout is tracking much higher this year, after heavy Democratic organizing in suburbs that used to be reliably Republican. And the biggest fights will be in the places highlighted above — clustered, gerrymandered districts that are carved out of the Dallas metroplex and the Houston sprawl.

2016: Clinton 65%, Sanders 33%

2008: Clinton 51%, Obama 47%

In 2008, California never emerged as a true primary battleground and wasn't decisive in the delegate hunt. In 2016, the state held its primary in June, and Sanders spent the better part of a month stumping in every part of it, in a vain hope that victory could peel establishment Democratic support (and delegates) away from Clinton.

California was hotly contested this year, with Sanders seeing a path to most of its 415 delegates. Win by any margin, and he'd build a delegate lead; win while moderates squabbled and failed to reach the 15 percent viability threshold, and he could win all 144 of the delegates assigned statewide.

That Sanders dream scenario looks less likely today, after Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar exited the race and supported Biden. The former vice president, who had been astoundingly weak in primary polling here, had been moving toward the viability threshold even before that. This was also one of Warren's stronger states; she led briefly in the polls here, and even after she slipped, her strength with white liberals and Asian voters kept her competitive for delegates.

There are 53 districts in California, with a fairly even delegate distribution; no district has fewer than four delegates, and none has more than seven. That arithmetic, four years ago, meant that Sanders won only eight districts, but fell just 33 delegates behind Clinton. The breakout maps above tell the story, with 15 districts in the Los Angeles area and 11 in the Bay Area. The 1st Congressional District, represented by Sanders campaign co-chair Rep. Ro Khanna, has by far the most Asian Americans in the country, and the Los Angeles-based 34th and 38th districts are among the most heavily Latino seats in the country. In Nevada, Sanders did best in Latino precincts, while Biden showed strength in black precincts; in California, that makes the 12th, 37th, and 43rd districts worth watching closely.

It will probably take weeks to determine the delegate count this year, though an overall winner could be clear late tonight. With every election year, more and more Californians cast early votes and mail ballots, and in 2016, more than 1.7 million votes were counted after Election Day. That could have big effects on the delegate count. Imagine a scenario in which the early vote finds just Sanders, Warren and Bloomberg clearing the 15 percent threshold, but the late-counted ballots push Biden into viability and push Bloomberg and Warren out. The difference would be dozens of delegates, a number that may not be known until early April.

2016: Clinton 53%, Sanders 46%

2008: Clinton 52%, Obama 43%

In the states

There’s plenty to watch tonight. Here’s what to pay attention to, and when. All times Eastern.

6 p.m. The American Samoa caucus should conclude by now, noon local time.

7 p.m. Polls close in Vermont and Virginia, which have no other major elections tonight, freeing everyone up for 30 minutes of heated speculation and/or refreshing Virginia's DOE website.

7:30 p.m. Polls close in North Carolina, where the presidential primary is atop a fairly busy ballot.

Democrats will pick a nominee to face first-term Sen. Thom Tillis, who has his own nominal primary opponent. Republicans have tried to shape the other party’s primary, buying seven figures worth of TV time to promote Erica Smith, a left-wing state senator, over Cal Cunningham, a moderate former legislator and veteran backed by national Democrats. Polling has found Cunningham solidly ahead, and getting more than 30 percent of the vote would help him avoid a costly runoff.

Three of the state’s newly remapped congressional districts will be nominating candidates to replace retiring Republicans. There is a two-way Republican primary to replace Rep. Mark Walker and an 11-way race to replace Rep. Mark Meadows; both districts are strongly conservative, with any Republican favored to win. And there’s a five-way Democratic primary in the new 2nd District, where Rep. George Holding is retiring to avoid running again in a seat that gave Hillary Clinton a 24-point win four years ago.

8 p.m. Polls close in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, Tennessee and most of Texas, with major federal races in two of those states.

In Alabama, former attorney general Jeff Sessions is mounting a comeback bid for his old Senate seat. He has not cleared the field — former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville and Mobile-area U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne have been running for the better part of a year, and Tuberville has run close to Sessions in polls. Roy Moore, the former judge and activist who lost the 2017 special election here, is running but polling in single digits.

There are three more Alabama primaries in House districts: one primary challenge and two free-for-alls in open seats. In the 5th District, Rep. Mo Brooks is facing the second conservative primary opponent of his 10-year career. In the 1st and 2nd districts, there are crowded Republican primaries for the right to replace Byrne and Rep. Martha Roby, who fended off a 2018 primary challenge over her criticism of the president.

There’s more happening in Texas, where six Republican members of Congress are retiring and another is facing a primary challenge, and where emboldened Democrats have piled into a primary to challenge Sen. John Cornyn. There is no clear favorite in that race; the national Democratic Party has gotten behind MJ Hegar, who narrowly lost a 2018 House race, while Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has endorsed Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez, a former organizer for Beto O’Rourke.

The Republicans’ open seats are scattered across the state: There are wide-open races in the 11th, 13th, 17th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th districts. It’s the 22nd, which stretches across Houston’s western suburbs, that will draw the most attention: Pierce Bush, a grandson of the 41st president, jumped into the race after testing the waters in the nearby 7th District, which his grandfather once represented. But the contest in the 13th District will test the power of the president’s endorsement, as Ronny L. Jackson, the president’s former physician and a failed Cabinet nominee, is running an underdog campaign.

Both parties also have incumbents fending off challenges. In the 12th District, tech executive Chris Putnam is challenging Republican Rep. Kay Granger, while in the 28th District, Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar is facing his first serious challenge from Jessica Cisneros, an immigration attorney backed by Sanders, Warren and Ocasio-Cortez.

8:30 p.m. Polls close in Arkansas, one of two states with no exit polling.

9 p.m. Polls close in Colorado, Minnesota and the parts of Texas in the Mountain Time Zone.

10 p.m. Polls close in Utah, the other state where no exit polling will be conducted.

11 p.m. Polls close in California, where a number of House primaries are underway and only one could produce a winner. (Under the state’s primary system, the top two vote-getters continue to the November election, no matter what party they’re in.)

The biggest prize is in the 25th District, northwest of Los Angeles, where Katie Hill’s resignation last year opened up a swing seat. Democratic state legislator Christy Smith locked up most of her party’s endorsements and will compete in two elections — a special primary for the rest of Hill’s term, and the regular primary for the term beginning next year. If Smith or anyone else gets 50 percent of the vote, they will win the special election outright; if not, there will be a second round in May.

The second scenario is more likely. Smith has intraparty opposition from Cenk Uygur, the head of the Young Turks left-wing video news network, who does not live in the district but picked it to show that his politics can win anywhere. Republicans did not clear their field, either — former Navy pilot Mike Garcia jumped into the race when Hill was still running, while former congressman Steve Knight and disgraced Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos jumped in when Hill resigned.

Three other seats are open in November, and two of them are reliably Republican. The delayed resignation of former congressman Duncan D. Hunter created a race in the 50th District between former San Diego councilman Carl DeMaio and former congressman Darrell Issa; Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar, who lost to Hunter in 2018, is also running. In the 8th District, five Republicans are running to replace Rep. Paul Cook, and in the safely blue 53rd District, former Obama administration aide Sara Jacobs, who ran in a neighboring district two years ago, is outspending San Diego City Council President Georgette Gomez in a classic moderate-versus-left-wing contest.

Ad watch

Joe Biden, “Vote for Joe.” Just 12 hours after Amy Klobuchar endorsed him, the Biden campaign is up in Minnesota with an ad cut from her speech. “It is time to turn back the division and the hate and the exclusion and the bitterness,” Klobuchar says. “Vote for decency, vote for dignity, vote for a heart for our country.” The message blends her closing argument with Biden's, emphasizing how little daylight there was between them.

Candidate tracker

After tonight — after the whole of the past 72 hours — it's much less clear where candidates will begin campaigning next, or how many will still be in the race.

Bernie Sanders has scheduled a rally for Thursday in Arizona, which votes March 17 and where most of the vote is cast early. Joe Biden has begun buying advertising in Michigan, Missouri and Mississippi, states that vote March 10. Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren are mostly arguing that they have a right to stick around, pointing to the convention rules that could allow a deal or a floor fight if no one wins a delegate majority.

“I don’t think I can win any other ways,” Bloomberg told reporters in Florida this morning. “I find it offensive that Bernie Sanders was in favor of those rules last time, and now is against it. I guess where you stand is where you sit.”

The campaigns' schedules for tonight give a few clues about how they see the territory. Biden will rally in California, where he is not expected to win but where he may well be celebrating victories in early-counted states back east. (A Biden win in California, of any size, would be an existential crisis for the Sanders campaign.) Sanders will rally in Burlington, Vt., where he is likely to be celebrating another landslide in his home state. Bloomberg will be in Florida, ahead of a March 17 primary where Sanders is badly trailing. Warren will be in Michigan, kicking off the sprint to the March 10 primaries. Tulsi Gabbard, who remains in the race with no delegates and few places where she could conceivably win one, will also be in Michigan.

What I’m watching

There's a bit more to look for today, some of it important, some of it just interesting trivia.

Which states will have voting problems? Democrats are perpetually on high alert for this, even though the first test in a state where Republicans consolidated voting precincts, South Carolina, went off without a hitch. Texas has closed down hundreds of polling sites that were in use for the previous primary, even though Democratic turnout is tracking far, far higher — a problem, but one that could be mitigated by the massive early vote. California, where Democrats control every lever of power, has established new voting sites that largely replaced the old precincts.

How high does turnout go in Texas? The biggest early-voting story really has been in this state, where pre-election day ballots added up to around 70 percent of total turnout from 2016. Competitive primaries explain some of that, but among poorer and nonwhite voters, the liberal Way to Win donor collective is trying to copy what worked in Virginia last year. The group spent more than $5 million over the past few months to help the Texas Organizing Project and Workers Defense Project turn out voters, with $1.2 million coming in for the last weeks of early voting.

“We really do see that building a multiracial coalition in Texas can happen and is happening,” said Tory Gavito, president of Way to Win.

Does Klobuchar still win Minnesota? It's possible, with tens of thousands of early votes already banked and plenty of local support for the senator. In 2004, not one but two states gave most of their delegates to favorite son candidates who'd dropped out — Howard Dean won Vermont's primary, and John Edwards won the primary in North Carolina. A Klobuchar victory wouldn't matter much in delegate terms, as defeated candidates can urge their delegates behind the candidate they've endorsed. But Klobuchar's final polling found her winning the state even after the debacle in South Carolina.

