In this special debate day edition: What to watch tonight, how delayed primaries (and primaries going ahead as scheduled) could affect the vote, and a new ad arguing about everybody's favorite topic, Medicare-for-all.

The best way to watch a debate is locked inside your house, and this is The Trailer.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and former vice president Joe Biden speak before the Feb. 25 debate in Charleston, S.C. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The world has changed since the last time Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) walked onstage for a televised debate. Three weeks ago, Sanders was the undisputed front-runner, leading in delegates and polls. Biden was reeling, nearly ignored by other candidates, winless in the first few primaries.

Since then, Biden has taken command of the race, winning landslide victories in South and Midwest primaries. Sanders has fallen further behind in the delegate count than he was in his 2016 race. And neither candidate has been able to hold a public town hall or rally in six days, staying close to home as the coronavirus pandemic makes large gatherings impossible. What was supposed to be a high-profile showdown in Phoenix has been downgraded to a studio debate in Washington, with no audience and no media presence, apart from the hosts.

That is a bigger problem for Sanders than it is for Biden. The former vice president did not thrive in the atmospherics around the first 10 debates — the hooting audiences, the truncated question rounds that rewarded candidates who could deliver their best points quickly. “Everybody knows these aren't debates,” Biden grumbled in September. What Biden wanted is what he's likely to get: a more focused, less frivolous evening in which he and one other opponent have plenty of time to speak.

Sanders wants basically the same thing, with the expectation that moderators might not play along and focus instead on hot-button issues. Since Wednesday, when he summoned reporters to Burlington, Vt., he has framed the debate as a choice between a candidate with fundamental, society-altering solutions to public crises and a candidate who wouldn't change anything. This debate, he said then, would determine “which candidate is best positioned” to win a general election: someone who wants to return to the pre-Trump status quo or someone who wants to transform the country.

“Whether or not the moderators are interested in these issues, these are the issues I will be pushing," Sanders said Saturday night, in a “fireside chat” at his Vermont home. “How does it happen that in the richest country in the history of the world, half the people are living paycheck to paycheck while the rich are seeing a huge increase in their wealth?”

Both Biden and Sanders will be able to go after the president, from the time he has spent reassuring chief executives about the crisis to the role of Mar-a-Lago in spreading the virus to the White House's opposition to permanent paid sick leave. But if both men have a good night, Sanders may lose his last shot at altering the trajectory of this race. Here is the big question for each candidate heading into tonight:

Can Biden clear a bar that keeps getting lowered for him? The former vice president enters the debate with a commanding lead on this month's dominant issue: Who can guide the country through a worst-case scenario? In Michigan, Biden smashed Sanders by 26 points among voters who decided in the last few days before the primary and led by 21 points when voters were asked who they would “most trust to handle a major crisis.” A national CNN poll found an even bigger Biden lead, of 46 points, when voters were pushed on whether or he or Sanders could best lead in a crisis.

If that keeps up, Biden will walk to the nomination. But Sanders's team and their allies have spent a few days elevating questions about Biden's abilities and whether voters' faith in him can survive sustained exposure in a high-pressure debate.

It began when they publicly opposed CNN's suggested debate format, which would seat the candidates at a table instead of sticking them behind lecterns. “Why does Joe Biden not want to stand toe-to-toe with Senator Sanders on the debate stage?” Sanders strategist Jeff Weaver asked. (The candidates will be standing, after all, according to debate stage images CNN released today.)

It continued after Biden's bungled virtual town hall, on Friday, when glitches marred something that the Sanders campaign had mastered years ago: a video live stream. On camera, the former vice president talked into a cellphone, admitting that “we’re going to have to get better at the technical side of this," as supporters complained about getting a garbled or inaudible feed.

Sanders supporters have spent days joking about Biden's habit, previously seen at town hall meetings and even some election night speeches, of ambling around the stage as he speaks. In the live stream, although Biden confidently talked about how he'd manage the crisis, a clip of him wandering off camera had staying power; by Saturday it was being being retweeted by Trump campaign accounts and by left-wing critics of Biden.

It wasn't just about presentation; Biden's substance is the stuff that Sanders is most comfortable attacking. Biden repeated his refrain that “building” on the Affordable Care Act would pull more people into the health-care system, while Medicare-for-all would disrupt insurance for tens of millions of Americans. Biden veered between taking care to explain elements of his plans (correcting himself, for example, when he said “the department of health” instead of the National Institutes of Health), and misstating his record (incorrectly calling himself an original sponsor of the Endangered Species Act).

If he can focus, Biden's argument is simple and powerful: The Obama-Biden administration left a pandemic response infrastructure behind, and the Trump administration scrapped it with no clear rationale. His basic premise, that Trump broke what Obama built, has so far given him a big lead in the popular vote and delegate count.

The risk for Biden is a debate performance that looks like the Illinois virtual town hall — disjointed, defensive, raising questions about how he would handle a national crisis. But a command performance, or even an adequate one, would probably solidify his lead and cut off Sanders's path to an upset. The Biden who has shown up in CNN town halls is far more adept than the one being captured by short video clips.

Can Sanders convince voters that he's FDR, not George McGovern? The “fireside chat” was one of many ways in which Sanders has been emphasizing an argument that often gets lost: His vision of what government can be is based on the New Deal. He has held daily updates on the crisis, each of them explaining how his policies would ameliorate whatever happens if the coronavirus spreads and disrupts the economy.

“How could it be, that when we spend so much more than what other countries are spending, we have millions of people who may be dealing with the virus but they cannot go to the doctor because they can’t afford it?” Sanders asked rhetorically Thursday. “That is a question that must resonate in every American’s mind. If this isn’t a red flag for the current dysfunctional and wasteful health-care system, frankly I don’t know what is.”

Sanders's broadcasts this week haven't made waves beyond the voters who already support him. He wants to convince voters that they would be healthier, their lives less disrupted, if they paid much higher taxes for a comprehensive welfare state. The virus is the ultimate test of Sanders's campaign theme: that if everyone is willing to “fight for someone you don't know,” the result will be less inequality and better quality of life.

“At this moment, we must see ourselves as a nation that comes together, that cares for the most vulnerable, including the homeless,” Sanders said. "This is the moment when people say: ‘Okay, how do we work together?’"

Sanders's affect does not much resemble FDR's, and few voters still alive have the frame of reference for what Sanders is discussing. (Sanders himself was 3 years old when Roosevelt died.) But there is a comparison here that helps him. Biden is comfortable calling on Americans to come together, or congratulating them for having come together in the past. Sanders is more comfortable talking about a transformed world and can argue that the worries suddenly raining down on voters are proof that the American system, relying so much on private industry, was simply not robust enough to handle a major test.

It's not necessarily safe territory: Sanders could be asked why Italy, which has a national health service that makes emergency rooms free, has not prevented a pandemic. But Sanders knows exactly what kind of paid leave and emergency benefits he wants governments to provide, and can rattle them off quickly. He can point to the ways that government has responded to the crisis (a $1.5 trillion loan injection from the Federal Reserve, a quickly passed stimulus bill) and the way some industries have responded (Internet providers removing bandwidth caps, for instance) to argue that the resources are there for the world he wants to build.

And he can press that advantage without doing what some supporters want, but what does not come naturally: attacking Biden, who he likes personally.

In the states

Voters cast ballots in Chicago while wearing gloves on Saturday. (Noreen Nasir/AP)

CHICAGO — On Friday, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) announced that the state's presidential primary would be moved from April 4 to June 20, calling it “necessary to protect the health and safety of the people.” On Saturday, state leaders in Georgia followed suit, moving the scheduled March 24 primary to May 19, when it will overlap with municipal elections.

As of Sunday morning, nothing had changed in the four states that are scheduled to hold primaries this week: Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio. Each system benefits from having instituted early voting years ago, allowing hundreds of thousands of ballots to be cast before quarantines went into effect. No system has a plan for what happens Tuesday if fear of contamination keeps some voters at home.

In Arizona, the state has struggled to respond. Maricopa County, the state’s major population center, cut back on polling places while sanitizing the ones that stayed open, and a judge halted plans to send absentee ballots to voters who hadn’t turned out yet. In Illinois, where early voting has been underway all month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said that the election can be conducted safely, and local election boards have backed him up.

“We have actually lengthened our hours of early voting,” Pritzker said on NBC News’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “We have mail balloting. We've had record mail balloting this year. So we're going to go ahead with it. But we've been extra careful at all of our polling places. Everybody is practicing good hygiene. And we're making sure that it's safe for people to come and vote.”

On Saturday, voters were still filing in and out of polling places. But candidates were scaling everything back. Illinois is holding local and congressional primaries concurrently with the presidential primary, with Democratic Reps. Daniel Lipinski and Danny K. Davis facing challenges from their left.

But both Marie Newman, who is challenging Lipinski, and Anthony Clark, who is challenging Davis, had scrapped in-person canvassing and canceled rallies, as had their opponents. Lipinski, who had made stops at some St. Patrick’s Day weekend events Saturday, had intended to stop by a Sunday morning parade until it was canceled. Clark was planning a final campaign push with Nina Turner, the former Ohio state senator and current co-chair of the Bernie Sanders campaign. On Friday, Turner canceled her trip to Chicago.

“I support pushing the election back,” Clark said in an interview. “Even if you could sit here and tell me that holding the election on Tuesday would help me, I’d still say that.”

There is no telling how nervousness about venturing outside could affect this race, though there are more concerns about how it could affect Biden. While Sanders’s canvasses are shut down here and elsewhere, Biden always had a shoestring operation in post-Super Tuesday states, and he has done best with voters who have made up their minds in the last days before an election. Twitter has already suspended some popular accounts that joked about the virus keeping older Biden voters at home, while younger Sanders voters stay outside.

Even small shifts in turnout could affect the delegate count. Indeed, the Georgia and Louisiana decisions have already delayed the date by which Biden, if he continued to win, could lock down the nomination. Together, those states elect 159 delegates, and Biden was on track to win most of them. Now, two sizable delegations won’t be elected until late spring.

For more about campaigning in Illinois as the state shuts down, read the next editions of this newsletter.

Turnout watch

After Saturday, Bernie Sanders has won two delegate prizes that belonged to Hillary Clinton four years ago: California and the Northern Mariana Islands. The first contest had so many votes cast that the state has not finished counting them 12 days later. The second contest, yesterday, attracted just 132 voters, and 84 of them went for Sanders.

It was Sanders's first piece of good news in days, and he worked for it. Biden's team largely relied on the endorsement of Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan, the territory's longtime delegate to the House. Sanders's team dispatched Shannon Jackson, the staffer who led his New Hampshire campaign, to the NMI, where he helped turn out loyal supporters.

That was a success, though turnout overall was down by nearly one-third. Four years ago, 189 Northern Mariana Islanders turned out for the Clinton-Sanders contest and Sanders won 65 votes. He gained support as Biden failed to organize. The result: a net gain of two delegates over Biden, equal to what Biden gained by narrowly defeating Sanders in the Maine primary. Sanders picked up as many delegates from a pool of 132 voters as Biden had from a pool of more than 200,000 voters.

The good news for Biden is that not many contests like this are left on the calendar. Guam will hold caucuses in May, and the U.S. Virgin Islands will hold them in June, while just one more state — Wyoming — will hold a caucus.

Ad watch

Committee to Protect Medicare, “Join our fight.” There will be $1 million behind this spot, which will run during the debate, then run in Michigan and Wisconsin. It's basic: Physician Rob Davidson, a critic of the Trump administration who has confronted the vice president in person, warns voters that there are moves being made against Medicare and Medicaid, contradicting the president's campaign rhetoric, with very little voter awareness.

Poll watch

Presidential election (NBC/WSJ, 900 registered voters)

Joe Biden: 52% (-)

Donald Trump: 43% (-1)

Bernie Sanders: 49% (-1)

Donald Trump: 45% (-1)

The president’s approval rating has not yet been affected by the coronavirus; there has been no huge decline or surge of confidence. But already, you can see how the crisis could become a pre-election headache for Republicans. By far, the president is the public official least trusted on how to handle the crisis: Just 48 percent of voters say they have confidence in him.

The vice president, who has been put in charge of the government’s response, has absorbed the biggest hit to his own ratings in the history of this poll. Late last year, he had a net negative favorable rating of four points. In this poll, that has tumbled to 17 points, with just two-fifths of voters holding a positive view of Mike Pence. No other public figure tested in the poll saw numbers move by more than a couple of points, within the margin of error.

Candidate tracker

For all the reasons discussed above, there is simply not much campaign activity underway and won’t be until the end of the crisis. Bernie Sanders will hold a “virtual rally” Monday, having scrapped plans to hold events in the four states still voting this week.

There are no events planned for Joe Biden, who won the support of the National Education Association on Saturday. Tulsi Gabbard, the Hawaii congresswoman who remains on the ballot in upcoming primaries, has not held a public event in 12 days.

The White House had planned to send Vice President Pence to Wisconsin for a March 19 rally on behalf of Tom Tiffany, the Republican candidate in the state’s rural 7th Congressional District. But that has been canceled, and the election itself will not be held until May.

