Former vice president Joe Biden speaks to the media on March 12. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

The last time voters saw Joe Biden was Tuesday night, after victories in Arizona, Florida and Illinois put him far ahead of Bernie Sanders in the Democratic delegate count. The former vice president spoke for six minutes on a campaign live stream, thanked his audience for listening and walked away.

In another year, that might have been the end of the Democratic primary. Five days later, it looks like the start of a new, uncomfortable, stage of the race — a campaign effectively frozen by crisis, with some supporters of Sanders looking for evidence that Biden will blow it and give the senator from Vermont one more chance to win.

Sanders was simply better prepared for campaigning to come to a halt, investing for years in a digital video infrastructure that can fire up with no glitches — something the Biden campaign has struggled with. In his covid-19 responses, Sanders has revisited or expanded on ideas he'd talked about for years, from direct basic income payments to Medicare-for-all; Biden, who held the vice presidency during two viral outbreaks, has not used any forum since last week's debate to talk about what he would do. If Sanders is the neighbor who stockpiled canned food, water, and paper towels, Biden is the neighbor making a last-minute run to Costco.

“Serious question: Where is Joe Biden?” tweeted Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and a national co-chair of the Sanders campaign.

Biden’s campaign is adjusting, putting out videos and still sending fundraising emails. The candidate addressed reporters Friday with plans for new, daily updates during the covid-19 crisis, promising that they would “hear more of me than you want to.” But he still lags behind Sanders’s online presence; the senator held three online discussions about responding to the virus.

Neither candidate has held a campaign event with an audience since March 9, the day before the Michigan primary. Both candidates are vying to be the oldest man ever elected to the presidency, and both are in the risk zone for exposure to covid-19. Biden's spare messaging, allies say, does not reflect the hours he spends in touch with congressional Democrats.

“I find myself literally on the phone with my key advisers, medical advisers and economic advisers literally four or five hours a day, going through detailed memorandums on what we should be doing,” Biden said in that Friday media call. “My whole focus has basically been how we deal with this crisis.”

The reality for Sanders is that he is losing the primary. Another candidate, in another year, may well have conceded by now. He is further behind in the delegate count than he was at this point in 2016 and much further than Hillary Clinton had been in her 2008 race against Barack Obama. To erase Biden's lead of around 300 delegates, and the 67 delegates won by candidates who have endorsed Biden, Sanders would need to win nearly two-thirds of the vote in coming primaries, most of them in states where Clinton beat him four years ago.

He would need to do so with a campaign that is unable to hold rallies or in-person events. Sanders has scaled back basic campaign activities while scaling up his messaging efforts. The campaign has canceled all in-person canvasses, key to its mass organizing strategy, replacing them with “virtual phone banks.” It has not solicited money from supporters since March 17, while urging supporters to donate to charities that could help with covid-19 relief, an ask that raised $2 million.

Biden, outspent so far not just by Sanders but by several candidates who dropped out, has begun to scale up his operation. His campaign was asking supporters for money on Sunday, with the candidate himself scheduling a conference call for higher-dollar donors after a similar event Friday.

“We wanted to once again reach out and ask for some of your opinions on what kind of communications you want to receive and how you would like to stay involved from home,” Biden's email to donors read.

On Saturday, the campaign released an explanatory virus video from Ron Klain, Biden's former chief of staff and the czar who managed the 2014 Ebola crisis. On Sunday, it released a side-by-side video of Biden and Trump taking basically the same question, about what they would say to nervous Americans; Trump blew up at the reporter who asked, while Biden laid out ideas such as a fast expansion of testing facilities. The low-key normalcy, the promise of a campaign that will end and restore the best of pre-Trump America, had helped Biden rout Sanders in the first place.

“I think the contrast in dealing with a crisis like this between an erratic and unreliable Trump and a calm and steady Biden is excellent for Joe,” said Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, one of the first members of Congress to endorse Biden.

To Sanders's supporters, the Biden theory of this crisis is not only wrong but dangerous and reason enough to keep the primary going. Some of the focus is on substance, pointing out that Biden would mobilize federal resources and waive patients' bills for this crisis, while Sanders would remake the health-care system and make those problems irrelevant. Sanders has also torn into Republicans for their responses to the crisis, in greater detail than Biden.

“If you are a couple making $150,000 a year, you’re doing pretty well,” Sanders said in his Friday broadcast. “The Republicans would give you a $2,400 check. But if you are a senior citizen trying to survive on $13,000 a year from Social Security, you would receive a check for $600. If you are a college student in 2018 who just got laid off from work last week, you would receive nothing, zero from the Republican proposal. Or you may have virtually nothing in the bank.”

Critic on the left see Biden and Democratic leaders as blowing the crisis, as Republicans prepare for trillions of dollars in deficit spending and polls show support for the president's response ticking up. Sanders has proposed several avenues of fast executive action, including one — applying the Defense Production Act to speed up the availability of crucial supplies — that Biden agrees with. But Sanders has been far more visible.

“Personally I think Bernie should turn the whole campaign into a coronavirus response operation,” wrote Nathan J. Robinson, the editor of the left-wing magazine Current Affairs. “It's crucial to keep the primary going, because we have to choose a nominee who can handle the ongoing crisis effectively. If we don't, a lot of people will die needlessly.”

The other knock on Biden has less to do with substance and more with mockery. Prominent Sanders supporters have criticized what they see as his lack of presence on the coronavirus response, promoting hashtags such as #WhereIsJoe, which trended for two days on Twitter; memes of milk cartons or movie posters with the “missing” candidate; and theories of how his 300 delegate lead could be reversed if Sanders outworked him.

“It’s a grave mistake,” Shaun King, a civil rights activist and Sanders surrogate, said of Biden’s minimal presence. “During a national emergency he just went missing.”

The idea that Biden is simply in hiding has been advanced by everyone from Randy Bryce, the union organizer who challenged former House speaker Paul Ryan in the 2018 midterms, to Kim Gordon, the former bassist for Sonic Youth. (Bryce has traveled as a surrogate for Sanders, while Gordon has appeared in at least one of his campaign videos.)

Others have speculated that the former vice president could melt down any moment, using a misleading clip from Biden’s March 17 speech to make him look confused. On Saturday, when Biden's account gave a thumb's- up during a live-streamed DJ set, the first comments were speculation that the campaign was finding ways to look active as the candidate himself was hidden.

The Trump campaign was relatively late to react to the mockery, having focused instead on the idea that Biden is being divisive during a national crisis. But it picked up on #WhereIsJoe after the Klain video went out, and worry that Biden is not pressing his advantage — he remains the only candidate who held a position of power during a successfully thwarted pandemic — has permeated with some liberals who support him.

“I want to be in daily or, at least, you know, significant contact with the American people, and communicate what I would be doing,” Biden said on Friday. “I promise you, that's on the way, hopefully, God willing, by Monday.”

On Sunday afternoon, the Sanders campaign announced that the senator would hold a live stream on the pandemic later that evening, his third since the March 17 primary. For another day, Sanders would put himself in front of cameras, while Biden was still tuning things up.

Six weeks ago, this newsletter ran down the primary calendar to sketch out when most delegates would be picked and when the whole mess would be over. In the past few days, seven states have rescheduled their presidential primaries. The immediate effect was to delay two primaries, in Georgia and Louisiana, that loomed as potential wins for Joe Biden. The long-term effect is less clear, as the Sanders campaign has stopped running ads in later primaries and the campaign sinks into limbo.

As of Sunday afternoon, here is a revised calendar for the rest of the primary.

April 4: Because of the election delays in larger states, this is the next primary bloc on the calendar: a battle across three time zones for 53 delegates. For the first time, Alaska, Hawaii and Wyoming will hold party-run contests, all with mail ballots. That matters, because Sanders has seen big losses in states that swapped out caucuses for primaries so far this year: holding on to Colorado, North Dakota and Utah, while losing Idaho, Maine, Minnesota and Washington. Sanders won all three of the states voting this day in 2016, with a 14-point margin in Wyoming, a 40-point margin in Hawaii and a 60-point margin in Alaska.

April 7: The Wisconsin primary has not been moved, though outside actors are pressuring the state to reconsider. There are 84 delegates up for grabs in what was one of Sanders’s most favorable primary states four years ago; he won by 14 points, a margin he beat in only four primary states. But Sanders’s support in the Midwest has collapsed in his race against Biden.

April 26: Puerto Rico is scheduled to vote after pushing its primary back by one month. It will select 51 delegates, the most of any nonstate counted in this process.

April 28: Primaries are still scheduled in Delaware, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, with 506 delegates to win. Four years ago, Sanders pulled out a 12-point win in Rhode Island, the only one of these states where independents can cross over into the Democratic primary. He lost decisively elsewhere, and the Mid-Atlantic states have the voter combination that has been brutal to him this year — substantial black electorates and oodles of suburban liberals.

May 2: Guam and Kansas vote, with 46 delegates and a familiar question: How much of Sanders’s 2016 strength has been wiped away by higher-turnout primaries replacing caucuses? He won Kansas by 36 points four years ago, but in 2018, now-Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) defeated a Sanders ally for whom the senator personally came to the state to campaign.

May 12: Nebraska and West Virginia are still planning to hold primaries and assign 57 delegates. Both states earned places in the Sanders mythos in 2016, and the senator returned to both of them in the intervening years, rallying for a mayoral candidate in Omaha and holding town hall meetings in West Virginia. But the past few primaries have been tough on the idea that conservative white Democrats backed Sanders in 2016 because they agreed with him, and not because he was the vector for a protest of Clinton. In Virginia's primary this month, Sanders lost every single county along the West Virginia border.

May 19: Georgia and Oregon vote and pick 166 delegates, after Georgia moved back its primary and Oregon, which conducts all elections by mail, stood firm. After this point, assuming nothing changes, Democrats will have selected 3,672 delegates; if any candidate has won 55 percent of those delegates, he will have passed the 1,991 threshold and become the presumptive nominee.

June 2: It's suddenly the second-biggest day on the primary calendar, supplanting April 28, after two of the states scheduled to vote that day, Connecticut and Maryland, punted their primaries. Now sharing the calendar with them: D.C., Indiana, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio and South Dakota, with a total of 585 delegates. One reason that they switched to this date, apart from the gamble that the pandemic could subside by then, is that it's the last Tuesday primaries could be held before states would automatically lose delegates to the national convention.

June 6-23: The Virgin Islands's primary on the 6th was supposed to mark the end of the primaries, but the decisions by Kentucky and Louisiana to go into late June changed that. In these final weeks before the Democratic convention, there will be 115 delegates selected, assuming the DNC restores delegates to states that pushed primaries back under extraordinary circumstances. All told, that's nearly three times the current margin between Sanders and Biden, meaning that the primary will have ended before this period, barring an extraordinary turnaround for Sanders.

For the time being, national campaigns are not spending much money on traditional, 30-second TV ads. This newsletter will look more at the digital buys campaigns and PACs and outside groups are making to buy into the conversation as national attention mostly goes elsewhere.

American Bridge PAC, “Failed to Act.” This spot, cut into 30- and 60-second versions, went onto digital platforms in swing states Friday, part of the Democratic group's ongoing six-figure buy. It's straightforward, compiling quotes from the president in which he sounds dismissive about the risks of the coronavirus with news reports on the damage being wrought.

Money watch

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) speaks to voters in Rochester, N.H., in December. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

One of the great mysteries of the primary has been solved: California physician Karla Jurvetson was the chief funder of Persist PAC, a super PAC created in late February to boost Sen. Elizabeth Warren's campaign ahead of Super Tuesday. Jurvetson spent $14.6 million on the PAC, more than 90 percent of its total donations, which allowed the group to quickly become the biggest independent expenditure on any Democratic candidate's behalf.

This was the second time that Jurvetson, who has told reporters that her priority is helping more Democratic women win elections, had done a favor for Warren that clashed with the senator's stated campaign finance ethos. In 2019, she made a six-figure donation to the Democratic National Committee that resulted in Warren getting the party's voter file, which can cost $175,000. It was a straighter line from there to the Persist PAC investment than the one some Warren critics speculated about: that Mike Bloomberg, an implacable foe of Warren, had funded the effort to keep her in the race. According to FEC filings, Bloomberg spent nearly $1 billion on his campaign, but none of it went to support another candidate.

The Democratic primary shrunk to a one-on-one contest Thursday, when Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii ended her campaign. It came as a surprise to many Democrats, not because Gabbard was a factor in the race, but because she had previously planned to run all the way through the Democratic National Convention and because she was endorsing Joe Biden.

“Although I may not agree with the vice president on every issue, I know that he has a good heart, and he’s motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” Gabbard said in a video message to supporters.

Gabbard, one of the youngest candidates who sought the nomination this year, built a following unlike any other Democrat. She was popular with supporters of Bernie Sanders, after she'd taken a big risk in 2016 to endorse him. But she did not build the same organizing army that he did, never even opening a campaign office in Iowa. While Sanders picked battles with institutions in the Democratic establishment, Gabbard most frequently took on Hillary Clinton, “the queen of warmongers,” whom she sued for defamation.

The congresswoman's competitors did not spend much time attacking her. Kamala D. Harris was so dismissive of Gabbard that, fatefully, the California senator blew off Gabbard's attacks during the second Democratic debates, only to send out surrogates to attack her afterward. (They mostly went after her for meeting with Syria's Bashar al-Assad, not the substance of Gabbard's attacks, which were on Harris's criminal justice record.) Gabbard was largely free to define herself, as a peace-focused candidate with “a soldier's heart” and bipartisan friendships with Republicans.

It never clicked. Gabbard won 3 percent of the vote in New Hampshire, a state she campaigned in for months, and she won 29 percent of the vote (and two delegates) in American Samoa, where she was born. She did not crack 2 percent of the vote in any other contest, putting her far out of range for delegates, though she had a shot at some in next month's Hawaii primary.

Joe Biden. He won the endorsement of the American Federation of Teachers, two days after winning the United Farm and Commercial Workers, continuing to rack up support from labor unions that had kept neutral in the primary.

Bernie Sanders. He will hold another live stream on the coronavirus tonight, joined by the three members of the House “squad” who've endorsed him: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, and Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

