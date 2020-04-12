In this special holiday edition: How Trump vs. Biden compares to other presidential choices, the vote totals from Alaska's primary, and the continuing effort to make the Democratic Party's rules and platform fit for Bernie Sanders.

On the third day, he wrote a shorter edition of the newsletter, because so many people had the day off. This is The Trailer.

Former vice president Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del, on March 12, left, and President Trump speaks at the White House on April 5. (AP)

The campaign rallies are on hold, for now. So are the traditional campaign fundraisers, with wealthy contributors getting a photograph with the candidate and a few canapés in exchange for huge donations. The volunteers who expected to be knocking on doors or registering voters are, like their candidates, stuck inside, working the phones.

Some of that could change in the 204 days between now and the November election. But this campaign is frozen, in some ways, with everything from the expected presidential debate to the way voters will cast ballots in November to be determined later.

As it gets underway, and as we cover the ways each campaign adapts to the new reality, it's worth stepping back to assess where each campaign starts the general election.

We know that President Trump started with a cash advantage over Joe Biden, and that the DNC started out far behind the RNC. (The latest fundraising and spending numbers will come out this week.) We know that some of the factors that hurt Trump in 2016, such as Republican disunity, have faded, while some of the factors that helped him, such as anger at Hillary Clinton, have disappeared. And we've seen the tactics deployed by Republicans against Biden and by Democrats against Trump to shape the political narrative of the coronavirus; Republicans argue that Biden is too naive about China, while Democrats point to the weeks when the president confidently predicted his travel restrictions on China would prevent the stateside arrival of the virus.

Here's what else we know.

Both parties' nominees are more popular than they were four years ago. RealClearPolitics, which collates and averages mainstream polls, keeps useful records of how previous presidential campaigns changed from day to day. On April 12, 2016, Hillary Clinton held a 10.4-point lead over Trump; she lost that November. On April 12, 2012, Barack Obama held a 4.3-point lead over Mitt Romney; he won. On April 12, 2008, Obama held a negligible, 0.4-point lead over John McCain; Obama would go on to win by the biggest popular and electoral vote margins in this century.

Today's RCP average puts Biden 5.9 points ahead of Trump, and the Democrat has led in every head-to-head poll pitting him against the president since the primaries began last year. He also locked up the nomination earlier than any non-incumbent since 2004; that could be showing up in this most recent wave of polling. (Four years ago, Clinton's lead was largely gone by the time Sen. Bernie Sanders conceded the primary.)

But neither the president nor Biden starts out as unpopular as the party's nominees were in 2016. Clinton became the presumptive nominee on June 6, 2016, and her net unfavorable rating on that day was 18 points. Trump had become the presumptive Republican nominee one month earlier, when then-Ohio Gov. John Kasich ended his campaign. At that time, Trump's unfavorable rating was at 23 points.

That deep unpopularity ended up helping Trump, with the Republican winning the voters who disliked both nominees. But voters are less disgruntled now. Today's RCP average finds an eight-point unfavorable rating for Trump, while voters are just as likely to view Biden favorably as to view him unfavorably. That's a dip from the start of this campaign, but it's far better than the position Mitt Romney started in eight years ago. When Rick Santorum quit that year's primary, paving the way for Romney to win, the Republican was 10 points underwater.

Biden benefited immensely from a primary campaign that ended without serious negative advertising from fellow Democrats. But Biden has already been roughed up by ads from the Trump campaign and by Republicans with well-funded outside campaigns, like Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, focusing on Biden's son Hunter and his business deals. But that story has not stuck to Biden, or reshaped voters' impressions, as the controversy over Clinton's email server hurt her campaign.

In the six months after the initial email revelation, Clinton's unfavorable rating spiked from one point to 11 points, and a majority of voters would tell pollsters that the eventual nominee was not “honest and trustworthy.” Biden's favorable numbers have been flat since the Hunter Biden investigations began last September, as have his “honest and trustworthy” numbers.

Third-party candidates may matter less than they did last time. Thanks in large part to Trump's and Clinton's low favorable numbers, the 2016 election saw the most robust third-party and write-in voting of any election in 20 years. In 2016, a total of 14 states went to either Trump or Clinton without either candidate hitting 50 percent of the vote; not since 1996, when Ross Perot made a second third-party run for president, had so much of the electoral vote been decided by a plurality.

No Perot-like figure has emerged in this election, and we're unlikely to see one, both because of timing and because of the comfort that would-be independent candidates Mike Bloomberg and Howard Schultz feel about Joe Biden. (Mark Cuban has refused to rule out a run but taken no serious steps.) Third parties are in rough shape, too, with neither the Green Party nor the Libertarian Party attracting the kind of candidates it nominated four years ago.

From 2008 to 2016, the Libertarian Party picked standard-bearers with the same résumé: They had won elections as Republicans, then quit the party in disgust. Neither Bob Barr or Gary Johnson came close to winning, but Johnson won 4.5 million votes in 2016, the party's best performance ever. The Green Party, which nominated Massachusetts activist Jill Stein in 2012 and 2016, increased its vote to 1.5 million, its best performance since 2000. And 2.3 million voters picked another party, wrote in another candidate or supported independent conservative challenger Evan McMullin.

That's nearly 8.3 million votes that didn't go to Clinton or Trump, and it will be a challenge for a third party to capture them again. Their first problem has been finding compelling candidates. Until this month, former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Chafee had been seeking the Libertarian nomination, promising it at least a little political star power. With his exit, the nomination is being contested by obscure party activists ahead of their late May convention. The Green Party does not pick a nominee until July, and New York labor activist Howie Hawkins, a perennial candidate for local and statewide office, is the heavy favorite.

Still, the Trump campaign has spent more time this cycle urging left-wing voters to find a reason to reject Biden. The president has frequently tweeted that the primary was in some way slanted against Sanders, recycling a tactic he used in 2016 to encourage Sanders voters to reject Clinton, whether or not they could bring themselves to vote for him.

Others associated with the Trump operation have tried to stoke divisions and fuel mistrust of the media. Over the weekend, Donald Trump Jr. and Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale both tweeted about a former Biden staffer's accusation that then-senator Biden had made an unwanted sexual advance on her in 1993. Neither of them discussed the accusation itself, which has not been independently corroborated and the campaign has denied, instead saying falsely that the media, in Trump Jr.'s words, “works for the DNC” to protect Biden. The goal is to persuade a pack of liberal voters to become disgusted and reject Biden, but those voters may have less appealing third-party options than they did four years ago.

We don't know what “Election Day” will look like (or if it will last a day). That could matter as much or more than what the campaigns themselves get up to. Every election is fought under different rules in different states, from Minnesota's lengthy early-vote period to Pennsylvania's focus on in-person Election Day voting. Just a few states have replaced in-person voting with mail ballots; none of them are among the states expected to be closest in November.

There are months and months left to legislate and litigate this issue, which will touch everything from whether the U.S. Postal Service has the funds to continue its work to whether states with strict requirements on absentee voting will relax them.

There isn't much real disagreement about whether ramped-up mail voting is safe; the Republican National Committee has said so in mail to party members. But there is an ongoing effort by the president to warn that mail voting extended to people under 65 is dangerous; there is a thicket of state election laws that put high signature and witness standards on mail ballots; and there is not yet much reckoning over how long it could take for those ballots to be counted. In 2018, it took Arizona and California many days to determine who had actually won a key Senate race and key House races.

From week to week, there may not be many new developments in the Trump vs. Biden race. But there will be constant battles over how the vote itself is conducted. At the moment, how the ballots will be cast and counted is the biggest unresolved issue in an election in which the president is a slight underdog.

Reading list

“Democrats look at the presidential contest with a new sentiment: Optimism,” by Michael Scherer, Sean Sullivan and David Weigel

Can there be a 2020 Democratic campaign without panic and division?

“Inside Bernie's campaign nosedive,” by Holly Otterbein

A behind-the-scenes story of fateful decisions and recriminations.

“Trump casts himself as pandemic patron, personalizing the government’s spread of cash and supplies,” by Robert Costa and Philip Rucker

How relief can be a reelection tool.

“Many Wisconsin absentee ballots have returned without postmarks and may not be counted because of it,” by Laura Schulte and Patrick Marley

Why many votes could go untallied tomorrow.

“White House rejects bailout for U.S. Postal Service battered by coronavirus,” by Jacob Bogage

A story that could determine the election.

“How the anti-populists stopped Bernie Sanders,” by Thomas Frank

A look from the left at how the senator lost.

“As feds play ‘backup,’ states take unorthodox steps to compete in cutthroat global market for coronavirus supplies,” by Annie Linskey, Josh Dawsey, Isaac Stanley-Becker and Chelsea Janes

The partisan anger over a confusing federal response to anti-virus supplies.

Turnout watch

Democrats in Alaska tabulated the votes from their all-mail primary yesterday, with Joe Biden pulling out a 10-point victory over Bernie Sanders. That was the start of an interesting sideshow to this year's contests — a run of primaries with votes that will have been cast as the race was still going but will be counted now that it's over.

Alaska, like all but three other states that held caucuses in 2016, switched this year to a primary, with every Democrat eligible to participate. The party made the switch to mostly mail-in voting even before the pandemic made in-person voting difficult; so did Hawaii, another state that had scheduled its primary for April 4 and has since delayed its count until mid-May.

But Alaska went further than most states, and tried to re-create the rhythm of a caucus by letting voters rank the candidates on their ballots. A total of 2,133 Democrats voted first for a candidate who ended their campaign before last week, most of them for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). Over eight rounds, their votes were recalculated based on their second choices until just Biden and Sanders were left. (Voters were not required to rank every choice, but most of them did so.)

Ranked-choice systems are designed to prevent the “spoiler” effect and can sometimes help a candidate who had been running in second place consolidate votes and come out on top. That didn't happen in Alaska. According to the state party's numbers, Biden won 9,862 votes on the first ballot to 7,764 votes for Sanders. In each round, Biden held onto that lead, though some defeated candidates' support moved more decisively to Sanders. When the 131 Democrats who ranked Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii high on their ballots were re-sorted, Sanders gained 50 votes and Biden gained just 22. When Warren was eliminated, Sanders gained 837 votes, while Biden gained 687 votes.

It was not enough to pull Sanders ahead. The final vote was 10,834 for Biden to 8,755 for Sanders. Just as we saw in Idaho, Maine, Minnesota and Washington, the switch from a caucus to a higher-turnout primary brought out more moderate voters, and Sanders suffered as a result. Four years ago, the senator from Vermont won the support of 8,447 of the 10,610 people who had shown up for the caucuses. Turnout nearly doubled, and Sanders suffered as a result.

That saved Biden from a small embarrassment; not since 2004 has a candidate lost a primary since becoming his party's presumptive nominee. It also demonstrated just how grim things were for Sanders before he ended his campaign. In 2016 he won Alaska by 60 points, winning 13 of 16 available delegates. Yesterday, Biden took eight of the 15 available delegates, adding to his lead.

Were Sanders still in the race, that result would have been ominous, as no other state left on the calendar gave him as big a 2016 victory as Alaska. In that primary, he won Kansas by 36 points; Hawaii by 30 points; West Virginia by 16 points; Oregon, Nebraska, Wisconsin and Wyoming by 14 points; and Rhode Island by 12 points. He won two other states, Indiana and Montana, by single digits. Sanders still has a shot at winning the 300-odd delegates needed to reach 25 percent of the total delegation to the Democratic National Convention, but his chances of victory had fallen apart weeks before he conceded the race.

Ad watch

Donald Trump, “Biden Stands Up for China.” The first digital ad to run against the Democrat since he locked up the nomination blends three favorite Trump campaign themes: the deviousness of China, the financial adventures of Hunter Biden, and Joe Biden's occasional discomfort in front of a camera. A clip of Biden denouncing Trump's “hysterical xenophobia” is followed by a Fox News clip about Hunter Biden getting a “billion-dollar deal with a subsidiary of China's bank,” weaving a story in which Biden is either confused, is coming up with a pro-China cover story, or both.

As The Post's Aaron Blake has pointed out, the ad errs in two big ways. First, Biden's “xenophobia” comment was not specifically about the decision to limit travel from China, which itself did not stop the spread of the coronavirus to America. Second, one quick clip shows Biden genuflecting to a politician standing next to a Chinese flag. That is Gary Locke, the U.S. ambassador to China at the time, not a Chinese official.

NRCC, “Imagine.” National Republicans see the race in California's 25th District as a rich opportunity, a special election six months before the presidential contest that could reset expectations for the parties, and test what works. While Democrats have run ads about health care, the GOP has focused on Democrat Christy Smith's record in the Assembly, where she voted for some of the Democratic supermajority's most controversial bills, including a labor law that has been widely opposed by people who work freelance. “If Christy Smith already supported tax hikes, teacher layoffs and threatening jobs, imagine her recklessness during these frightening times,” says a narrator, as unemployment numbers come on-screen.

Poll watch

2020 presidential election (Fox News, 1,107 registered voters)

Joe Biden: 42% (-7)

Donald Trump: 42% ( 2)

Polling of the president during the coronavirus outbreak found his approval rating jumping last month and losing a little altitude as quarantines continued and his actual handling of the crisis got more negative attention. This Fox poll broke from the pack, finding Trump at his highest approval rating yet, albeit still under 50 percent, and in a statistical tie with Joe Biden, the Biden/Trump result poll in the Fox survey's history. In an average of all recent polls, Fox is the outlier; Biden leads Trump by around six points overall.

But the uptick in support for the federal government is consistent, as approval for Congress, at 35 percent, is the highest in 11 years. And even a good poll for Trump continues to find a share of voters who approve of the president yet do not plan to vote for him. In national polls, there's a two-point gap between Trump's approval rating (45 percent) and the percentage of people picking him in trial heats with Biden (43 percent).

Candidate tracker

The Easter holiday tends to slow down campaigns, and this campaign was already frozen in place when the weekend started. Joe Biden scored one more endorsement from a defeated rival: Tom Steyer, who told Politico that he would help Biden connect to younger voters.

“They have to be excited about the candidate,” Steyer said. “I think that is something that is going to happen, but the Biden campaign is going to have to reach out.”

Biden planned to spend part of Easter on an egg hunt for his grandchildren and published a New York Times op-ed on how to respond to the coronavirus's economic disruption. President Trump has participated in at least one religious service, while stopping short of his initial hope for the weekend: giving an all-clear signal on the coronavirus so people could return to church.

Dems in disarray

Bernie Sanders announces the end of his campaign on Wednesday. (Bernie Sanders for President/AP)

The great Bernie Sanders delegate hunt. The Democratic primary is over, and Sanders has conceded that Joe Biden will be the party's nominee and will have a clear majority of delegates. But 26 of the party's 57 contests are in progress (Hawaii, Ohio, Wisconsin, Wyoming) or still to come. Sanders has urged voters to keep supporting him and maximize his delegate haul, but there is no official Sanders campaign operation to do so.

In its place: some grass-roots efforts to run a nominal pro-Sanders campaign in key states. The Really Online Lefty League PAC (TROLL PAC, for short) is raising money to run a spot for Sanders targeted to voters in Wyoming and Ohio, states that will announce their vote totals and delegate shares on April 17 and April 28, respectively. The ad it's raising money for is six seconds long, consisting of one Sanders quote: “I will stay on the ballot in all 50 states and continue to gather delegates.”

Adriel Hampton, the PAC's founder, had come up with the plan after friends in Northern California discussed whether they could chip in some money to run Facebook ads. Doing so as citizens, Hampton pointed out, was complicated by Facebook's regulation of political speech. But Hampton, who launched a campaign for governor of California to test and expose Facebook's rules about false advertising, realized that the PAC could run ads efficiently and said that the first spots would appear for Wyoming and Ohio voters in the next few days.

“We want to give people an easy way to get to polls, and we want them to vote in down-ballot races,” Hampton said in an interview, before comparing this campaign to the Wisconsin Republican Party's insistence on in-person voting for last week's primary. “The GOP was willing to kill people in Wisconsin to get a judge elected. We're just asking people to request mail ballots and vote their values.” The hope was to get as many delegates as possible, though “in Wyoming, getting a win would be nice."

Countdown

… one day until the votes will be counted in Wisconsin

… 16 days until Ohio tries to continue its primary

… 128 days until the Democratic National Convention

… 134 days until the Republican National Convention

… 204 days until the general election