President Trump in the Oval Office on Thursday. (Doug Mills/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Joe Biden donned a face mask for a few minutes Monday as he laid a wreath at a Delaware war memorial. He wore it again, briefly, when CNN's Dana Bash came to his home for an outdoor interview.

The president could hardly stop talking about this. On Memorial Day, President Trump tweeted a bit of snark about Biden's mask from a former Fox News host; on Wednesday he tweeted the same thing, adding a personal assessment that Biden “looks better!” On Thursday morning, the president retweeted an article that went even further, warning that a pandemic masking requirement “provides the foundation on which governments continue to justify emergency measures and rule by executive fiat.”

“So many different viewpoints!” added the president. His campaign is running ads showing Biden with a mask near a Chinese flag while Trump, mask-free, stands in front of an American flag.

To the amazement of Democrats, the president has consistently put himself on the unpopular side of a not particularly divisive issue: whether to wear a mask while in public spaces. He has done so while elevating a series of stories that have had no noticeable impact on public opinion, or opinions of Biden, beyond his already-loyal base. The result: a campaign full of accusations and battles in the culture war, with no detectable impact on voters.

“It’s the Trump administration’s own recommendation,” Biden digital director Rob Flaherty said of wearing a mask. “The idea that we’re going to be on our back foot on something people support? We think it’s a great opportunity for the VP to lean in.”

Polling has consistently found that most Americans are comfortable wearing masks when they go outside or mingle in public and that they would like to see the president do the same. In a Kaiser Family Foundation poll last month, 72 percent of voters said that the president should wear a mask when he goes out; in a Quinnipiac poll last week, 67 percent of registered voters said the same. In the first poll, 48 percent of Republicans recommended a mask for the president, and in the second, 38 percent did.

Plenty of elected Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and several red state governors, have embraced pandemic masks. Conservative media, which the president pays close attention to, largely hasn't. There have been exceptions, such as Fox's Sean Hannity telling viewers that a “temporary” mask policy would do no harm: “Do it for your Mom, your Dad, your Grandma, your Grandpa.”

But much like the widely unpopular “reopen” protests at state capitols, which the president quickly embraced, the mask debate has exposed a gulf between conservative media and a wider electorate that doesn't consume the same information as the president. For the past few weeks, the Trump campaign and allies in Congress have launched a series of attacks against Biden — subpoenaing a company that lobbied the Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden, making a series of “Obamagate” revelations about the probe into the president's former national security adviser, and putting out ads attacking the former vice president's past praise for China.

Not much of this got a response from the Biden campaign, and none of it seemed to stick, with even “Obamagate” falling out of headlines and TV coverage by this week. Navigator, a tracking poll run by two Democratic firms, asked voters over the past few weeks whether the president was focusing on the pandemic or distracted with politics. In the last survey, 56 percent of voters believed that Trump was trying “to distract” from the ongoing pandemic, while 34 percent said the president had “successfully handled the coronavirus outbreak and it's time to start focusing on other things.” On a party-by-party basis, it was even grimmer for the president: 69 percent of Republicans agreed that it was time to move on from the pandemic to other topics, while just 14 percent of independents and 8 percent of Democrats agreed.

The scrambled nature of Trump messaging stands out when compared with the ways down-ballot candidates are running their campaigns. In California’s 25th Congressional District, where Republican Mike Garcia won the biggest upset for his party since Trump became president, the candidate stayed far away from the cultural fight over the pandemic. He honed a simple message: that his Democratic opponent, a state legislator, did not attend emergency meetings on how to respond to the crisis. In Michigan, one of just two states where Republican candidates for U.S. Senate are playing offense, likely nominee John James has tried something similar, telling voters that Sen. Gary Peters has skipped most of the hearings “on the committee to hold China accountable.”

The president and his campaign had occasionally made a similar case against Biden, arguing that the Obama-Biden administration left “the cupboard bare” for its successor to respond to a pandemic and that they bungled the response to a 2009 outbreak. (The Biden campaign has typically responded by noting that the Trump administration dismantled the pandemic response group they left behind.)

“Joe Biden’s handling of the H1N1 Swine Flu was a complete and total disaster,” Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “Even polls on the matter were terrible!”

Democrats inside and outside Biden's campaign have not found voters reacting to the president's message. Yet among the president's supporters, nearly every one of these moves, and every decision by the president, has been treated like a victory. Biden, for example, ignored the president's repeated accusation that MSNBC host Joe Scarborough may have been involved with the accidental death of a staffer in 2001. (The accusation has been debunked; Scarborough was in Florida, not Washington, when the staffer died.) But Rush Limbaugh, who has the president's ear, told listeners this week that the president had again outsmarted his critics with a powerful distraction.

“Do you think Trump cares whether Scarborough murdered anybody or not?” Limbaugh asked, rhetorically. “Trump is just throwing gasoline on a fire here, and he’s having fun watching the flames. And he’s having fun watching these holier-than-thou leftist journalists react like their moral sensibilities have been forever rocked.”

Biden's campaign commented on Trump's attack with just a Web video, in which it counted off the things that the president had talked about while the coronavirus death toll estimate crept to 100,000. By the end of Thursday, the Biden campaign was selling its own masks.

Dems in disarray

Sanders supporters cheer at a March 8 rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

The Democratic primary is over, but that's no reason for arguments about the primary to end. The fate of the Bernie Sanders campaign is still being dissected by the activist left, with two long essays and a new documentary seeking answers for how a five-year quest for power ended in a few ugly weeks.

The arguments picked up last week when journalists Michael Tracey and Angela Nagle published a bitter look back at the Sanders campaign: “First as Tragedy, Then as Farce.” Nagle is an Irish academic who has argued that the left should reject “open borders,” and Tracey is an American journalist who covered and advocated for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii's presidential campaign. Both incorporated some hobbyhorses into their theory of Sanders's defeat, arguing at points that Sanders should have distanced himself from Democrats' investigations into Russian influence and that Sanders alienated voters by embracing cosmopolitan immigration policies.

“The campaign’s ethos was primarily tailored toward consolidating the voters being siphoned off by [Elizabeth] Warren — the young, supremely “progressive” and identity-fixated Left,” they wrote. “And courting such voters was inversely correlated with courting the white working class and rural voters that were so vital to sustaining his electoral coalition in 2016.”

The piece began with a rebuttal to Sanders adviser David Sirota, who had argued that Joe Biden's strength was underrated, noting that no modern vice president who sought his party's nomination had lost it. (Dan Quayle's short 2000 bid, eight years after he left the White House, is the anomaly.)

Nagle and Tracey called that a cop-out, considering the name recognition and cash advantage Sanders brought into the primary. He lost, they argued, because he tried to bring mainstream liberals into his coalition, instead of restless white populists. Neither came along, and so “left-wing fusionists proved themselves willing to self-annihilate in order to save liberalism.”

That essay inspired a full rebuttal in Jacobin, the country's leading socialist publication and a fount of pro-Sanders essays and reporting. In “We Need a Class War, Not a Culture War,” Philadelphia labor organizer Dustin Guastella argued that the authors had focused too much on the trivial, such as the preferences of activists on social media, and they had hand-waved away real problems, like cynical media coverage of Sanders.

But Guastella credited Tracey and Nagle with a point: Left-wing candidates, Sanders included, were “held hostage by a toxic brew of alienating language.” Sanders was trying to build a left-wing political movement nearly from scratch, and doing so effectively meant winning voters who hated what they saw as left-wing cultural priorities; he'd have been better off with a “simple message built around destroying the obscenity of inequality and providing universal public goods.”

Why did the campaign fail in 2020? It went back to the problems with liberals, he wrote. They thought Biden was electable, and their thoughts were reinforced by the mainstream media, which they trusted. “When liberal outlets began their relentless assault on Trump, Democrats' ‘trust’ in the mass media increased as Republican trust decreased,” Guastella wrote. “In this environment, it’s easy to see how Trump was significantly less damaged by liberal media attacks and how disaffected working-class voters can be attracted to a kind of apolitical non-partisan ‘throw the bums out’ populism.”

The media, defined largely as cable TV news and the corporations that own them, are the villains of “Bernie Blackout: The Revolution Will Not Be Televised.” Pat McGee's documentary, which debuted on Vice this month, intensely covers the two months between the Iowa caucuses and Sanders's departure from the race. Its premise: Sanders was on track to be the Democratic nominee, until unfair and slanted media treatment threw him off the rails.

McGee relies on three kinds of footage: his own recordings from Sanders rallies, interviews with left-wing commentators and snippets of cable news. Everything is cited to advance the argument that media conglomerates distort reality, even a famous supercut of Sinclair TV channel hosts reading an identical promise to their viewers. (Sinclair, which produces conservative-leaning content for its syndicates, does not otherwise appear in the documentary.)

In McGee's telling, Sanders made no real mistakes of his own. The debacle in Iowa, when it took days to reveal that Sanders won the popular vote but Pete Buttigieg won more delegates, becomes a story of the media suppressing Sanders. Coverage of Sanders's narrow New Hampshire win is cited as proof that the media could not treat him as a front-runner unless it also treated him as a threat: “Despite Bernie’s lead, the media finds a way to frame it negatively.”

Some of McGee's points about cable news are undeniable. He cites research on how Sanders dominated primary coverage only when the story became nervous Democrats trying to stop him, and runs interviews with two former MSNBC hosts with stories of how they were admonished in the 2016 election for either promoting Sanders or criticizing Hillary Clinton.

But the documentary never interrogates the sort of problems debated by left-wing writers. The viewer is repeatedly told that no Democrat has “won the popular vote in the first two contests” without winning the nomination, implying that Sanders, by mid-February, had done almost everything he needed to win. But the fact that Sanders won only 26 percent of the New Hampshire vote, with most of his 2016 supporters migrating elsewhere, is portrayed as an irritating factoid the anti-Sanders media used to minimize him. But as Tracey, Nagle and Guastella acknowledge, Sanders's collapse with the rural white voters who liked him in 2016 was a real problem, one that quickly destroyed him once he finally got into a two-way race with Joe Biden.

In McGee's version of the primary, Sanders didn't falter so much as the media conspired to destroy him. The argument isn't always coherent. At one point, we are told that “mainstream media warns that if Bernie Sanders comes out of Super Tuesday with the most states, his campaign will be unstoppable,” the stated strategy of the Sanders campaign. Minutes later, after Biden bests Sanders on Super Tuesday, a talking head says that Biden may now be unstoppable, a point we are suddenly expected to view as unfair to Sanders.

“The Bernie Blackout” is a deeply pessimistic story about the Sanders movement, leaving the viewer convinced that no left-wing campaign could survive criticism from the modern media. The wider debate on the left about Sanders is more constructive and will not end soon.

Ad watch

President Trump, “Won't Cut It.” The latest Trump campaign ad looks like the ones that went up before the Democratic primary ended, portraying the president as a “bull in a china shop” who angers the right people. It combines some stances that Democrats criticized — the partial China travel ban becomes a decision to “shut down foreign travel” — with parts of the Cares Act. The president, per the ad, moved to “raise unemployment benefits” and give “immediate cash to families.” That was actually a bipartisan deal, repackaged as some evidence of the president cutting through a reluctant Washington swamp.

Yvette Harrell, “Join Us.” A conservative who narrowly lost the 2018 race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District, Harrell reintroduces herself as a “Trump conservative” who's backed by “Trump allies,” including new White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Defending Main Street, “Plotted.” The super PAC for moderate Republicans, which would prefer to see challenger Claire Chase defeat Harrell in the June 2 primary, attacks Harrell not because she's conservative, but because she attended a 2016 meeting in San Diego organized by Republican opponents of Trump. “Yvette Harrell sold him out. She'd do it again in Congress,” warns a narrator, as text labels the conservative an “anti-Trump liberal.”

Claire Chase, “Trust.” Chase herself is running ads that resemble the super PAC spot, accusing Harrell of having “undermined Trump's campaign” and adding that she voted for a tax increase. It's all setting up the case that Chase, who had been criticized for old Facebook posts critical of Trump, is the conservative who will help him “build the wall.”

Poll watch

Do you approve or disapprove of the job this person is doing to address the pandemic? (Siena, 796 registered New York voters)

Donald Trump

Approve: 35% ( 1)

Disapprove: 61% (-4)

Andrew Cuomo

Approve: 76% (-8)

Disapprove: 21% ( 6)

As stay-at-home orders and quarantines enter their 10th week, there has been slippage in support for governors whose support surged in the pandemic's early stages. The slippage for Cuomo here is largely partisan, with Republican approval of his coronavirus response falling from 75 percent last month to 56 percent. That has happened as Republican state legislators grow increasingly critical of the actions Cuomo takes on his own without legislative approval and of Cuomo's order that prevented nursing homes from turning away applicants with covid-19. But it has not left Republicans themselves in great shape.

In the states

The absentee ballot wars continued in both Wisconsin and Texas this week, with the first state expanding its absentee ballot program and the second getting a possible expansion struck down by the conservative state Supreme Court. In Wisconsin, where the city of Milwaukee had previously decided to send absentee ballots to all registered voters in November, the state's election commission voted unanimously to send applications to all of those voters across the state. In Texas, the state's highest judicial authority reversed a lower court's ruling that allowed any voter to request a ballot; voters would, pending further appeal, need to have one of the state's previously valid reasons to make the request. Simply worrying that they could be vulnerable to infection would not count, with two judges arguing that while some voters had physical conditions that put them at risk, transmission was “highly improbable."

Candidate tracker

President Trump and Joe Biden both jumped into the story roiling Minnesota, the death of George Floyd, a black man, in police custody. Biden was first to comment, saying on a Wednesday live stream with Pennsylvania Democrats that the FBI should open a civil rights investigation into the case.

“George Floyd's life mattered,” Biden said. “It mattered as much as mine, it mattered as much as anyone in this country. At least it should have. Watching his life be taken in the same manner, echoing nearly the same words of Eric Garner more than five years ago — 'I can't breathe' — is a tragic reminder that this was not an isolated incident but a part of ingrained systemic cycle of injustice that still exists in this country.”

The president did not weigh in until much later in the day, after a trip to Florida to watch an aborted space launch, saying that an FBI investigation was already underway “at my request.” But he stepped on that news by following through on an executive order that would make it easier to hold social media companies liable for the decisions they made to limit content.

On Wednesday night, Biden joined Pete Buttigieg for a fundraiser and said he would make a decision on his running mate by Aug. 1, a date later than the original Democratic National Convention schedule, but weeks ahead of the new schedule.

“They don't have to agree with me on everything, but they have to have the same basic approach to how we handle the economy, and how we handle everything,” Biden said.

Veep watch

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota speaks in Portland, Maine, in February. (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Amy Klobuchar. She endorsed investigations into the killing of George Floyd and said the case is “crying out for some kind of charge.”

Val Demings. She reacted to the Floyd killing and subsequent protests and riots with a message on Twitter: “When Black Americans are unjustly treated on camera, it rightly gets attention. But don’t forget that behind the scenes are countless invisible injustices in health, justice, housing, education. We need to transform America.”

Elizabeth Warren. Democratic pollster Stan Greenberg called her the “obvious solution” to the most fixable problem found in his surveys, that Biden was lagging behind Hillary Clinton among younger and more liberal voters.

