In this edition: How GOP House recruits are dealing with unrest, what we learned from Tuesday's primaries, and some new Democratic Party battles in New York.

Iowa state Rep. Ashley Hinson in January. She'll face Rep. Abby Finkenauer (D) in November. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Ashley Hinson won her primary Tuesday in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, and Republicans back in Washington rejoiced. A 36-year-old TV reporter turned state legislator, Hinson was exactly the sort of candidate the party spent a year recruiting for red-trending districts — a fresh face, a solid fundraiser and not another old white guy. If the president came to Iowa, Hinson said, she’d welcome him to northeast Iowa.

She might also have some advice.

“I would like to see him lead by addressing the nation and call for everyone to come together,” Hinson said in an interview. “I don't have all the details of what happened, obviously, but I've seen the pictures and the video of what happened in Washington, D.C. I don't believe people in a peaceful protest should be cleared for a photo op.”

The GOP’s uphill battle to retake the House, which got a boost last month with the victory of Rep. Mike Garcia in California, has found the party recruiting diverse candidates with compelling stories. This week’s primaries continued to validate the strategy, as Hinson, Iowa legislator Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Pennsylvania businesswoman Lisa Scheller won nominations in three swing seats where, in 2018, Republican men had come up short.

But this hasn’t been the election, or the national climate, that anyone expected. Republicans are hoping a younger, diverse crowd of candidates will help it navigate a landscape that changes daily, and often faster. Issues that looked set to define the election — impeachment, abortion, socialism — were replaced by a pandemic, then by civil unrest. Ads that ran just a few months ago, touting a booming economy and tying Democrats to Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), look as if they tumbled out of a time capsule.

The national party has done some of the work to cut out its most controversial candidates. Rep. Steve King (Iowa), whose political alliances with white nationalists annoyed the party for years, was pulled off his committees last January, helping state Sen. Randy Feenstra defeat him this week. The party cut off Ted Howze, who’d won the nomination in a California seat the party hoped to take back, after researchers found his name on racist social media posts.

This has all happened quickly, as skeptical Democrats point out — King was a co-chair of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’s campaign in 2018, months before the committee purge. And the party has not matched the level of recruitment or fundraising that powered Democrats in 2018’s House races, its model for this cycle. Democrats won 41 seats in largely suburban districts throughout the country two years ago, with even long-shot candidates sometimes raising millions of dollars. (Of the 22 Republicans elected to the House in 2018, just one was not white, and just one was female. White men make up a supermajority of Republican House members, but are outnumbered in the Democratic conference.)

“It’s basically the Democrats’ 2018 playbook that we’re using,” National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Tom Emmer told The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis last month, touting the number of women, veterans and nonwhite candidates recruited for 2020. Garcia, who won last month’s special election in California to replace scandal-plagued Democrat Katie Hill, proved to be a far stronger candidate than the white former Los Angeles Police Department officer who’d previously held the seat for the GOP.

If they hold all the seats they currently have, Republicans need to flip just 19 seats to win the House, when the Democrats' current majority and the new maps in North Carolina are factored in. Winning two-thirds of seats carried by the president in 2016 would pull that off, and party strategists approach the 2016 number as a standard; if Trump won it before, he would carry it in 2020, boosting the rest of the ticket.

“He's running well in Iowa still. He's still very popular. He's likely to win all four districts in the state again,” said NRCC spokesman Bob Salera. “There may be a few at the margins that could go either way. We're talking about a couple of districts that Trump only won by a point or two, or that Hillary Clinton only won by a point or two, that could slip one way or the other … but that 2016 baseline is more or less we're expecting."

In competitive races, Republicans who might have tied themselves closely to the president are building their own brands.

Voters in Iowa's 1st District backed Trump by four points, after resoundingly voting for Barack Obama. Asked how she'd have voted differently than Rep. Abby Finkenauer, Hinson emphasized the Democrat's vote for a pro-union bill that would end right-to-work laws and “raise payroll taxes on workers" and said she'd work harder to “bring jobs back from China.”

“You look at all of the additional things that were put in that bill, and that is why we need to change the leadership in Congress,” Hinson said. “There was a lot of what I call Washington, D.C., pork in there. I'm from Iowa. We love Iowa pork, but we don't like Washington, D.C., pork. And from my perspective, some of those negotiations would've gone differently, and that bill would look different, if Republicans ran [the House].”

Outside of the most Republican districts held by Democrats, like Minnesota's 7th District, Republican candidates are not walking every step behind the president. The response to the George Floyd killing and its aftermath has clarified that, with candidates echoing some of the president's remarks without endorsing his threat to break up protests with military force.

“We have the constitutional right to protest in peace," Garcia had said in a statement. “We do not have a right to incite riots, promote violence, damage property or harm our fellow citizens. Anyone who decides to compromise the lawful protests with such illegal activity will also be held accountable by the full weight of the justice system.”

Wesley Hunt, an African American veteran and West Point graduate who was one of the party's earliest recruits, responded to the unrest Thursday by saying “the lawlessness we’ve witnessed must end,” without referring to the president's response. (Clinton carried both Hunt’s Texas district and Garcia’s California one in 2016, as the GOP vote receded.)

In the past 24 hours, as former defense secretary Jim Mattis and a number of Republican senators criticized the president's response to protests and unrest, a potential theme began to emerge for House Republicans. Some Democrats were bowing to pressure to cut funding for the police, and some universities were scrapping police contracts. The Congressional Leadership Fund, the Republicans' main House super PAC, attacked Garcia's May and November rival Christy Smith on Thursday, not for her response to the protests, but because Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti would cut hundreds of millions of dollars from the police budget.

Dan Conston, the president of the Congressional Leadership Fund, said the party had recruited enough strong candidates to put the House in play and to take advantage of any unexpected Democratic problems or overreach. But their fate was also linked to the president.

“Our map is strongly in Trump country, and conservative-leaning, and independent, conservative-minded America. So the president is clearly an asset there,” Conston said. “House races are so subject to the whim of the national political environment."

In the states

Voters drop off their ballots Tuesday outside the City-County Building in Helena, Mont. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record/AP)

The second-biggest primary day of the year is over — mostly. Voters from Montana to Rhode Island participated in elections Tuesday, but tens of thousands of them did so with absentee ballots that are still being counted. That has left only a few races in limbo, and given us so-far mixed data on who turned out. Here are the takeaways.

Joe Biden's delegate haul. The former vice president will clinch the Democratic nomination no later than with June 9's elections, with Tuesday's elections handing some delegates to Sen. Bernie Sanders while leaving Biden just a few dozen short of 1,991.

With all or nearly all ballots counted in the District of Columbia, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico and South Dakota, Sanders secured eight delegates to Biden's 153. That still represents an unusually robust haul for a candidate who dropped out two months ago and revealed the strength of several ongoing efforts to maximize Sanders's haul.

Biden won no more than 78 percent of the vote in any June 2 state that's mostly wrapped up the count, a showing that, at first, seems to suggest some problems unifying the party behind him. But the level of protest voting was fairly ordinary for a concluded primary. In 2004, when John F. Kerry had wrapped up the nomination on a schedule similar to Biden's, four states held primaries in June; his vote share got as high as 92 percent (in New Jersey) and sank as low as 68 percent (in Montana).

Where did Sanders do best? He hit the 15 percent threshold for delegates in Indiana's 1st District (the suburbs of Chicago) and its 3rd (Fort Wayne); in New Mexico's 1st District (Albuquerque); and in western Montana, which includes the college town of Missoula. He was on track to win more delegates out of Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, pending the final counts there, but he was wiped out in Maryland. His best performance anywhere on the June 2 map appeared to be in South Dakota's Corson County, which contains much of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, where he won 45 percent of the vote; Sanders had come out forcefully against the building of the Keystone XL Pipeline through the reservation, and Biden had not.

According to The Washington Post's delegate count, Biden ended the day with 1,943 delegates, with more to be assigned as the final absentee ballots are counted. Depending on how that breaks, he could break through the tape with the June 6 caucuses in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which award six delegates; if not, he will secure the nomination when 133 delegates are selected in Georgia and West Virginia, five days from now.

Soft spots for Biden and Trump. While Biden has more vocal opposition inside his party, the Democratic Party has done basically nothing to advertise his primary wins. The Republican National Committee, by contrast, celebrated Trump's wins across the map, with party chair Ronna McDaniel tweeting that “the enthusiasm is on our side.”

But for the first time, in some states, we could see pattern of Republican protest votes. Republicans in D.C. and South Dakota had only one option on their ballots: Trump. But in Pennsylvania, where former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld and perennial candidate Roque de la Fuente were on the ballot, at least 10 percent of Republicans picked those candidates in the biggest urban counties, Allegheny and Philadelphia. In Indiana, Weld cracked 10 percent in nine counties, including Hamilton, in the suburbs of Indianapolis. In Maryland, the count so far has put Trump below 80 percent in Montgomery and Prince George's counties, the suburbs of Washington.

Democratic protest voting followed the exact opposite pattern, with Biden doing worse in the sort of ancestral Democratic places that have moved away from the party since 2000. He won 70 percent of the vote, or less, in 17 counties. One of them Centre County, can be explained by a big liberal vote for Sanders around Penn State. The rest looked like conservative Democrats sending a message; tellingly, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii), who made more direct appeals to conservative voters (often on Fox News) than her rivals, cracked 10 percent of the vote in four rural counties.

The party committees (mostly) get what they want. It was touch and go, but the National Republican Congressional Committee celebrated wins for most of its preferred candidates, and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee continued its streak of wins in contested primaries. The biggest victory for Republicans may have been in a seat they already held, as Rep. Steve King, whose record of racist comments nearly cost him a 2018 win, went down by 10 points to state legislator Randy Feenstra. Iowa Democrats still love J.D. Scholten, the first-time candidate who almost beat King, but he may now be trapped in a safely Republican seat.

National Republicans got their preferred candidates in Iowa's other primaries and in Pennsylvania, where two candidates highly touted by the party narrowly won nominations in the 7th and 8th districts. They were less lucky in New Mexico, where Yvette Harrell, who had lost the 2nd District in 2018, bested new candidate Claire Chase. Harrell had been outraised by nearly $500,000 and had less than $100,000 in the bank for what will be an expensive race against Rep. Xochitl Torres Small.

Democrats ran the table, avoiding the potential embarrassment of Valerie Plame picking up a House nomination in New Mexico and watching Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee-backed Theresa Greenfield sweep Iowa's Senate primary over three other candidates. While Pennsylvania state auditor Eugene DePasquale had a tougher-than-expected challenge and his race has not been called, late ballots are unlikely to reverse his 9,000-plus margin.

More blue breakthroughs for the left. Democrats dominate the legislature in New Mexico, but the Working Families Party and local liberals pulled off a coup: They unseated five incumbent Democrats, including Mary Kay Papen, the Senate president pro tem. Eric Griego, who helped run the campaign, counted off the business groups that failed to save the incumbents: the Chamber of Commerce and the New Mexico Restaurant Association.

Two of those districts backed Trump in 2016, creating some risk that the new nominees will lose them. But Democratic Socialists picked up more ground elsewhere, on safe turf. Incumbents who won in 2018 with the help of Democratic Socialists of America held on to their Pennsylvania seats, while socialist Nikil Saval defeated an incumbent senator; in Washington, socialist-backed Janeese Lewis George unseated a council member who'd angered voters by opposing a paid leave measure and a higher minimum wage for tipped workers. The ability of the left to put up wins with the Sanders campaign no longer driving turnout is worth watching.

Also in Ferguson, Mo., voters elected their first black mayor, Ella Jones, years after protests of the killing of Michael Brown kickstarted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ad watch

Joe Biden, “Build the Future.” The first TV ad to use footage of the president's walk to St. John's Church was actually this one. Clipping the highlights from Biden's Tuesday address in Philadelphia, it portrays a country on the verge of chaos, linking everything from the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville to images of protesters being hurt by police officers. “I won't traffic in fear and division," Biden says.

President Trump, “Healing, Not Hatred.” For the first time, a message from the Trump campaign looks like one that Biden's campaign might have come up with. Soft piano music plays in the background, under the most reconciliatory parts of Trump's Rose Garden address and images of protesters making peace with police officers. It ends simply on the word “unite,” a theme of Biden's run that has not been frequently embraced by the president.

Poll watch

Are you satisfied with the way Donald Trump has responded to the situation in Minneapolis? (CBS News, 1,309 voters)

Satisfied: 31%

Unsatisfied: 55%

When the first major protests over the killing of George Floyd took place, a popular take was that the president would benefit, taking the chance to present himself as the law-and-order candidate. A week of polls have, instead, pointed to a major backfire. Here, white voters are more likely to say that race relations are worsening than they were when Trump took over the presidency, and that's coloring the response to his approach. What might, 20 years ago, have been seen as the right response to unrest is increasingly seen as escalation.

2020 election in Arizona (Fox News, 1,002 voters)

Joe Biden: 46%

President Trump: 42%

The president narrowly won Arizona in 2016 and has trailed in nearly every poll of the state this year, albeit with Joe Biden typically below 50 percent. (Protest voting for Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson was a reason the 2016 race got so close.) There is a very small gender gap here, with Trump up two points among men and Biden up five points among women. What's moved numbers the most is the president's weakness with white voters. He leads with them by six points here after winning them by 14 points in 2016. That, and Biden's improvement over Hillary Clinton with nonwhite voters, puts the president behind.

On the trail

People wear masks as they wait in line to vote in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

On Tuesday evening, after the last newsletter went out, I walked out of my front door and over to the closest polling station in my Washington neighborhood. At 6:30 p.m., shortly before that night's curfew, the line stretched for four blocks, and the people standing in it were told (and informed online) that the wait could stretch up to 90 minutes.

“I had tried to register,” said Jake Gluck, 23. “I don’t know if I messed it up, or they’re understaffed, but there was something wrong with it.”

Hope Carlisle, 52, had a different problem: She’s gotten the city’s election information booklet in the mail, then thrown it out. As a result, she did not see the city’s guidance on how to fill out a form and get an absentee ballot.

"I’m not used to getting a booklet in the mail,” she said. “I threw it out, because I always vote on Election Day.”

The District of Columbia, which does not require excuses or even postage for voters to mail absentee ballots, was beset by problems this week. So was Maryland, which has similar, uncomplicated rules. As in other states, which had less time to prepare for a pandemic-era election, voters who were used to walking in and out of polling places in a few minutes were bogged down for hours.

“I’ve never missed an election,” said Denise DeJesus, a 36-year-old scientist who came to the polls to help Joe Biden secure Democratic delegates. (Nothing in her ward was competitive.) “It’s important to vote, you know, especially in times like this.”

The Trailer previously went to Ohio to cover its uniquely troubled primary, where some votes were cast before the pandemic and the rest of the election was delayed for weeks. Every traditional election has revealed serious bugs in the system, with voters who considered themselves attentive being surprised that their absentee ballot did not arrive, or that their old polling place was moved.

In Washington, turnout was down only slightly from 2016, when a defeated Sen. Bernie Sanders made a last campaign stop and asked voters to help him secure more delegates. At the time, 95,565 Democrats turned out; this week, just 80,102 Democrats did so, a number that does not reflect hundreds of people who told elected officials that their ballots never came. The same day that Iowa set record turnout with an absentee program, voters in the nation's capital had their most cumbersome and uncomfortable voting experience in memory.

Candidate tracker

President Trump and Joe Biden mostly stayed in place over the middle of this week, largely dealing with the aftermath of what Trump did Monday: walking to St. John's Church after a combined security force cleared Lafayette Square. In a Wednesday radio interview with Fox's Brian Kilmeade, Trump defended that decision and rejected criticism that he had exploited religion.

“Most religious leaders loved it,” Trump said. “I heard Franklin Graham this morning thought it was great.” The president also claimed to have visited the White House's bunker “during the day” last week; reporting by The Washington Post has confirmed that he went to the bunker at night, as protesters crossed over a temporary security fence.

On Wednesday, former defense secretary Jim Mattis accused Trump of dividing the country, writing that “never did I dream that troops taking that same oath would be ordered under any circumstance to violate the Constitutional rights of their fellow citizens — much less to provide a bizarre photo op for the elected commander in chief, with military leadership standing alongside.” In a tweet not long after, the president called Mattis “the world's most overrated general” and incorrectly claimed to have given him the nickname “Mad Dog.” (The nickname predates Mattis's time in the Trump administration by more than a decade.)

Biden continued to criticize the Monday “photo op,” and in a statement on new unemployment claims, he emphasized the rising jobless rates for nonwhite Americans.

“Trump has failed to take seriously not just the scale of this problem, but also who is most impacted,” Biden said. “His corrupt recovery is allowing minority business owners to get shut out of covid-19 recovery funds. We cannot allow this crisis to disempower or inflict further economic pain on Black and Brown people in our society.”

Benjamin Crump, the Floyd family's attorney, announced this week that Biden would attend Floyd's June 9 funeral in Texas. It'll mark Biden's first trip outside of the narrow arrow between Wilmington and Philadelphia since early March, the last campaigning before pandemic stay-at-home orders began.

Dems in disarray

Just weeks before New York's primaries, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did something Democrats once expected to see more of: She backed a challenger to one of her colleagues. In a Wednesday night tweet, she endorsed Jamaal Bowman, a school principal challenging Rep. Eliot L. Engel for a safe seat in the 16th District (Bronx and Westchester County), and promised more to come.

Bowman has benefited from a strategy that left-wing Democrats came up with more than a year ago: focusing on safe seats where incumbents looked vulnerable to a challenge, instead of spreading endorsements widely across many districts. Justice Democrats, which recruited Ocasio-Cortez in 2018, had dealt a series of blows to Engel, helping expose how he had stayed in Washington (not his district) during the pandemic.

This week, the insurgents got a gift when Engel asked a fellow to speak at a Bronx news conference, blurting out that “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.” (The event itself was just outside his district.) That happened as Justice Democrats and the Working Families Party announced a $500,000 buy against Engel; the “I wouldn't care” moment appeared in their very first ad.

At the same time, as first reported by The Washington Post, a liberal group's poll of the neighboring 15th District found that liberals might have too many candidates, creating an opening for conservative state Sen. Rubén Díaz Sr. to win the country's most Democratic district with a narrow plurality. Data for Progress's survey found Díaz at 22 percent, with liberal legislator Ritchie Torres at 20 percent and the rest of the field in a pileup. While Ocasio-Cortez was well-known and wildly popular in the district, the candidate she and local Democratic Socialists had endorsed, Samelys Lopez, had just 2 percent support.

