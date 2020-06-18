In this edition: The crowded primary battlefield in New York, racial justice starts reshaping Democratic races, and some new polls from the swing states.

Jamaal Bowman, a candidate for Congress in New York’s 16th District, talks to voters in the Bronx on Tuesday. (David Weigel/The Washington Post)

NEW YORK — Jamaal Bowman walked the length of the line outside a Co-Op City bank, smiling behind his mask and shaking no hands. Coronavirus-era campaigning was not what he expected when he announced a left-wing challenge to Rep. Eliot L. Engel, but he liked what he heard: voter after voter saying they'd seen him on TV and that it was “time for a change” from a 32-year incumbent.

“I need somebody here fighting for the issues here, focused here,” Bowman, a school principal making his first run for office, said after greeting voters. “If that seniority doesn't bring resources or policy, or you don't use the bully pulpit to bring attention to people who are suffering, then that's unacceptable. You're not using your expertise to do anything good.”

Bowman's campaign has become the focus of a multiyear, multidistrict effort to move the Democratic Party to the left, targeting districts so hostile to Republicans that a primary win is a ticket to Washington. Every single congressional district in the city and its northern suburbs has a heated contest next week. Longtime incumbents are spending through their war chests, while many of the insurgents who won in 2018 — including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, whose win galvanized the New York left (read about her 2020 race here) — are defending their seats from new challengers.

“It's like B.C. and A.D. — before AOC and after AOC,” said Ritchie Torres, a liberal state legislator running in the 15th District, which covers most of the Bronx. “In the post-AOC world, incumbency is no longer an entitlement, no longer a guarantee of elected office.”

These primaries are being held under rules that the insurgents helped write. Three months after Ocasio-Cortez's win, liberal and left-wing challengers unseated most of the Independent Democratic Conference, a group of moderates and opportunists who helped Republicans maintain control of the state Senate.

The new state legislature, with solid Democratic majorities, created a new early voting period and relaxed the state's voter registration law. It also consolidated state and local primaries, replacing a system that they blamed for confusing voters and lowering turnout. On June 23, for the first time, primaries for the House, the state legislature and the presidency will be held on the same day.

“We know that actually to win the world that we want, we have to massively expand our electorate,” said Sochie Nnaemeka, the state director of the Working Families Party, which recruits and trains liberal Democratic candidates and supplies them with organizers. “We have to re-engage people that the Democratic establishment takes for granted or just assumes won't participate in the process.”

For all that it has gained since 2018, the left in New York has lost two of its old tools — unity and surprise. Democratic incumbents who sweated one-on-one races last time, such as Reps. Yvette D. Clarke and Carolyn B. Maloney, face multiple challengers, potentially splitting the vote. The confidence that undid then-Rep. Joseph Crowley when Ocasio-Cortez challenged him in 2018 has been replaced by wariness and aggressive campaigning. Two of the delegation's most powerful members, Reps. Gregory W. Meeks and Hakeem Jeffries, have taken a personal interest in shutting down challengers.

“How many elections does the social media mob have to lose before concluding that coalition building beats online vitriol every time?” Jeffries tweeted April 28, after an Ohio candidate whose campaign was compared to Ocasio-Cortez's lost decisively to Rep. Joyce Beatty.

Jeffries is the only member of Congress from New York City who doesn't have at least one primary challenger. Engel, the longest-serving member of the New York delegation, is the most endangered, with some old allies and endorsers peeling off to support Bowman. When a poll conducted by Data for Progress found Engel down by 10 points, Engel's campaign touted an internal poll showing up him by eight, a risky place for an incumbent and worse than Crowley's internals had been before he lost to Ocasio-Cortez.

“I always caution against any one race being a bellwether for anything else,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a short interview Wednesday after the third of three debates with her primary opponents. “I say that as a person who ran and won and everyone said, ‘This is a bellwether!’ But I never think that one race dictates the fortunes of all the others. I think Jamaal is a fabulous candidate, and so much of this comes down to who the candidate is, not just what politics they espouse.”

Bowman and his allies have leaned in to the Engel-as-Crowley story line. Like the former congressman from Queens, Engel has voted with the left on most of its priorities but utterly rejected its criticism of Israel. Unlike Crowley, Engel opposed the Iran nuclear deal, which Bowman hammered as an issue that aligned the incumbent against President Barack Obama and with President Trump.

But the ground shifted during the coronavirus, after two blunders by Engel. He stayed near Washington, not the district, during the start of the pandemic, and in early June he was overheard (and recorded) asking to speak at a racial justice rally because of what it could do for his campaign: “If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.” Engel, a frequent presence at local civic events, was suddenly being accused of absenteeism.

“People that know me know that I work hard and I'm effective,” Engel said in an interview Wednesday, after welcoming the delivery of PPE to a fire station in Westchester County. “That's really what people want. None of this extraneous nonsense. Who's effective? Who produces in New York? Who brings home the bacon?”

Crowley hardly bothered with attacks on Ocasio-Cortez in 2018. Engel, and the rest of New York's incumbents, are not taking that risk. Rep. Jerry Nadler has lined up support, including an Ocasio-Cortez endorsement, to fend off a credible challenger. Clarke, who was nearly defeated by activist Adem Bunkeddeko in 2018, now attacks him for taking money from “Trump donors.” Maloney, who's in a rematch with attorney Suraj Patel, has bought negative advertising about a comment he made about a young Olympic gymnast eight years ago. That story was aired in 2018; in this campaign, Maloney has purchased Web ads that portray Patel as a “creep.”

Patel has filed a House Ethics complaint accusing Maloney of libeling him and argues that he has put the incumbent on the defensive by focusing on her onetime skepticism of mandatory vaccinations and her support for the 1994 crime bill, which was not an issue in the last race, when she beat him by almost 18 points.

“Two years ago, I sent mail to the Upper East Side that said Black Lives Matter, and I can guarantee you it lost me some votes,” Patel said in an interview near his East Village headquarters. “But I was just up in Schurz Park today, in the Upper East Side, doing some canvassing, and this lady was like: What can an old white woman do to fix these problems? How can I help?”

Patel was also convinced that the sheer number of challenges and candidates was giving him a boost — the “establishment,” such as it was, was fighting multiple fires at the same time. Maloney had dramatically upped her spending after initially seeming to rule him out, but their race was buried by coverage of the Bowman-Engel fight and two contests for open seats.

Those House races, in the Bronx and in the lower Hudson Valley, may have higher stakes for the left than any of the incumbent-versus-challenger contests. In 2018, the incumbents had signed on to liberal legislation, but were accused of not fighting to pass it. This year, a split vote could lead to two reliably liberal incumbents, Rep. Jose Serrano and Rep. Nita M. Lowey, being replaced by Democrats who'd vote to their right. And if absentee voting runs into the same complications that it did in Pennsylvania and Georgia, the results would not be known for days.

In Serrano's 15th District, liberal and left-wing endorsements have been split between Torres, a state legislator who would be the first openly gay Latino member of Congress, and Samelys Lopez, an activist supported by Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Other ambitious Democrats have split the vote further, raising the risk that the Rev. Rubén Díaz Sr., an anti-gay-rights conservative, wins the most Democratic seat in the country.

“We saw this in the presidential primary,” Lopez said of the accusations that she would split the vote and help Díaz. “People tried to knock off the working-class candidate. Corporate media tried to do the same thing to AOC. They're trying to do the same thing to me in this race. We cannot go into primaries based on fear.”

In the 17th District, where Lowey is retiring, it's the moderates who are split between several candidates, including an old member of the Republican-aligned IDC; Mondaire Jones, an attorney who worked in the Obama Justice Department, established himself early as the “progressive” candidate. Jones, who was frustrated when the Congressional Black Caucus declined to endorse him, had racked up endorsements from local liberals, Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.). The energy that built up in 2018 and the presidential primary, he said, could be directed down the ballot.

“These are kids who were hurting, and still are to some degree, over the result of the presidential primaries on the Democratic side,” Jones said. “I'm so grateful to them that they've channeled that energy into a down-ballot race like this, to elect a progressive champion and continue to build a bench of talent in the Democratic Party. Because God knows, the people who've been around in leadership forever are not investing seriously and cultivating young talent in this party.”

After the interview, Jones drove the short distance to a park where a few hundred people, mostly young and mostly white, were holding a Black Lives Matter rally. According to organizers, he was the only one of seven candidates who asked to come and speak.

Dems in disarray

Kentucky state Rep. Charles Booker in February. (Bryan Woolston/AP)

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has a mighty record of picking winners in contested primaries, even when its winners were viewed skeptically at first — and even when that happened for a good reason. Iowa's Theresa Greenfield powered through this month's Senate primary even after local newspapers and some Democrats touted a different candidate; North Carolina's Cal Cunningham steamrolled a left-wing challenger even after Republicans bought millions of dollars of candidates to build her up.

But this month's primaries in Kentucky and Colorado are shaping up as real tests for national Democratic clout, for reasons that they couldn't control. In Kentucky, state legislator Charles Booker, who is black and who entered the race months after DSCC-backed Amy McGrath, has experienced a surge of attention and donations since the start of this month's protests against systemic racism.

In his first statewide ad, Booker emphasized that McGrath had not attended the protests or criticized the president, and he had. In Colorado, DSCC-backed John Hickenlooper's problems are mostly related to an ethics probe that resulted in a four-figure fine, but he was wounded after saying “black lives matter means that all lives matter,” and hurt again after a supporter of his opponent posted an old video of Hickenlooper joking about “ancient slave ships.” It was a reference to ancient galley slaves, not American chattel slavery, but it put Hickenlooper on his back heel. (Hickenlooper's opponent, Andrew Romanoff, is white; the supporter who tweeted the clip was black.)

Next week's primaries in Kentucky, New York and Virginia could show us the electoral effects of the “great awokening,” a term for the fast evolution of suburban white liberals on racial justice issues. In New York's 16th and 17th districts, black candidates have moved up quickly in fundraising and polling; in the first race, Jamaal Bowman functionally has a one-on-one race with a white opponent, while in the second, Mondraire Jones's multiple opponents are white. In Virginia's 5th District, where the Republican rejection of Rep. Denver Riggleman has given the party a more conservative (and poorly funded) nominee, physician Cameron Webb is the only black candidate in a four-way Democratic primary.

Two years ago, Democratic women outperformed expectations in primaries, with the party putting special emphasis on candidates, such as McGrath, who had some form of national security experience. Next week's primaries could test of whether Democratic voters are still looking for that profile in their nominees, or whether the moment is calling them to something different.

Ad watch

Joe Biden, “My Commitment.” Two months after Biden essentially secured the Democratic nomination, he’s up with his first real TV spots, both answering concerns that began to circulate among Democrats recently. The ads are purely positive, not getting into Biden’s biography, but emphasizing his healer-in-chief brand. They also rely entirely on Biden’s own words, a departure from many of the ads that ran on Biden’s behalf in the primaries and a subtle rebuttal to a main Trump attack line: that Biden can’t get a sentence straight. “This job is not about me,” Biden says, in a clip from his first speech reacting to the George Floyd killing. “It’s about you. It’s about us.”

Amy McGrath, “Greater Good.” Local Democratic grumbling about McGrath, who has been one of the strongest fundraisers of any Democratic candidate for Senate, has focused on the idea that national leaders picked her and that she has developed a message aimed at voters who are unlikely to support the party. McGrath's latest spot doesn't move at all from that strategy, arguing, as she has for three years, that she is less interested in ideology than service. “Our mom and dad taught us to be good citizens, to believe in God, and to wave our flag with pride,” McGrath says.

Cory Gardner, “Delight.” Despite John Hickenlooper's slip-ups, Republicans still expect to face him in November's Senate race and are prepping their case against him. This spot resembles a lot of the jokey material that has worked in the state — Hickenlooper famously took a shower, fully clothed, to joke about dirty campaigning — with the Republican incumbent watching clips of Hickenlooper explaining why he didn't want to run for Senate last year. (He dismissed the idea, ran for president, then was talked into it.) But the ad's gag may be too subtle: The TV showing the clips is on a couch, with Gardner in a therapist's chair, ostensibly listening to the Democrat working out his issues while breaking the fourth wall to make fun of him.

Poll watch

Presidential election in Michigan (EPIC-MRA, 600 likely voters)

Joe Biden: 55% ( 2)

Donald Trump: 39% (-2)

The state's pollster of record has found steady decline for the president all year; this survey actually has the president's support dipping from the beginning of June to the aftermath of his walk to St. John's during Washington's George Floyd protests. The damage to Trump from the coronavirus response has also been pronounced in Michigan; Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has seen her approval rating jump by more than 20 points, while the president has declined.

Presidential election in Iowa (Selzer & Co, 674 likely voters)

Donald Trump: 44% (-7)

Joe Biden: 43% ( 2)

Iowa's most trusted pollsters dug into all of the key races last week, finding a close Senate race, Democratic advantages in the three seats they hold, and a close contest between Trump and Biden. But the problems facing all Democrats with white, non-college voters are still pronounced in Iowa: Biden is not viewed especially negatively but has not converted a substantial swath of Obama-Trump voters.

Do you approve of the way police are doing their job? (Quinnipiac, 1,332 registered voters)

Approve: 49% (-16)

Disapprove: 44% ( 18)

The trend here is from 2018, and the rapid movement of white voters with college degrees has led to a surge in support for Black Lives Matter, wider belief that there is systemic racism and the lowest esteem for policing that the pollster has ever found. When asked about their own, local police, a supermajority of voters are satisfied; it's the overall image of police, after weeks of viral videos of protests and the law enforcement response to them, that has driven numbers down.

Candidate tracker

Joe Biden’s less-than-strenuous public schedule has increasingly frustrated President Trump’s campaign, with Republicans accusing the Democrat of hiding from the media and trying to avoid verbal miscues.

“Why doesn’t Joe Biden hold a press conference?” tweeted RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel. “It’s been 77 days since his last one. That’s not leadership. Biden is hiding from the American people.”

That comment came after Biden’s latest trip to Pennsylvania, which gave the Democrat something his campaign has repeatedly asked for: live coverage of a speech, this time accusing the president of getting waylaid from the need to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Donald Trump’s failure to fight the coronavirus with the same focus that he uses to troll his enemies on Twitter has cost us lives and is putting hope for an economic recovery at risk,” Biden said in Darby, one of the Philadelphia suburbs that has moved left since 2016.

The president, of course, will return to the campaign trail, after months of Biden-esque roundtables and factory visits, with a Saturday evening rally in Tulsa. By Thursday, the campaign claimed to have taken in 1 million ticket requests for a venue that normally seats fewer than 20,000 people. But the campaign is planning to fill those seats, and more, and is hosting its traditional outdoor party for voters who can't make it in: a “Team Trump on Tour Outdoor Experience.”

Veep watch

Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) speaks at Tuesday's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on race and policing. (Jonathan Ernst/EPE-EFE/Shutterstock)

A new poll from Monmouth found California's Kamala D. Harris atop a list of Democrats' preferred vice presidential candidates, a departure from polling that has put Elizabeth Warren on top. Among the candidates being vetted, 28 percent of Democrats picked Harris, 13 percent picked Warren, 12 percent picked Minnesota's Amy Klobuchar, 10 percent picked Stacey Abrams and 7 percent picked Rep. Val Demings of Florida, an impressive showing for a member of the House who was somewhat obscure until the “veepstakes.”

Harris beamed into Stephen Colbert's “The Late Show” on Wednesday, delivering her now-standard line about VP speculation — “I just want Joe Biden to win” — while mostly focusing on what changes would satisfy protesters.

“What the people who are, by the thousands, in 50 states of America, marching for, is that there be equal justice under the law, as we promised as a founding ideal of our country,” she said. “We’re not doing that right now.”

Warren tripped up Senate Republicans by slipping an amendment into a defense bill that would start the process of renaming bases and military monuments that currently honor Confederates — an amendment that passed without any Republican objection in the Armed Services committee. The final vote is unlikely to happen until after both houses of Congress debate police overhaul legislation.

Countdown

… five days until primaries in Kentucky, New York and Virginia

… 12 days until primaries in Colorado, Oklahoma and Utah

… 21 days until the Green Party meets to pick a presidential ticket

… 60 days until the Democratic National Convention

… 68 days until the Republican National Convention

… 138 days until the general election