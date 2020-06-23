In this edition: A guide to today's primaries, new ads from very different races, and how New York's most famous member of Congress protected her seat.

Election week is the new Election Day, and this is The Trailer.

Voters in the Kentucky Exposition Center on Tuesday. (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

Primary day isn't what it used to be. Three states, all of which have been taking in absentee ballots for weeks, will hold elections today. Two more states will hold runoffs to finish primaries that started earlier this month. But the counting won't be finished tonight, and only races being decided by clear, landslide margins will be safely called.

So, what does end today? Campaigning for votes in two Senate primaries, a multitude of House primaries and, in two states, down-ballot legislative races that could alter the ideological bent of state governments without making much difference in which party holds the majority. And while both parties' presidential primaries have been decided, supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) will make one of their last attempts to win delegates to the Democratic National Convention. But the story of the day may end up being the conduct of the elections themselves, two of them (Kentucky and New York) delayed to allow more absentee voting.

Here's what will happen — we didn't say “what to watch” — hour by hour.

Most polls close in most of Kentucky at 6 p.m., across the 79 counties that operate on Eastern time. Democrats are closely watching a Senate primary that did not look competitive until the past few weeks, as the cautious and exorbitantly well-funded campaign of Amy McGrath faces the underdog campaign of state Rep. Charles Booker.

No Senate candidate has ever raised as much as McGrath (nearly $41 million so far) without at least securing his or her party's nomination. McGrath, whose unsuccessful 2018 House bid garnered broad national attention, was urged to run for this seat by party leaders, with the quick backing of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. But she tripped out of the gate, telling reporter Phillip M. Bailey that she would have voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh and then, under pressure, saying that she wouldn't have.

That unsettled Kentucky Democrats, many of whom had not been comfortable with McGrath's coronation. It took months for Booker to jump into the race, and over time the black legislator from Louisville won most of his colleagues' support, and the national support of left-wing groups. Booker was simply more comfortable on the trail than McGrath and got a late surge of support as he marched with civil rights protesters, pointing out that McGrath had not. It's a poorly kept secret that Democrats were trying to tie up Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his resources without making Kentucky a priority in November; a win for Booker would be the biggest intraparty defeat for the DSCC in a decade.

Most of the commonwealth's House primaries will be uncompetitive, and contests in state legislative races will tell us how the once-dominant Democrats, who lost total control of the legislature in 2016, are rebranding. Republicans in the 4th District will vote, in part, on how loyal their representation should be to President Trump. Libertarian-leaning Rep. Thomas Massie, who represents the Cincinnati suburbs and a chunk of eastern Kentucky, is fending off Todd McMurtry, an attorney who earned conservative bona fides by suing CNN on behalf of a student at Covington Catholic High School. While the president has personally derided Massie over his efforts to slow down spending bills, McMurtry had attacked Trump as an “idiot” when he was a candidate for president. The result: the umpteenth Republican primary in this cycle that's in large part about who has criticized Trump the least.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in the rest of Kentucky and in Virginia, where just a few races are on the ballot; Republicans opted to nominate candidates at conventions in three of four competitive congressional districts. In the 2nd District, former congressman Scott Taylor is favored to win another shot at the seat he lost two years ago, but the primary (and a brief Senate bid) cost him, and he entered the week with just over $260,000 on hand, a tenth as much as Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria.

In the 5th District, where Republican activists used their convention to replace Rep. Denver Riggleman with the more conservative (and less well-funded) Bob Good, veteran RD Huffstetler is facing three other Democrats for a nomination that he lost in 2018. In that cycle, it was Democrats who picked their nominee at a convention, and the selection of Leslie Cockburn, an investigative journalist who had been critical of Israel, made it harder for them to win the seat.

Republicans will also pick a Senate nominee to face Sen. Mark R. Warner, who won his last race by a hair thanks to low turnout. There are no similar signs of trouble this year, as Democrats have gained massively in the state since 2014, and the best-known candidate on the ballot, veteran David Gade, entered today with around $100,000 cash on hand.

There are far more competitive contests in New York, where polls close at 9 p.m. Early voting and in-person results will be reported tonight, but absentee ballots won't be counted until June 30. Most of the attention in the past week has been focused on the 16th District, where Rep. Eliot L. Engel is facing former principal Jamaal Bowman in a race that left-wing groups targeted early on in a bet that a diverse electorate could be persuaded to replace a liberal congressman who had opposed the Iran nuclear agreement.

That's just one of 10 primaries today where a Democratic incumbent is facing a challenger. Some of the insurgents are gadflies with no real campaign to speak of; Paperboy Prince hasn't posed much of a threat to Rep. Nydia M. Velázquez, and left-wing challenges to Rep. Grace Meng of Queens, Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, and Rep. Joseph Morelle of western New York got little traction. Uncertainty about how this election will be conducted, with a historic number of absentee ballots, is the only thing creating mystery about the results.

But in the wake of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's 2018 win, New York Democrats now expect primary challengers, and empty their war chests to stop them. In Brooklyn's 9th District, Rep. Yvette D. Clarke has a rematch with 2018 challenger Adem Bunkeddeko, who nearly unseated her before; this time the race is complicated by a socialist candidate, Isiah James, and by Chaim Deutsch, who is hyper-focused on the district's Jewish voters, which could hurt Bunkeddeko.

In the 10th District, Rep. Jerry Nadler is facing former state economic development secretary Lindsey Boylan and Andrew Yang activist Jonathan Herzog; in the 12th District, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney has a rematch with attorney Suraj Patel, but two left-wing candidates, Lauren Ashcraft and Peter Harrison, are dividing the field. And in the 14th District, Ocasio-Cortez is facing her own primary challenge, which you can read more about later in this newsletter. Voters in these districts will also be deciding the fate of state legislators who triumphed in 2018, when half a dozen incumbents lost to left-wing challengers, and of candidates backed by the Democratic Socialists of America who are trying to keep that momentum going.

For the New York left, which has worked for years to reshape the party's Democratic leadership, two races in open seats will be crucial. In the 15th District, which voted for Hillary Clinton by 89 points, conservative former state senator Rubén Díaz Sr. has been the candidate to beat in a 12-way race. (One factor that helps him: He will appear on the ballot as “Rubén Díaz,” which may attract liberal voters who approve of his far more liberal son, the Bronx borough president.) State legislator Ritchie Torres has led the field in fundraising, but crucially, the local and national left have stuck with Bronx activist Samelys Lopez. Former city council speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito and state legislator Michael Blake came into the race with high name recognition and resources, but the only public polling on the race, conducted by Data for Progress, found neither breaking through. And a win for Díaz could lead to a scramble for the Working Families Party nomination, with the left-wing group giving voters another chance to elect a liberal.

In the open 17th District, which covers the outer New York suburbs in Rockland and Westchester County, liberals are far more united, with attorney Mondaire Jones endorsed by Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and, in the race's final days, the Congressional Black Caucus. The safely blue seat attracted a wealth of less-liberal candidates, two of them particularly worrying to the left: attorney and pharmaceutical heir Adam Schleifer, and state Sen. David Carlucci, who was among the Democrats who helped Republicans maintain control of the state Senate until 2019. Also factors: Obama State Department veteran Evelyn Farkas, a common presence on cable TV during investigations of the Trump administration, and state Assemblyman David Buchwald, who may have had the deepest local political support in the race when the primary began.

All of these seats are safe for Democrats in November. Republicans are favored in two seats being vacated by Republicans, in the 2nd and 27th districts; Rep. Peter T. King is retiring, while former congressman Chris Collins left Congress in disgrace. While two male Republicans are fighting it out in the 2nd District, the 27th District primary is another test for this cycle's female GOP candidates, with attorney Beth Parlato facing Trump-backed state Sen. Chris Jacobs. Until this month, when Riggleman lost renomination in Virginia, Republicans boasted that the president had a perfect endorsement record in House primaries. And in the 22nd District, former member of Congress Claudia Tenney is favored over perennial candidate George Phillips to set up a rematch in one of the most Trump-friendly districts held by a Democrat, Anthony Brindisi.

Kentucky and New York will also select Democratic delegates to the national convention today — well, in the votes cast today that will be counted by some point. There are 54 delegates at stake in Kentucky, which Sanders lost narrowly in 2016, and 274 delegates at stake in New York, where anger at the state's old, restrictive voting laws — the cutoff for registering as a Democrat used to be six months before a primary — helped power the local left-wing insurgency. It took a protracted legal battle to protect New York's Democratic primary, which the state tried to cancel, and the results will show us what has happened to the senator from Vermont's base. In 2016, he did best in western and Upstate New York, losing decisively to Hillary Clinton in the diverse districts inside and around the city. But he won at least some delegates in every district, and his support from Latino voters grew from 2016 to 2020.

Runoffs will be held tonight in both North Carolina and South Carolina, too, but most of the states' November matchups are set. The exception: the 11th District of North Carolina, vacated by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, where the party has another chance to broaden its gender diversity. Meadows and Trump have endorsed local party chair Lynda Bennett, but she has been narrowly outspent by motivational speaker Madison Cawthorn. Both got less than 25 percent of the vote in the crowded March primary.

On the trail

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) talks to journalists after voting in the primary on Saturday. (Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

NEW YORK — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slipped into the final debate of her primary campaign without any fuss, with no cameras, fans or critics giving chase. She had walked to the Golden Palace, the venue hosting the debate, from her Parkchester home. Inside were two of her four opponents, a moderator, and a camera crew — and that was it, thanks to coronavirus regulations that capped gatherings at 10 people.

It was a low-key end to campaign that cost millions of dollars, with a candidate whose image appears in Republican TV ads far from the Bronx. Ocasio-Cortez, who turns 31 in October, is likely to fend off a challenge from former CNBC anchor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera and attacks from the Chamber of Commerce. The freshman took command early of a race less about democratic socialism than about who actually could represent a diverse district and advocate for its poorest people.

“I believe that our community has a responsibility to be the tip of the spear, in many ways,” Ocasio-Cortez said in the Golden Palace. “It requires us to be courageous, requires us to stand up. And, frankly, this community represents those who so often are left behind.”

This debate, hosted last week by the Parkchester Times, had special resonance in the 14th District. In 2018, Ocasio-Cortez attended the debate, but then-Rep. Joseph Crowley skipped it. So did much of the media. The event was held in a church basement around the corner from this year’s venue, drawing only a few dozen spectators.

Crowley’s decision to send a surrogate — a former city councilwoman who sometimes could not recall the congressman’s position on key issues — backfired badly, helping Ocasio-Cortez close out the race by portraying the incumbent as an absentee party fixer who would skip a community forum for a fundraiser.

This year, the host newspaper planned the only in-person forum of any kind ahead of the primary, with its advertising promising “the mother of all debates.” Ocasio-Cortez refused to attend unless social distancing was observed, but when it was, the debate unfolded like the virtual forums held earlier: Caruso-Cabrera on the attack against an “MIA” congresswoman, Ocasio-Cortez asking whether anyone in the district had ever heard of her opponent.

“Ms. Caruso-Cabrera lived in Trump Tower until six months ago,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “She’s been a registered Republican virtually her entire life. She’s financed by Trump donors and financed by Trump advisers. Be careful.”

Over an hour, the debate revealed just how difficult it has been for opponents to find their footing against Ocasio-Cortez in a district that is almost certain to elect a Democrat in November. (Donald Trump won just 20 percent of the district's vote.) As she had in prior debates, Caruso-Cabrera went after the congresswoman for staying in Washington for six (nonwork) days during the coronavirus pandemic, for opposing an Amazon headquarters in New York and for being too critical of the party.

“You work against Governor Cuomo,” the challenger said. “You don't support Joe Biden. We need unity.” That just gave Ocasio-Cortez an easy test to pass: She had criticized Biden during the primary and teamed up with him when it was over, joining his climate working group.

Ocasio-Cortez's internal polling had found her with a commanding lead over Caruso-Cabrera, with two other candidates as non-factors. (One of them did not show up to the debate.) She had not, as she'd done in 2018, been able to zip around the city to support many other candidates. But she had spent millions of dollars on advertising and virtual organizing and made splashy endorsements for left-wing challengers in the 15th and 16th districts, while endorsing colleagues such as Rep. Jerry Nadler. In a short interview after the debate, she called Jamaal Bowman, the left-wing candidate in the 16th District, “fabulous,” while waving off the idea that the New York primaries would determine how healthy the left really was.

“I always caution against any one race being a bellwether for anything else,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I say that as a person who ran and won a race, and everybody said, 'This is a bellwether!' ”

Ad watch

Doug Jones, “Together.” The Senate's most vulnerable incumbent, who narrowly won a special election against a fatally flawed challenger, returns to the airwaves with a message about racial healing in the wake of George Floyd's killing. “Across Alabama, folks are struggling with this,” Jones says. “The road to racial justice has taken far too long.” Democrats have, in general, taken more optimistic, healing tones in ads since the protests began, and here, Jones has to thread the needle in a state where Republicans are still inclined to replace him.

Andrew Romanoff, “This Moment.” The challenger in Colorado's Senate primary — John Hickenlooper isn't the incumbent, but he's got the national party's backing — has benefited from the front-runner's own stumbles. But he faced a small backlash for a negative ad he ran against Hickenlooper and is closing with an ad that doesn't sound very different from Hickenlooper's main commercial, urging voters to embrace the “moment” and vote for progressive change.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, “A Better World is Possible.” The congresswoman burst onto the scene in 2018 with an ad that portrayed an average day for her as a working-class candidate, doing her own makeup and riding the subway to struggling communities. This ad strongly resembles the style of 2018, and with a recognizable tone: As an incumbent, Ocasio-Cortez wants the “three concurrent crises” harming New Yorkers to get people thinking about why the crises seem unfixable. “What if these broken systems weren't built to last in the first place?” she asks.

Candidate tracker

President Trump is back on the modified campaign trail, spending Tuesday in Arizona with a border visit, a roundtable with immigration enforcement officials and another rally, sponsored this time by the conservative Turning Point USA.

That event has faced some controversy, though far less than Saturday's rally in Tulsa. The host site, Dream City Church, has claimed that it can “kill 99 percent of covid-19” infections via an alleged new technology. And the president warmed up for the event with another round of interviews, as his campaign continues to count the days since Joe Biden held a news conference. Some of those interviews have been dominated by questions over a claim Trump made in Tulsa, that he wanted coronavirus testing “slowed down.” In another, a radio hit with Fox News's Brian Kilmeade, Trump again emphasized his opposition to tearing down statues.

“You don’t want to take away our heritage and our history and the beauty,” he said. “In many cases, the beauty, the artistic beauty, some of the sculptures and some of this work is some of the great. You can go to France, you can go anywhere in the world, and you’ll never see more magnificent work.”

Biden appeared in virtual fundraisers Monday, in the lead-up to today's mass fundraising event with former president Barack Obama. As his campaign had done since Saturday, Biden attacked the president's “slow down” comment and continued to argue that the pandemic was getting worse because the president wasn't leading.

“I thought it was fascinating to watch him at his rally where all those folks had to sign those disclaimers that you’re not going to blame me,” Biden said Monday. “This is a wake-up call. The country is crying out for leadership. Instead, he is just throwing up an ‘open for business’ sign and sticking his head in the sand.”

Meanwhile, Green Party presidential candidate Howie Hawkins claimed to have won the nomination after a victory in the party's Michigan convention. (The Greens, unlike many third parties, bind delegates to the results in state contests.)

“Mounting unnecessary deaths from covid-19 and the uprising against racism have revealed how the two governing parties are presiding over a failed state,” Hawkins said in a statement. The party will hold a virtual convention next month, to officially pick its nominee.

What I’m watching

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), shown with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), speaks Wednesday on Capitol Hill. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

No JUSTICE, no peace. It's the sort of Washington disagreement built to be confusing. House and Senate Democrats responded to civil unrest by releasing the Justice in Policing Act; Republicans did so with the JUSTICE Act, or Just and Unifying Solutions To Invigorate Communities Everywhere.

But as The Post's Seung Min Kim reports, Democrats sound confident about scrapping the GOP's bill, turning the focus back to their tougher legislation, with little fear of backlash. “Bringing the JUSTICE Act to the floor of the Senate is a woefully inadequate response, and we urge you to bring meaningful legislation to the floor for a vote,” Democratic leaders wrote to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) as members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, such as Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.), have called for a full legislative debate instead of an effort to pass the bill from Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

McConnell has chastised that response, saying that “the American people deserve for the Senate to take up this issue at this time,” referring to the JUSTICE Act as the vehicle. But if Democrats largely stick together, Republicans may find the limits of their political leverage as the election, and the end of this Congress's work period, grow closer.

First: Republicans need seven Democrats to break a filibuster on their bill, and there aren't that many vulnerable Democrats in the Senate. Just two, Alabama's Doug Jones and Michigan's Gary Peters, are facing reelection this year in states won by the president in 2016. The rest represent safely blue states or swing states where Republicans struggled to find strong challengers; Minnesota's Tina Smith, for example, is likely to face Jason Lewis, who was in the U.S. House for one term and has focused more on accusing Smith of wanting to defund the police than on the need for any changes.

Second: The Democrats' Senate strategy since the start of 2019 has been to hold up bills passed by the House and blame McConnell for (often proudly) denying them a vote. By the end of this week, there may well be a House-passed overhaul bill with teeth, and a Senate bill that can't attract significant bipartisan support. That's a comfort zone for the party.

Third: The rollout of the JUSTICE Act was done with no Democratic buy-in, and with South Carolina's Lindsey O. Graham deriding Democrats for doing nothing “for eight years” on police reform. That may have poisoned an already-shallow well. Democrats are well aware of Obama-era reforms that were undone by the Trump administration and of being accused of being anti-cop when they introduced their own reforms over those eight years. And they've watched the Trump campaign take full credit for the bipartisan First Step Act, with the president saying Joe Biden created an over-policing, over-incarceration problem that only a Republican president could fix. Giving the president a bipartisan win, knowing he'd roll up the legislation and drub Biden over the head with it, is a proposition that doesn't move votes.

