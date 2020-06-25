In this edition: Myth-busting the Tuesday primaries, the next moves for a very happy left, and the Democratic convention gets even more virtual.

Most of Tuesday's primaries have yet to be called, but that hasn't stopped anyone from celebrating or bemoaning their results. While there are hundreds of thousands of votes left to count in Kentucky and New York, a few candidates have declared victory, and the groups that invested in their races have joined them. The nightmare scenarios about Kentucky's same-day voting did not unfold — there were more problems with the state's traditional 6 p.m. cutoff than the small number of sites.

It may be weeks until we get final results, as vote-counting has begun to look less like Christmas and more like an Advent calendar. After the minor debacles in Georgia and Pennsylvania, where late ballots shattered the early takes on turnout and victory margins, there's more caution about the results from this week and the next few months. But we have an early sense of what works and what didn't, with implications for the 24 states that have primaries or runoffs coming up.

The president's endorsement record got broken, but Republicans still adore him. Until this year, not much attention was paid to whether incumbent presidents endorsed candidates in House primaries. Then the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee started touting the president's flawless recording of endorsing winners, issuing updates as the victories piled up.

“This hasn't received enough coverage,” RNC spokesman Steve Guest wrote in a statement at the start of June, after the last big set of state primaries. “With an undefeated record of endorsed candidates in special elections and primaries this cycle, heading into November, it’s undeniable that we’re witnessing a massive amount of enthusiasm across the country for President Trump and his agenda.”

The demand for more media attention backfired after 24-year-old businessman and motivational speaker Madison Cawthorn crushed local GOP Chair Lynda Bennett by a 2-to-1 margin in the runoff for White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows's old North Carolina seat. Bennett was slightly outspent by Hawthorn and tried to overcome that with the full support of both Meadows and Trump, whose image flashed across all of her campaign material.

It's tempting for the president's critics to view this as a personal defeat. But that's too simple. Bennett not only ran a weak campaign, but, like many conservatives before Trump won in 2016, she had been a Trump critic. An old clip of her proclaiming herself “Never Trump!” featured in a devastating ad from a pro-Cawthorn PAC, and Cawthorn himself said that he did not consider the race to be about the president's endorsement.

“I, by no means, think that this was a referendum on Trump, the fact that I won,” he said in a Wednesday Fox News interview. “I absolutely support our president and I know the overwhelming majority of my voters do.”

Something similar happened in Kentucky's 4th District, where Rep. Thomas Massie led by a landslide over Todd McMurtry, a conservative attorney who premised his campaign on Trump tweets that criticized the congressman.

That was a flawed strategy. Trump had only really attacked Massie for slowing down the passage of the Cares Act; Massie's first and most powerful ad simply played back the anti-Trump posts McMurtry had once on Facebook, including his desire for the military to disobey the president and “stage a coup.” The image of Massie in that ad? He and the president, side by side, giving a thumb's up.

There is no evidence from this week's primaries that the GOP base is getting wary about the president. But boasting about a “perfect win record” halfway through the season is never a great idea.

Black, gay candidates triumphed, and an anti-gay Democrat lost. There has never before been a black, gay member of Congress. Unless absentee ballots dramatically alter the count in New York, there will be two next year: Ritchie Torres and Mondaire Jones. And while Torres, who is Afro-Latino, is running in the safer seat — Trump won just 5 percent of the vote in the Bronx's 15th Congressional District — his apparent victory was particularly sweet for LGBT activists and allies.

That's because Rubén Díaz Sr., a fixture of Bronx politics who has been a vituperative critic of gay rights, initially appeared to have a shot at winning. Díaz, whose son is in his third term as Bronx borough president, came into the race with little money but plenty of name recognition. That risked a disaster not just for the left in general but the gay community in particular: a conservative Democrat winning the country's most liberal district.

Why didn't it happen? Democratic strategists made Díaz's record famous. Bronx United, a group formed to attack Díaz in the primary, pounded voters with information about Díaz's pro-Trump and anti-gay record. It did not endorse Torres, but according to strategist Eric Koch, it found that informing voters of the Díaz record drove his numbers down.

“A lot of people in the city said: 'Oh, it's the Bronx, that district is more socially conservative,' ” Koch said. “The polling showed it wasn’t the case. The more people heard about his LGBT record the more they turned away.”

In April, a Bronx United poll found Díaz at 32 percent, compared with 14 percent for Torres and 10 percent for another state legislator, Michael Blake. (No other candidate broke into double digits.) When informed of Díaz's positions, everything from opposing same-sex marriage to opposing the creation of the gay-friendly Harvey Milk school to accusing the city council of being run by “homosexuals,” the candidate collapsed to 13 percent, with Torres surging to 24 percent and Blake hitting 16 percent. And the results from Tuesday's count of early voting and Election Day voting synced with that: Torres at 31 percent, Blake at 19 percent, and Díaz at 15 percent.

The left has figured out how to win down ballot: Make friends. Unless Rep. Eliot L. Engel massively won the remaining absentee ballots, he probably became the second Democratic member of Congress this year to be ousted by a challenger. On the surface, Jamaal Bowman was a very different challenger from Illinois's Marie Bowman, the year's other winner. What they had in common was a coalition that expanded beyond left-wing activists and roped in local elected officials — and an argument that the incumbent had lost touch with his constituents. In New York's open 17th District, Mondaire Jones won the same way, winning the support of national liberals and the Congressional Progressive Caucus while firming up support from local elected leaders.

That separated Bowman and Jones from some left-wing challengers who've fallen short. In the Bronx, for example, activist Samelys Lopez was never able to capitalize on the support of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who featured prominently in her campaign literature. Torres not only had more money; he brought in national support from liberal groups and gay rights groups, establishing him as the candidate who could beat Díaz.

Ocasio-Cortez also faced challengers, though not from the left, who accused her of losing touch with the district but struggled to find compelling evidence. But she locked down her district, winning over Democratic leaders who had opposed her 2018 bid, and demolished three opponents; their argument never passed a credibility test.

Bowman's win was also a defeat for some supporters of Israel, including the Republican Jewish Committee, which intervened in the race to defend Engel against someone who was occasionally critical of the Jewish state. But help from Republicans largely hurt Engel; support from mainstream Democrats helped Bowman.

There's a lesson there for upcoming August primaries in which Rep. Rashida Tlaib (Mich.) and Rep. Ilhan Omar (Minn.) are defending their seats for the first time, and later primaries in which challengers in safe blue seats (Massachusetts's 1st District, Missouri's 1st District) are asking voters to replace occasionally centrist-leaning incumbents with liberals more directly connected to their communities. And the primary calendar doesn't wrap up until September, where liberal activist Jess Scarane is challenging Sen. Chris Coons (Del.). But while a coalition of white liberals and black voters triumphed in New York this week, both Scarane and Coons are white.

“I know it's incredibly important to make sure that we are appealing to black voters, and that we are running on the things that are what black voters are looking for,” Scarane said in an interview. “And we have had an incredibly positive reception. We meet people who are saying that no one ever came out to their door, or made a phone call to them, until this campaign.”

The Lincoln Project, “Strong.” This anti-Trump Republican group started with a mission: get a new president. But it's been expanding into Senate races, with the mission moving toward the destruction of a Senate majority that has largely given Trump his way. The group's first anti-GOP spot, mocking South Carolina Sen. Lindsey O. Graham for his turnabout from Trump critic to ally, took a snarky tone. This spot, for Montana Gov. Steve Bullock's U.S. Senate bid, looks like the sort of content Bullock himself had been running.

Madison Cawthorn, “America is Worth Fighting For.” The young Republican who's likely to join Congress next year got attention this week because President Trump endorsed his opponent. But Cawthorn did not run as a Trump critic; in his main spot, he briefly referred to the accident that put him in a wheelchair, promised to fight “Nancy Pelosi and AOC,” and pitched himself as a “pro-Trump, pro-life and pro-Second Amendment” Republican.

Cameron Webb, “Page.” The black physician who won the Democratic nomination in Virginia's 5th District did so in a rout, and his advertising strategy emphasized, almost entirely, his medical experience and his work for the Obama administration. “I know that patients were already living with a health-care crisis,” Webb says, referring to the state of things before the pandemic. There's no particular litmus-testing of his health-care plan; in a swing seat, it's enough to say that he wants everyone to have something affordable.

The biggest polling trove of the week came from the New York Times and Siena College, which returned from the field with a dark set of numbers for the president. Joe Biden led the nationwide ballot test by 14 points, and in swing states, he dominated President Trump, leading in every place tested: Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Wins in just half of those states would probably secure Biden the presidency, and in the three of them with Senate races, Republicans trailed by anywhere from three to 10 points.

Presidential election in Wisconsin (Marquette, 805 registered voters)

Joe Biden: 49% ( 3)

Donald Trump: 41% (-2)

The site of today's presidential visit remains competitive, but the president's weakness with his 2016 coalition keeps cropping up. Here, the problem is not just some softness with white voters. It's a seven-point Trump lead in the greater Milwaukee area, a place where Republicans win by double digits even if they're narrowly losing statewide. Trump's 2016 margin in the “WOW” counties around Milwaukee, around 120,000, was five times his overall statewide margin. While the president is in a more rural part of the state today, winning those areas while losing ground in the suburbs would put the state out of reach.

Presidential election in Ohio (Quinnipiac, 1,139 registered voters)

Joe Biden: 46%

Donald Trump: 45%

At the start of this cycle, Democrats quietly wrote Ohio off their maps. The “tipping point” states, they argued, would be the other Great Lakes states; Ohio's stretch of Appalachia, Democratic for generations, had simply swung too hard too quickly toward the GOP for the party to remain competitive. Even while winning his third Senate term in 2018, Sherrod Brown watched his support erode in southeast Ohio. Quinnipiac's first real look at the state this year finds it, still, less hospitable for Democrats than Pennsylvania or Michigan. Biden's deficit among white voters without college degrees is 25 points, not much better than the 30-point margin by which those voters broke for Trump in 2016. What has changed? White college graduates, who backed Trump over Clinton by 25 points, now support Biden by 22 points.

Both President Trump and Joe Biden spent Thursday in swing states, a reasonable approximation of the campaign that both candidates were forced to pause more than three months ago.

Biden made his umpteenth trip to Pennsylvania, stopping just outside Philadelphia's suburbs in Lancaster, a liberal town in a traditionally conservative county. As with all of these Biden speeches, it focused on a single theme, letting Biden build his personal story (his son Beau's death in 2015) around a policy proposal (a public health-care option) and attacks on the president's leadership. The reason for the speech: the Trump administration's continuing effort to overturn the Affordable Care Act in the Supreme Court, based on a legal argument that has not convinced some of the law's critics.

“Mr. President, drop the lawsuit,” Biden said. “Stop trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act. Stop trying to take away people's health care and peace of mind.”

Trump stopped in northeast Wisconsin, with a town hall in Green Bay and another stop in Marinette — both places where the Democratic vote collapsed four years ago.

(Carolyn Kaster/AP)

After a few weeks of tightening, the circle of female Democrats being considered for Joe Biden’s ticket has expanded again, with Rep. Karen Bass of California undergoing vetting. Bass, who will turn 67 before the election, is a former state House speaker and current chair of the Congressional Black Caucus; she has sometimes been mentioned as a potential successor to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) but has never been in the mix for national office until now.

Bass is less well-known than most of the “veepstakes” contenders, and the jockeying by outside groups in favor of their preferred candidates hasn’t slowed down. Data for Progress, whose polling proved extremely accurate in this week’s New York primaries, released numbers this week that found Sen. Elizabeth Warren as, still, the most popular option for Biden. Warren was the first choice of 35 percent of Democrats polled nationwide, to 19 percent for former Georgia legislator Stacey Abrams, and 16 percent to Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California

Warren was also the top second choice of Democrats and, per the poll, the candidate who did best with every group of Democrats except for black voters; they went narrowly for Abrams.

Harris will join Jill Biden on Friday for a virtual event aimed at Wisconsin voters. It’s the first team-up between the former candidate and the potential first lady, who was upset by Harris’s attack, in the first presidential primary debate, on Biden’s old criticism of mandatory busing.

Dems in disarray

Democrats have again scaled back their convention in Milwaukee, announcing this week that the event will be based in the city but that the work of delegates can be done elsewhere — and thus, that those delegates can save themselves a trip.

Originally scheduled to be held at the Fiserv Forum, the 17,000-seat arena where the Milwaukee Bucks play, the convention will move a few blocks over to the Wisconsin Center, where the biggest ballroom seats a few thousand people. Instead of daily live programming before a full crowd, the convention, per the DNC, will “include both live broadcasts and curated content from Milwaukee and other satellite cities, locations and landmarks across the country.”

Readers of this newsletter may get deja vu. At the start of June, Texas Democrats scaled down their convention from a mass in-person event, the largest state Democratic gathering in the country, to a mostly virtual event. Just a few Democrats came to the venue to deliver live speeches, in front of party backdrops and with no audience around to applaud. Joe Biden appeared via a prerecorded video, as did most of the party's biggest names. And importantly, the party meetings around the convention, where platform issues were hammered out, were done entirely across video streams.

Biden's decisive primary win has smothered some of the convention drama that was initially expected for Milwaukee. While Bernie Sanders has continued to win delegates in later primaries, Biden has clinched the necessary delegates to be the party's nominee.

That hasn't deprived Democrats of things they can argue about. A group of Sanders delegates who have remained active since 2016 are lobbying for Rep. Ro Khanna, a Northern California congressman who chaired the national Sanders campaign, to chair the California delegation, bumping Gov. Gavin Newsom out of a ceremonial role

“As chair of the largest state delegation, Ro will have a powerful position to speak out in favor of the policies we voted for in March,” Khanna's campaign said in statement to supporters this week. “He can use that power to move the needle on critical policies for the working-class, and advocate for their adoption in the Democratic Party’s platform.”

