“It sends the harmful message to atheists, agnostics, Buddhists, Hindus and other polytheists that they are unwelcome in Oklahoma,” American Atheists Oklahoma State Director Tim Ward said in a statement.
A similar bill in Kansas would also require public schools to post the national motto, but the bill in Oklahoma specifically excludes school buildings.
A fiscal analysis of the bill suggests it will cost taxpayers more than $85,000 to display the signs in 342 separate state buildings.
