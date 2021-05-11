Parnell is an Army combat veteran who served in Afghanistan and went on to write a memoir on the war in Afghanistan and author two action novels.
Parnell became a staunch ally of Trump during his candidacy last year. He adopted Trump’s law-and-order rhetoric, got regular campaign stump shoutouts from Trump and picked a speaking slot at the Republican National Convention.
In the congressional race, Parnell showed his mettle in fundraising, raising nearly $4 million before he lost narrowly to Lamb in a politically divided district running from Pittsburgh’s upscale suburbs through former steel towns along the Ohio River to the Ohio border.
Parnell later joined a post-election lawsuit in an attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Pennsylvania’s presidential election.
The Senate seat in the presidential battleground state is being left open after two-term Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October that he would not run again.
Both the Democratic and Republican fields are getting crowded, with a year to go until next year’s primary election.
___
Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/timelywriter.