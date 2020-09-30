Parscale could not be reached for comment.
Politico, which first reported the move, attributed a Wednesday statement to Parscale and his wife in which she denied being abused by her husband. The couple said they eagerly waited for facts to come out. In a police report Sunday, Candice Parscale told officers her husband hit her.
Parscale was the campaign manager for almost three years until July, when he was demoted by the president.
According to the Fort Lauderdale police, Parscale had 10 guns in the house and had been drinking heavily when a SWAT team arrived — called by his wife. He was tackled and hospitalized under Florida law.
Parscale had come under scrutiny for his spending as campaign manager but had remained close with the Trump family.