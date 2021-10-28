Thaksin is known for having family members be part of his political machine. His brother-in-law, Somchai Wongsawat, and his youngest sister, Yingluck Shinawatra, both served as prime ministers after him and were forced out of office on legal grounds before their terms were up. The government that Yingluck had headed was ousted by a 2014 coup, led by then-army chief Prayuth.