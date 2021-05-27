Ryan left politics after three years as speaker during which Trump ascended as the de facto leader of the Republican Party. He attacked Trump the candidate, but backed off when Trump became president. His criticisms became more cautious, and he often told reporters he had not seen Trump’s latest questionable tweet.
“Once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads. And here’s one reality we have to face: If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we’re not going anywhere,” Ryan is expected to say.
But Ryan falls short of denouncing Trump. Instead, Ryan, credits “the populism of President Trump in action, tethered to conservative principles” for a robust economy in early 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic.
Ryan, who sits on the board of Fox Corporation, which includes Fox News, is also expected to urge his party not to get “caught up in every little cultural battle.”
“Sometimes these skirmishes are just creations of outrage peddlers, detached from reality and not worth anybody’s time,” Ryan will say.
Fox News dedicates a lot of airtime to culture wars. A Ryan spokesman did not respond when asked if the former speaker has concerns about Fox’s coverage.
Ryan, the 2012 vice-presidential nominee on the GOP ticket with Mitt Romney, was once seen as a rising star in the party. He was a young, polished, policy wonk who some Republicans believed would usher in the next generation of conservatives.
Instead, like other up and comers, he was sidelined by Trump’s swift takeover of the Republican Party and its base. Unlike others who left politics — and even some still in, like Romney — who feel freer to say what they really think about their party’s new leader, Ryan has kept a relatively low profile.
That has not spared him from Trump’s ire though. Ryan gave interviews to Tim Alberta of Politico for a book about the GOP under Trump, where he unleashed on Trump. When the book came out in 2019, Trump counterpunched Ryan.
“He had the Majority & blew it away with his poor leadership and bad timing,” Trump tweeted. “Couldn’t get him out of Congress fast enough!”
Ryan will also criticize President Biden as a “nice guy” with too liberal policies.
“In 2020, the country wanted a nice guy who would move to the center and depolarize our politics,” Ryan will say. “Instead, we got a nice guy pursuing an agenda more leftist than any president in my lifetime.”