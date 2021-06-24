In the time since, the parties have only dug in more deeply behind partisan lines on questions regarding the president’s guilt, or even when it comes to funding improvements to Capitol security that might prevent a similar attack from happening again. A bill to direct $1.9 billion new security ventures — and paying past debts to the National Guard and others who responded to the riot — is still waiting for Senate action after barely scraping by in the House, on a 213-to-212 vote last month.