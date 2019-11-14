Wednesday’s public testimony from two senior diplomats, Pelosi (D-Calif.) said, “corroborated evidence of bribery uncovered in the inquiry and that the president abused power and violated his oath by threatening to withhold military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for an investigation into his political rival.”
Bribery, she suggested, amounted to a translation of quid pro quo that would stand to be more accessible to Americans: “Talking Latin around here: E pluribus unum — from many, one. Quid pro quo — bribery. And that is in the Constitution, attached to the impeachment proceedings.”
Article II of the Constitution holds that the president and other civil federal officials “shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
Pelosi’s remarks came a day after William B. Taylor Jr., the top American envoy in the Ukrainian capital, and George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state overseeing Ukraine policy, told lawmakers in the House’s first public impeachment hearing since 1998 that they were deeply troubled by an apparent perversion of U.S. policy, done at what seemed to be the behest of Trump personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani and Trump himself.
Republicans meanwhile, used much of their time to dismiss the testimony of Taylor and Kent as “hearsay” and “secondhand” information that could not elucidate Trump’s personal action or motives surrounding the requests for investigations targeting Hunter Biden, son of former vice president Joe Biden, who is now running against Trump, as well as a debunked theory that Ukraine not Russia tried to undermine Trump’s 2016 campaign.
In a message to Trump and response to the GOP criticism, Pelosi said, “If the president has something that is exculpatory — Mr. President, that means you have anything that shows your innocence — then he should make that known.”
For weeks, Democrats have privately discussed multiple potential impeachment articles centering on abuse of power, contempt of Congress and other abuses requiring the House to make a case that they amount to “high crimes and misdemeanors.” More recently, multiple Democrats have embraced bribery as a more direct summation of Trump’s alleged conduct.
“When you’re trying to persuade the American people of something that is really pretty simple — which is that the president acted criminally and extorted in the way a mob boss would extort somebody, a vulnerable foreign country — it’s probably best not to use Latin words to explain it,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), a House Intelligence Committee member, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) also used the word in an interview this week with NPR: “On the basis of what the witnesses have had to say so far, there are any number of potentially impeachable offenses, including bribery, including high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Asked Thursday why Trump’s conduct amounted to bribery, Pelosi said: “The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into the elections. That’s bribery.”
Speaking to reporters Thursday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) dismissed Wednesday’s hearing and the impeachment probe generally as a waste of Congress’s time — referring to a March comment Pelosi made to The Washington Post Magazine where she called impeachment unwise “unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan” to warrant it.
“There’s nothing compelling,” McCarthy said. “There’s nothing overwhelming, and the only bipartisan vote we had was to end impeachment.”
The House Intelligence Committee will reconvene Friday for a second public hearing featuring Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine who was recalled to Washington in May following a smear campaign pushed by Giuliani and other Trump allies. Lawmakers also are set to hear private testimony from David Holmes, an official in the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv who is said to have overheard Trump discussing investigations in a July 26 phone call with Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union.
Sondland and several other witnesses are scheduled to testify publicly next week.