By Associated PressJan. 6, 2021 at 11:37 p.m. UTCWASHINGTON — Pelosi: Congress to resume counting of electoral votes Wednesday evening after Capitol cleared of pro-Trump occupiers.Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightcomment0 CommentsToday’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy