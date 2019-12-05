But when host Jake Tapper asked Pelosi whether she would feel that health care was in safe enough hands to retire if a Democrat is elected president in 2020, it was clear she is in no rush.

Pelosi, 79, who has led House Democrats since 2003, has said in the past that she was ready to retire in 2016, but stayed on in Congress to protect the health-care law from a Republican president. Late last year, after a contentious leadership race, she committed to retiring her gavel by 2022 — but has indicated that the outcome of the 2020 presidential election could factor into her decision.

Pelosi did not detail what she envisions as her “mission” before the town hall cut to a commercial break. But in recent months, Pelosi has worked to draw attention to health care and climate change, even as the national spotlight remains focused on Trump’s impeachment.

