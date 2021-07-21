“With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” Pelosi said in a statement. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”
Pelosi, who as speaker has final say on who can serve on a committee that is set to hold its first hearing Tuesday, said that she was “prepared to appoint Representatives Rodney Davis, Kelly Armstrong and Troy E. Nehls.” All three members were seen arriving at McCarthy’s office in the Capitol for a huddle shortly after Pelosi released her statement.
In response, McCarthy issued his own statement Wednesday afternoon in which he slammed Pelosi for “an egregious abuse of power” that he believes “will irreparably damage this institution.”
“Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility,” he said. “Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts.”
Tensions were already high as Democrats and Republicans spent months trying to strike a deal to move forward with a bipartisan commission that would seat nonmembers of Congress to lead the investigation, a move that failed in the Senate. Since establishing a select committee to investigate, Pelosi and McCarthy have sparred over the legitimacy of the investigation, given the speaker’s ability to have final say over who serves on the panel.
Her decision comes one week before the committee, which currently has seven Democrats and one Republican in Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), is set to hold its first hearing focused on law enforcement’s experience on Jan. 6.
Asked about the possibility of McCarthy pulling all Republicans, besides Cheney, from investigating, Pelosi said: “We have a bipartisan quorum. We can proceed.”
McCarthy previously said that he had surveyed Republicans in his conference and chose Davis for having already investigated Jan. 6 as ranking member of the House Administration Committee. Nehls, a former sheriff from Texas, was the other Republican appointed to the committee who voted against certifying the election, hours after he was seen trying to calm rioters outside the doors of the House chamber on Jan. 6. Asked why she felt comfortable appointing him even though he also voted against certifying Biden’s win, Pelosi told reporters “that was not my criteria” for seating members.
A senior Democratic aide familiar with caucus deliberations said many Democratic members were concerned about Banks and Jordan sitting on the committee, based on their past actions and statements. Particularly, members expressed outrage with Banks’s statement in which he charged that “the Left’s authoritarian agenda” politicized the committee’s scope. Reports that Jordan had aided then-President Donald Trump in strategizing about how to overturn the election, and the possibility that he would be called to testify before the committee because he spoke to Trump on Jan. 6, made him an unreliable panelist, according to the aide.
Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.), the committee’s chairman, foreshadowed Pelosi’s decision Tuesday when he shrugged after being asked whether he was pleased with McCarthy’s initial picks for the committee. He declined to say whether he could work with the group and said it was “Pelosi's decision to see if she’s satisfied.”