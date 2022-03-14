For Pelosi, appearing with a younger, progressive Black congressman making his first reelection campaign helps build her party’s unity as the white 81-year-old California Democrat prepares to try to defend the Democrats’ fragile majority this November.

Story continues below advertisement

Pelosi has urged Democrats to unify ahead of this fall’s midterm elections, when the party in control of the White House typically lose seats in Congress, and to move past infighting between the party’s centrist and leftist flanks.

Advertisement

For Bowman, it’s a coup to have the House Speaker by his side in his district as he appears before his constituents and prepares to make his first reelection campaign in a newly redrawn congressional district that envelops more suburban and moderate voters than it did two years ago.

Bowman opened the town hall by acknowledging the “conversation here bridges so many gaps,” and praised Pelosi, saying she had always allowed for him and other freshman lawmakers to be themselves.

Story continues below advertisement

“She has always empowered me and allowed me to represent my district in the best way that I know how,” Bowman said. “Despite the rhetoric and the framing of a party at odds with itself, that is not true at all. It’s a space where the diversity of people and ideas are welcome. So there’s going to be some disagreement. That’s how a democracy works.”

Advertisement

Bowman, who represents the Bronx and suburban Westchester County, defeated 16-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel in a primary two years ago for New York’s 16h Congressional District. His win mirrored the upset victory that his fellow New York City progressive, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pulled off four years ago in a neighboring district representing the Bronx and Queens.

Bowman has already drawn several challengers for this June’s primary election, the winner of which is expected to go on to win in November the heavily Democratic district.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier Monday, Pelosi appeared with other members of New York’s Democratic delegation to highlight another one of the legislative achievements Democrats are expected to campaign on this year: the $1 trillion infrastructure plan Congress passed and Biden signed last year.

Advertisement

As she stood on a breezy pier in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge, a small group of union workers chanted “Nancy!” and Pelosi praised Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, along with Reps. Nydia Velázquez and Yvette Clarke and touted the billions that the infrastructure plan would bring to help repair New York highways, bridges and airports.

Bowman was among six of the party’s farthest left members who voted against the plan in the House as they tried to insist that the legislation’s vote be tied to a larger social spending bill.

Story continues below advertisement

Pelosi and Bowman were asked about the fracture during a news conference after their town hall, with the speaker admitting with a laugh that she was upset Bowman had voted “no.”

“I don’t think he would have let the bill go down, but I’m not speaking for him,” she said.

Advertisement

“I was happy that the bill passed. It was strategic play, hoping to push for my colleagues in both the House and the Senate to get Build Back Better over the hump. We’re still fighting to get Build Back Better over the hump,” he said.

Bowman is a former middle-school principal who was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America in his 2020 campaign but fissures have emerged in the relationship amid the organization’s stances over Israel and the conflict in Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

The DSA last year considered expelling Bowman as a member for visiting Israel on a trip with J Street, a liberal Jewish advocacy group, meeting with Israel’s prime minister and voting to provide U.S. financial support for Israel’s Iron Dome missile defense system. The group condemned Bowman’s actions, saying they were in conflict with the DSA’s commitment to the “Palestinian fight for freedom.”