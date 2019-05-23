White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, accompanied by Marc Short, chief of staff for Vice President Pence, speaks to reporters outside the West Wing on May 23, 2019. (Andrew Harnik/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to engage with Kellyanne Conway on Thursday after the White House counselor took aim at the Democrat’s wealth a day after the speaker, who is second in line to the presidency, said she would negotiate with President Trump rather than with members of his staff.

“I’m not going to talk about her,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters at her weekly news conference when asked about Conway’s comments. “I responded as the speaker of the House to the president of the United States. Other conversations people want to have among themselves is up to them.”

Lawmakers have sometimes discovered in negotiations with senior White House aides or even Vice President Pence that Trump has the opposite opinion, leaving Congress to struggle in making a deal.

Pelosi, the first female House speaker and the most powerful woman in the Democratic Party, has been involved in many of those negotiations.

On Wednesday, Trump angrily walked out of a White House meeting on infrastructure with the speaker and other Democratic leaders.

Conway asked Pelosi whether she had a response for the president after he stormed out of the room, The Washington Post reported. Pelosi replied that she would respond directly to the president, not staff. As those in the room got up to leave, Conway said to Pelosi, “That’s really pro-woman of you,” according to people familiar with the meeting.

Conway described the exchange in an interview with Fox News Channel on Thursday morning.

“I said, respectfully, ‘Madam Speaker, would you like to address some of the specifics the president talked about?’ ” Conway said. “And she said, ‘I talk to the president. I don’t talk to staff.’ ”

Conway — who lives in a $7.7 million mansion in Northwest Washington — then went on to take aim at Pelosi’s personal wealth.

“Let’s face it. She’s the sixth-most-rich member of Congress. She treats everybody like they’re her staff. She treats me like I’m either her maid or her driver or her pilot or her makeup artist. And I’m not. And I said to her, ‘How very pro-woman of you,’ per usual, because she’s not very pro-woman. She’s pro-some women, a few women,” Conway said.

The Capitol Hill newspaper Roll Call listed Pelosi as the 30th wealthiest member of the House or the Senate during the last Congress, with an estimated net worth of $16 million.