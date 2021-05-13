The Squad is a nickname Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) gave themselves after bonding at their freshman orientation in 2018. President Donald Trump, who often attacked the four women, once used a racist trope, telling his supporters that the four congresswomen should “go back” to the countries they came from. Only Omar, who is a Somali American refugee, was born abroad.