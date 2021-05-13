On Wednesday afternoon, Greene (R-Ga.) followed Ocasio-Cortez out of the House chamber, quickening her pace behind her and shouting accusations that the New York Democrat supports terrorists and was a “radical socialist” who didn’t “care about the American people.”
Rep. Greene aggressively confronts Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, causing New York congresswoman to raise security concerns
The controversial Greene has been needling Ocasio-Cortez since arriving in Washington, but Ocasio-Cortez has refused to engage with her.
So Greene went on Twitter on Thursday to continue her verbal harassment, calling Ocasio-Cortez a “fraud and a hypocrite” for ignoring a demand that the two women debate.
Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Capitol Hill that she wouldn’t let someone who aligns with white supremacists intimidate her.
“I refuse to allow young women, people of color, people who are standing up for what they believe to see this kind of intimidation attempts by a person who supports white supremacists,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
She also said that when she worked as a bartender, Greene (R-Ga.) was the kind of person she “threw out of bars all the time.”
Ocasio-Cortez “can’t call me a bully because I’m trying to talk with her about policy that will change our economy. … What she is a coward and a fraud and a fake,” Greene told reporters afterward.
Before she was in Congress, Greene was an online conservative provocateur and shared posts from QAnon conspiracy theorists and other incendiary posts that included threatening violence against Democratic politicians.
Earlier, in her tweets, Greene again accused Ocasio-Cortez of supporting terrorists, falsely claiming that she backs Hamas, the militant group that rules the Gaza Strip, and the far-left antifa movement and lumping Black Lives Matter in with those groups.
Ocasio-Cortez has been critical of Israel over its ongoing military assault in the Gaza Strip, saying Palestinian human rights have been violated, but she has also called Hamas’s rocket attacks “condemnable.”
Greene also referred to the “squad” of four liberal congresswomen of color and included Vice President Harris, who is also a woman of color, as a member of the “JihadSquad.”
The Squad is a nickname that Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) gave themselves after bonding at their freshman orientation in 2018. President Donald Trump, who often attacked the four women, once used a racist trope, telling his supporters that the four congresswomen should “go back” to the countries they came from. Only Omar, a Somali American who arrived in the country as a refugee, was born abroad.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.), who has been vocal about his concerns for the future of his party, came to Ocasio-Cortez’s defense.
“While I may not agree with @AOC on issues, I’ve never seen her confront a colleague like this,” he tweeted. “The house was created to debate emotional issues professionally, and it seems some just want attention or cannot handle their emotions.”