Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that the House will vote on a resolution opposing President Trump’s declaration of national emergency to build a border wall. (Olivier Hoslet/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Wednesday night that the House will vote in the coming day on a resolution disapproving President Trump’s emergency declaration to build his wall with Mexico, encouraging her members to support the effort as they try to stop construction at the border.

In a “Dear Colleagues” letter, the California Democrat said Trump’s declaration “undermines the separation of powers and Congress’s power of the purse, a power exclusively reserved by the text of the Constitution to the first branch of government, the Legislative branch, a branch co-equal to the Executive.” She announced that the House would move “swiftly” to pass the resolution in the coming days.

“All Members take an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution,” Pelosi wrote. “The President’s decision to go outside the bounds of the law to try to get what he failed to achieve in the constitutional legislative process violates the Constitution and must be terminated.”

Pelosi’s announcement formalizes a strategy House Democrats settled on several days ago. Democratic leaders had been anticipating Trump’s emergency declaration for weeks and had been working quietly behind the scenes on a two-pronged approach that would include passing a disapproval resolution to put Republicans on record on the matter — then eventually suing or joining with a lawsuit challenging the declaration in court.

House committee chairmen, including Judiciary chief Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), also anticipate holding hearings on Trump’s decision.

The resolution is expected to sail through the Democratic-controlled House. Its fate in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 53-to-47 advantage, is less certain.

The resolution would need only a simple majority to pass the upper chamber. But while many Senate Republicans advised Trump against unilaterally moving money around for his wall, it is unclear how many will actually rebuke him by supporting the Democratic resolution.

Indeed, some of those same critics who said it would be a bad idea for Trump to make an end-run around Congress in recent weeks have since silenced their pushback — or even reversed course entirely — following the president’s decision to ignore their advice.

Should the measure pass the Senate, Trump officials have already told surrogates that he will veto the bill. Congress is unlikely to have the numbers to override that veto.

The real challenge to Trump’s declaration will come in the courts. Several Democrat-led states have already filed suit against the administration.