House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she sees no role for Congress in addressing the latest sexual assault allegation against President Trump, making her the latest lawmaker to react coolly to the news.

Pelosi (D-Calif.), during a news conference on Capitol Hill, was asked about an accusation leveled by magazine writer E. Jean Carroll last week that Trump assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the mid-1990s. After her story was made public, the Washington Post spoke to her as well as two friends she’d confided in at the time, who corroborated the details of the alleged attack.

[Magazine columnist accuses Trump of sexual assault more than two decades ago, an allegation he denies]

“I’m more concerned about policy decisions that we need to come together on that affect the lives of the American people,” Pelosi said. “I am just not following it that closely.”

Carroll’s account, which Trump has adamantly denied by saying he doesn’t know her and that she’s “not my type,” received a tepid response from Democratic lawmakers and political candidates who expressed mild outrage, but mostly resignation that little could be done about it.

Pressed further, Pelosi said she respects any woman who comes forward, but that it’s a Republican issue, not a congressional one.

“Lord knows, I respect the concerns that are expressed by women as they present their truth, their case,” Pelosi said. “I don’t know what Congress’s role would be in this. But in any of these things this isn’t about what Congress would do but what the president’s own party would do. You’d really have to ask them.”

Some 2020 Democratic presidential candidates said they’d be open to Congress adding Carroll’s allegation to its long list of investigations into Trump’s actions, but others said there were already many areas to probe.

But Carroll, who has written about the alleged incident in a forthcoming book about bad men she’s encountered in her life, said Monday that she’s tired of Trump not being held to account after more than a dozen women have come forward with accusations of nonconsensual sexual contact.

“With all the women it’s the same: He denies it, he turns it around, he attacks, and he threatens — and then everybody forgets it until the next woman comes along,” Carroll said during an interview on CNN. “I am sick of it. I am sick of it.”