“Dismissing is a coverup. Dismissing is a coverup. If they want to go that route again, the senators who are thinking now about voting for witnesses or not — they will have to be accountable for not having a fair trial,” Pelosi said on ABC News’s “This Week.”
Pelosi signals House will transmit articles of impeachment against Trump to Senate as soon as next week
The speaker spoke only days before a Senate impeachment trial is expected to begin — the third time a U.S. president will have faced potential removal from office following impeachment by the House.
She said she will meet with House Democrats on Tuesday morning to discuss the timing of a vote on impeachment managers — the half-dozen lawmakers who will prosecute the case and transmit the charges to the Senate. A trial could start as early as Wednesday, if the House acts quickly.