House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) speaks during an interview with Robert Costa at the Washington Post on May 8, 2019. (Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday said President Trump is “becoming self-impeachable,” pointing to his efforts to fight all subpoenas from congressional investigations and prevent key aides from testifying before Congress.

“The point is that every single day, whether it’s obstruction, obstruction, obstruction — obstruction of having people come to the table with facts, ignoring subpoenas ... every single day, the president is making a case — he’s becoming self-impeachable, in terms of some of the things that he is doing,” Pelosi said at a Washington Post Live event.

It was not immediately clear what Pelosi meant by “self-impeachable.” The House speaker has thus far resisted calls by some members of her party to pursue impeachment proceedings against Trump.

On Tuesday, she made a similar argument about Trump’s actions, comparing him to President Richard M. Nixon and noting that one of the articles impeachment against the former president was that he ignored congressional subpoenas.

“That could be part of an impeachable offense,” Pelosi said of Trump at Tuesday’s event, which was hosted by Cornell University. “Every day, he’s obstructing justice by saying, ‘This one shouldn’t testify, that one shouldn’t testify,’ and the rest. So he’s making a case. But he’s just trying to goad us into impeachment.”

Democrats have repeatedly decried Trump’s resistance as stonewalling, maintaining that the president is thwarting Congress’s ability to conduct oversight.

Pelosi’s interview with The Post’s Robert Costa came hours before the House Judiciary Committee is expected to vote to hold Attorney General William P. Barr in contempt for not complying with a subpoena for special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s full report. House Democrats are then expected to take the matter to court to let a judge decide on the merits.