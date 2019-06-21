Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) meets with reporters before joining congressional leaders at a closed-door security briefing on the rising tensions with Iran, at the U.S. Capitol, on Thursday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she was not informed of President Trump’s plans to strike Iran Thursday night, a military action that he said he called off minutes before it was to occur.

At a congressional event, Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, was asked if she had been notified by the White House, and she replied, “No.” Her spokesman said a statement would be forthcoming.

Traditionally, House and Senate leadership, and chair and ranking members on the national security-related and other key committees are told about an imminent U.S. military action.

Senior lawmakers were briefed at the White House about how the United States planned to respond to Iran shooting down an unmanned U.S. drone Thursday afternoon, but no set plans were made at that time.

Military action and whether Congress should vote to authorize it have long been a point of contention between Congress and the White House given the constitutionally-mandated authority given to Congress to declare war.