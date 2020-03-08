“We are demanding that the administration prioritize the health and safety of American workers and their families over corporate interests,” they said in a statement.
Among the steps they are pushing: paid sick leave for workers impacted by the quarantine orders or those responsible for caring for children in case of school closures; enhanced unemployment insurance for workers who may lose their jobs because of the outbreak; expansion of food programs to people impacted by coronavirus; and adequate protection for front-line workers in contact with those exposed.
Other steps they want are widespread, free coronavirus testing, affordable treatment for all; protections from price gouging; and increased resources in the medical system to respond to increased demands.
“The administration must move more quickly and seriously to address the severe impacts of the coronavirus on the financial security of America’s families,” they said.
