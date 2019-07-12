Men stand in a U.S. Immigration and Border Enforcement detention center in McAllen, Texas, Friday, July 12, 2019, as Vice President Mike Pence visits. Acknowledging “this is tough stuff,” Pence says he was not surprised by what he saw as he toured the McAllen Border Patrol station Friday where hundreds of men were kept in caged fences with no cots amid sweltering heat. (Josh Dawsey/The Washington Post via AP) (Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Acknowledging “this is tough stuff,” Vice President Mike Pence says he was not surprised by what he saw Friday as he toured a Texas Border Patrol station, where hundreds of men were being kept in cages with no cots amid sweltering heat.

Pence said later, “I knew we’d see a system that was overwhelmed.”

The vice president visited the McAllen Border Patrol station Friday. When detainees saw reporters arrive, many began shouting, saying they had been there for 40 days or more and they were hungry and wanted to brush their teeth. Agents guarding the cages were wearing face masks.

The press pool covering the vice president was pulled out within 90 seconds.

Pence says he has pushed for more federal spending to deal with the situation.

