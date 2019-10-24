But Pence also took time to upbraid U.S. businesses for compromising American values as a cost of doing business in China by acceding to Beijing’s demand that they refrain from speaking out on political and social issues.

In doing so, he said, China is “seeking to export censorship, the hallmark of its regime.

“By exploiting corporate greed, Beijing is attempting to influence American public opinion in an attempt to influence public opinion, coercing corporate America,” Pence said. Those corporations follow the “lure of China’s money by muzzling not only criticism of China’s Communist Party but even affirmative expression of American values.”

Turning an eye toward Nike and the NBA, he chastised their response to Chinese pressure to denounce a tweet this month from Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey expressing support for the demonstrators in Hong Kong. Trump has feuded with former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, a Nike pitchman, and with NBA superstars Lebron James and Stephen Curry over racial issues, to which Pence appeared to allude obliquely.

“Nike promotes itself as a social justice champion, but when it comes to Hong Kong, it prefers checking its social conscience at the door,” Pence said, noting reports that the company had pulled Rockets’ merchandise from stores in China.

Of the NBA, he said some of the “biggest players and owners, who routinely exercise their freedom to criticize this country, lose their voices when it comes to the freedom and rights of the people of China. In siding with the Chinese communist party and silencing free speech, the NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary of that authoritarian regime.”

This month, Trump also criticized the NBA for its handling of the controversy, though the president notably did not condemn China for its pressure on the league.

The vice president’s remarks at a prominent Washington think tank came after months of deliberations within the administration over the timing and tone of his China address. White House officials had first begun scheduling the address in early June, but it was delayed over fears among some Trump aides that it could adversely affect the administration’s trade negotiations with Beijing.

Last week, Trump announced a partial trade deal with China that he said would build trust to work toward a more sweeping agreement, but the “phase one” pact has yet to be agreed to in writing.

Trump has eviscerated China on trade, but he has taken a more muted position on other issues, including human rights, offering only nominal support for the Hong Kong protesters. The president has made no extended comments about China’s jailing of more than 1 million Uighur Muslims in northwest China, though this month he authorized the State Department to issue visa restrictions on Chinese officials in response to the abuses.

In his remarks, Pence emphasized that while the administration — which elevated China to a “strategic and economic competitor” in its 2017 national security strategy — does not aim to “decouple” the U.S. economy from China’s market, the second-largest in the world.

Rather, he said, the United States seeks to engage Beijing “in a manner of fairness.” On trade, he said, the president “remains optimistic an agreement can be reached.”

