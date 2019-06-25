Vice President Pence speaks to supporters at a rally where President Donald Trump formally announced his 2020 re-election bid last week in Orlando. (John Raoux/AP)

Vice President Pence is traveling to Florida on Tuesday to launch a national “Latinos for Trump” initiative in a bid to bolster support for the Republican ticket at time when new polling shows large majorities of Hispanics favoring the election of a Democrat next year.

Pence is scheduled to appear later Tuesday morning in Miami, the city that is hosting the first of the Democratic presidential debates this week. Florida, home to more than 2 million Hispanic registered voters, is a key state for Trump’s reelection fortunes next year.

Pence and other Republicans appearing at the event are expected to emphasize economic data showing gains for Latinos during the Trump administration.

“Under @realDonaldTrump more Hispanic Americans are working today than ever before in history & Hispanic Americans are starting new businesses at nearly 3 times the national average!” Pence said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

The administration’s immigration policies, however, have drawn widespread criticism from the Hispanic community, as has Trump’s harsh rhetoric on the issue.

Over the weekend, Trump called off advertised raids in several large cities that he had said would serve to remove “the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States.” His administration’s practice of separating migrant families at the southern border proved highly unpopular.

And Trump also sparred with officials in Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria about a federal response that many on the island and elsewhere viewed as less robust than those in hurricane-damaged states on the mainland.

Polling released this week by Telemundo showed Trump facing head winds among Hispanic voters in several states.

In Florida, only 34 percent of Hispanic voters would like to see Trump reelected, while 56 percent would prefer to replace him with a Democrat, according to the survey conducted by Mason-Dixon Strategies.

The numbers were even less favorable to Trump elsewhere.

In California, 26 percent of Hispanic voters would like to see Trump reelected, while 66 percent would prefer a Democrat. In Texas, 25 percent would like to see him returned to office, while 69 percent want a Democrat. And in the New York metro area, 19 percent want Trump reelected, while 73 percent prefer a Democrat.

Republicans involved in the “Latinos for Trump” initiative say they are hopeful that he can build on his performance among Hispanics in 2016.

Trump won 28 percent of the Latino vote nationally in that election, according to exit polling, while Democrat Hillary Clinton won 66 percent.

During a television appearance Tuesday morning, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nunez (R) argued that Trump’s record would help him next year.

“I think the past three years under President Trump speaks volumes to the great work he’s done for the Latino community,” she said. “If you look at the data . . . record low unemployment for Latinos, record high median income, home ownership. . . . Everything points to promises made, promises kept.”