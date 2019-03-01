Vice President Pence speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference annual meeting at National Harbor near Washington, on Friday. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)

Vice President Pence warned Friday that “socialist” policies embraced by Democrats, including presidential candidates, risk throwing the country into the kind of economic free-fall and autocratic grip ravaging Venezuela.

Pence also said President Trump was right to leave the negotiating table with North Korea on Thursday, and vowed that the United States will insist on eradicating the nuclear weapons threat in future talks.

Pence mocked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a Democratic candidate challenging President Trump in 2020, as an out-of-touch socialist and the health-care and energy policies endorsed by several others among the 2020 Democratic field as big government.

“Democrats openly advocate an economic system that has impoverished millions of people around the world,” Pence said in an address to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference.

“Under the guise of Medicare-for-all and a Green New Deal, Democrats are embracing the same tired economic theories that have impoverished nations and stifled the liberties of millions over the past century,” Pence said. “That system is socialism.”

Trump also labeled Democrats as socialists, and accused them of wanting to turn the United States into Venezuela. Pence broadened that charge Friday, tying the 2020 field to liberal agenda items that not all Democrats endorse.

Trump will address the annual conference on Saturday.

“What Medicare-for-all really means is quality health care for none,” Pence said. “And the only thing green about the so-called Green New Deal is how much green it’s going to cost taxpayers if these people ever pass it into law.”

Pence got louder applause for references to Trump’s promised border wall and antiabortion policies, and also received sustained applause for declaring that anti-Semitism “must be universally condemned.” Trump drew criticism in 2017 for an equivocal response to anti-Semitic and white nationalist marchers in Charlottesville.

Pence urged Latin American leaders in Colombia on Monday to do more to oppose the socialist government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, and met with opposition leader Juan Guaidó. The United States and most Western nations recognize Guaidó as the country’s legitimate leader, but Maduro retains control.

“We know where socialism leads. You want socialism, just look at Venezuela,” Pence said Friday.

“Venezuela was once one of the richest and most vibrant democracies in the Western Hemisphere, but under Maduro’s socialist rule, it has become one of the poorest and most despotic,” Pence said, with a 90 percent poverty rate and millions of refugees who have fled.

“The struggle in Venezuela is between dictatorship and democracy, between socialism and freedom,” he said.

The Trump administration announced new sanctions Friday against six high-ranking government officials tied to Maduro. The Treasury Department accused the six of obstructing delivery of humanitarian aid.

Guaidó was in Brazil on Thursday, attempting to solidify support for his challenge to Maduro. He vowed to return to Venezuela by Monday, despite threats of imprisonment.

Also Thursday, the United States and Russia presented rival measures on Venezuela in the U.N. Security Council. The council rejected both the U.S. version backing Guaidó and the Russian one backing Maduro.