Of the more than half a dozen people visible in the video, Pence is the only one not wearing a face mask.

PENCE flouts Mayo Clinic policy that everyone on campus wear a mask, even as he meets with staff and a patient. pic.twitter.com/kfo64KQDhU — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 28, 2020

A spokeswoman for the vice president did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a notice posted on its website earlier this month, the Mayo Clinic stated that as of April 13 it is “requiring all patients and visitors to wear a face covering or mask to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

“Patients and visitors are asked to bring their own face covering or mask to wear,” the clinic said in the notice. “If a patient or visitor does not have a mask, Mayo Clinic will provide one.”

The Mayo Clinic confirmed Tuesday afternoon in a now-deleted tweet that it had communicated its masking policy to the vice president and his team.

“Mayo Clinic had informed @VP of the masking policy prior to his arrival today,” read the tweet.

The Mayo Clinic did not offer any further details, and its press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why Pence was allowed to enter while not wearing a mask.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended that health care workers and other medical first responders wear surgical masks or N-95 respirators, while others should wear cloth face coverings “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” given the risk of asymptomatic spread of the novel coronavirus.

President Trump, however, has chafed at the notion of wearing a mask and declared that he would choose not to — even as he was announcing the new federal mask-wearing guidance earlier this month.

“You don’t have to do it,” he said at the time. “They suggested for a period of time. This is voluntary. I don’t think I am going to be doing it.”