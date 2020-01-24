Over two full days and two stops — the first in Jerusalem, the second in Rome — the vice president largely escaped the impeachment vortex consuming the nation’s capital some 5,000 miles away.

President Trump spent his foreign sojourn to Davos this week obsessing over the Senate trial back home — tweeting more than a dozen times before dawn on his final day in Switzerland and railing against what he called “the hoax” focused on his alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine for political gain. Pence, by contrast, cut a calmer and more sanguine visage ostensibly unconcerned by the constitutional controversy raging back home.

Pence never brought up impeachment unprompted, weighing in only when asked during an interview by David Brody of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

“This comes down to a phone call that the president made with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Pence said. “People can read the transcript of the call and see there was no quid pro quo. The president did nothing wrong.”

Perhaps the most tangible reminder of the latest scandal engulfing the Trump presidency followed Pence abroad in the form of the screens of Fox News — the in-flight entertainment choice that aired parts of the impeachment proceedings as Air Force Two knifed through a darkening sky.

On Thursday, at the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, the vice president extended an invitation to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — as well as to Benny Gantz, his rival in the country’s upcoming elections — to travel to Washington next week for the unveiling of the administration’s new peace plan.

Earlier in the day, speaking alongside other world leaders at Yad Vashem to commemorate the anniversary of Auschwitz’s liberation, Pence condemned the “vile tide of anti-Semitism that is fueling hate and violence all across the world.” He also singled out Iran, calling on other nations to “stand strong against the leading state purveyor of anti-Semitism, against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy and threatens to wipe Israel off the map.”

The vice president, who last year visited the Polish concentration camp where more than 1.1 million men, women and children perished under Nazi control during World War II, recounted how moving the experience was for him.

“One cannot see the piles of shoes, the gas chambers, the crematoriums, the lone boxcar facing the gate to the camp, and those grainy photographs of men, women, and children being sent to their deaths without asking, ‘How could they?’” he said.

Pence’s latest foreign trip is another reminder of the vice president’s uncanny knack for seeming to sidestep the morass of the Trump administration, often through unintentionally well-timed travel out of town.

In August 2017, Pence left for a week-long trip to Latin America immediately following deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. He was still abroad when Trump held a much-criticized news conference in the lobby of Trump Tower declaring that “both sides” were to blame.

Pence did weigh in at the time from Chile, but largely sidestepped a question about whether he agreed with Trump that both sides were responsible and instead simply affirmed that he stood with the president. He also cut his trip short by a day, returning to Washington early for a strategy meeting with Trump and his national security team at Camp David.

In early 2018, Pence was in Japan, en route to the Olympics in South Korea, when news broke that staff secretary Rob Porter was being pushed from the White House amid allegations of domestic abuse from his two ex-wives.

“I learned as I awoke this morning of those developments,” Pence said, prompting a follow-up question from his traveling press corps about why he often seemed “a little bit out of the loop on some of this major news.”

Later that year, in November, Pence again traveled to Asia just days after Democrats won back the House in the midterm elections, when Trump fired then-attorney general Jeff Sessions, installing loyalist Matthew G. Whitaker atop the Justice Department.

In February 2019, Pence flew to Colombia to announce new sanctions against Venezuela at the beginning of the same week that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, testified before Congress about the president’s alleged misdeeds. His trip also coincided with Trump’s failed summit in Hanoi, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

And throughout much of last year — as special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia probe reached its culmination and the impeachment inquiry began to boil — Pence was hopscotching the country, helping to promote Trump’s trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Pence’s far-flung travels are partly a function of the unconventional Trump White House. The president is a homebody reluctant to travel abroad, frequently delegating foreign trips to his number two.

On Friday in Rome, Pence appeared both geographically and mentally removed from the spectacle of impeachment.

He began his day at the Vatican, deploying his standard opening line even to the pope — an offering of his “warmest greetings” from Trump — before the two men exchanged gifts, with Pence, a self-described “evangelical Catholic,” giving the leader of the faith a wooden cross.

During the meeting, Pence and the pope discussed the humanitarian crisis in Venezuela as well as displaced religious minorities in the Middle East and the antiabortion March for Life, according to a readout provided by the vice president’s office.

“I won’t forget — you made me a hero,” Pence told Francis before departing through the Clement VIII door, in a possible reference to Pence’s mother’s admiration for the pontiff.

Pence then entered the Sistine Chapel, which was already thick with tourists, some of whom momentarily averted their eyes from Michelangelo’s fresco to gape at the vice president. One woman pointed at Pence, offered a thumbs up, and requested a picture.

The vice president smiled, before turning back to his tour guide, who made a good-natured gesture to signify that the eager tourist was just another one of the “Americans” — like Pence, far from home.