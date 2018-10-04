China “wants a different American president” and is working to undermine President Trump and influence U.S. elections, Vice President Pence claimed Thursday in another sign of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.

Pence is accusing China of using trade, diplomatic overtures and military expansion to spread its influence around the world and to work against U.S. interests.

“President Trump’s leadership is working; China wants a different American president,” Pence said in a speech at the conservative Hudson Institute. “China is meddling in America’s democracy.”

In his address, Pence said: “Our intelligence community says that China is targeting U.S. state and local governments and officials to exploit any divisions between federal and local levels on policy. It’s using wedge issues, like trade tariffs, to advance Beijing’s political influence.”

The vice president’s remarks mark another escalation in the Trump administration’s efforts to pressure China to reform its trade practices and rein in its military expansionism. This week, a Chinese warship conducted a dangerous maneuver and sailed within 45 yards of a U.S. Navy warship in the contested South China Sea, where China has sought to establish maritime dominance in the crucial shipping corridor.

At a United Nations conference last week, Trump accused Beijing of trying to influence the election in retaliation for the escalating trade war in which both nations have enacted tariffs on more than $250 billion worth of goods.

The president did not offer evidence of interference by Beijing, though administration officials told reporters that they viewed a number of Chinese actions as tantamount to election interference.

Pence’s speech amounted to a broad indictment of the methods and goals of what China insists is its peaceful rise to an economic great power. He said China is not being forthcoming about the real aims of its military expansion in the South China Sea and elsewhere and that it was cheating and effectively extorting U.S. firms while persecuting and subjugating Chinese people.

“Beijing now requires many American businesses to hand over their trade secrets as the cost of doing business in China. It also coordinates and sponsors the acquisition of American firms to gain ownership of their creations,” Pence said. “Worst of all, Chinese security agencies have masterminded the wholesale theft of American technology — including cutting-edge military blueprints.”

Pence also accused China of using relationships and “questionable loans” to Sri Lanka, Venezuela and other countries to establish far-flung areas of influence.

“Beijing has prioritized capabilities to erode America’s military advantages — on land, at sea, in the air and in space. China wants nothing less than to push the United States of America from the Western Pacific and attempt to prevent us from coming to the aid of our allies,” Pence said.

Drawing applause while referring to Taiwan, Pence said that while the United States will continue to abide by the “One China” policy that recognizes Beijing’s authority, “America will always believe Taiwan’s embrace of democracy shows a better path for all the Chinese people.”

On the election interference issue, Pence cited an advertising supplement purchased by Chinese state media in the Des Moines Register in Iowa as an one example.

“The supplement, designed to look like news articles, cast our trade policies as reckless and harmful to Iowans,” Pence said. “But when our ambassador tried to place his own op-ed in Chinese newspapers, describing the truth about our policies, no Chinese outlet would publish it.”

In a wide-ranging interview on NPR on Thursday morning, Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai suggested the Trump administration had not shown good faith in negotiating with Beijing over trade.

“The U.S. position keeps changing all the time, so we don’t know exactly what the U.S. would want as priorities,” he said. “And, number two, I think there’s been some attempt on the U.S. side to force something like the U.S. will get 100 percent and China will get zero. I don’t think this is fair.”

Pence cast Beijing’s efforts as a highly coordinated campaign to promote its interests around the world, including in the United States.

“Beijing is employing a whole-of-government approach to advance its influence and benefit its interests,” Pence said. “It’s employing this power in more proactive and coercive ways to interfere in the domestic policies and politics of the United States.”

A new poll of data from 25 countries released this week from Pew Research Center found a widespread belief that China is a growing power, perhaps one that now rivals the United States in economic might, but that most people wanted the United States to retain its leading role in global affairs.

However, the poll also found very little confidence in the countries surveyed that the current American president would do the right thing in global affairs. Indeed, confidence in Trump was lower than for world leaders such as Germany’s Angela Merkel, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Russia’s Vladimir Putin — and even Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Adam Taylor contributed to this report.