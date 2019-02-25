Vice President Pence arrives at the Catam Base, to attend a meeting of the Lima Group, in Bogota, Colombia, on Monday. (Leonardo Munoz/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

— Vice President Pence is reassuring Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s political rival Monday that the United States will not back away from diplomatic confrontation with what he calls an illegitimate dictatorship.

Pence arrived in the Colombian capital Monday morning for a meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó and Latin American nations that support his challenge to Maduro.

Pence’s first meeting with Guaidó follows a violent weekend in which the Trump administration sought to coax Maduro’s military to abandon him and allow in hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid.

Pence is expected to announce new U.S. measures against Maduro and his socialist government that could include additional financial sanctions. The once-wealthy nation is already reeling from hyperinflation and international penalties, and some 3 million Venezuelans have fled the country.

Pence will meet later Monday with Venezuelan refugee families living here. Colombia has taken in more than 1 million.

Pence is addressing a 14-nation diplomatic consortium called the Lima Group. The group cannot compel Maduro to leave but is seen as the most influential body to back his opponent.

Guaidó declared himself the rightful interim leader in January, and the United States was the first to recognize him.

John Wagner contributed to this report.