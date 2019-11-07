But candidates are not required to file in person, and this time Trump is sending Pence to file his paperwork and pay the $1,000 fee. Pence will do so at the secretary of state’s office late Thursday morning.

While some states are canceling their GOP primaries, Trump is expected to face at least three challengers in New Hampshire: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh.

