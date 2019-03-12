Vice President Pence will meet privately with three Republican senators later Tuesday who could decide the extent of Republican defections on a vote this week to reject President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

The meeting, which was not listed on the vice president’s public schedule, will be held with Republican Sens. Thom Tillis (N.C.), Lamar Alexander (Tenn.) and Mike Lee (Utah) at the Capitol, according to two people familiar with it who were not authorized to speak publicly.

Those three senators have indicated varying levels of concern with the president’s emergency declaration, issued Feb. 15 to reroute billions of dollars for military construction projects toward Trump’s border wall instead. Tillis, who is up for reelection next year, has already stated his outright opposition on constitutional grounds and is one of four Republican senators who plan to vote in support of a disapproval resolution of the declaration. The vote is expected Thursday.

Alexander gave a lengthy, blistering floor speech urging Trump to use alternative methods of securing the money for the border wall but has steadfastly declined to say how he would vote on the disapproval resolution. And Lee is privately crafting legislation meant to return to Congress some of the emergency powers afforded to the president.

Many Senate Republicans have started to align behind Lee’s proposal, which would amend the National Emergencies Act of 1976 to say an emergency declaration would automatically expire after 30 days unless both chambers of Congress vote to approve it.

But the White House, in private, has been skeptical of the effort so far and is proposing some changes to it, according one of the people familiar with the discussions. One possible way to amend it more to the White House’s liking is to make that 30-day period in Lee’s proposal longer.