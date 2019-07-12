Vice President Pence and Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee participate in a roundtable discussion at the Customs and Border Protection station in McAllen, Tex., on Friday. (Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post)

Vice President Pence visited two migrant detention centers here Friday with Republican senators in an effort to defend the administration’s handling of the migrant crisis following reports of inhumane conditions at the facilities.

After he toured the first facility, Pence described a much better situation than the one that has been relayed by Democrats and in news reports. He said President Trump wanted him there with cameras to see for themselves how people were being treated.

“Every family I spoke to said they were being well cared for, and that’s different than some of the harsh rhetoric we hear from Capitol Hill,” Pence said. “Customs and Border Protection is doing its level best to provide compassionate care in a manner the American people would expect.”

Pence first toured a cavernous facility built in May to handle overcrowding and where 800 people are living. Most were lying on kindergarten-style napping mats on the floor covered with thin, tinfoil blankets. In another room, children, all under 8 years old, were seated in front of a television watching an animated Spanish film.

Pence asked the children if they had food and were being taken care of. They all nodded, and some said “si.” A few children shook their heads no when asked if they had a place to “get cleaned up.”

As Pence toured the facilities, a House committee was having a contentious, partisan debate back in Washington over how migrants have been treated. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) requested to be sworn in when appearing as a witness before the panel to show she was telling the truth when she retold a story about a migrant woman who said she had to drink water from the toilet because her sink broke.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) accused her of playing to her millions of Twitter followers.

Some Democrats have described the detention centers as “concentration camps” and say the U.S. government is holding children in “cages.” Several children have died after crossing the border and being taken into federal custody.

Pence said it was heartbreaking to hear from children who had walked two or three months to come to America and cross the border illegally, but he ultimately blamed Congress for failing to pass legislation that would deal with the influx of migrants at the southern border.

Republicans have responded to Democrats’ criticism of the detention facility by saying they are unfairly maligning border agents who are doing their best under difficult circumstances because of the surge of Central American migrants.

Pence sought to deliver that message during his trip here, saying “I couldn’t be more impressed” with the work being done by the Customs and Border Protection agents.

Pence toured the facilities with Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). Democrats turned down the invitation to go. Also on the trip was acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan.

On Friday, Trump said he sent Pence on the trip to counter what he said were “phony” stories about the state of the facilities from Democrats and the news media while defending the agents working the detention centers.

“These people — I tell you what — I’ve been with ICE and I’ve been with Border Patrol a lot,” Trump told reporters before departing on a trip to Wisconsin and Ohio. “They love those people coming across the border. They love them and I’ve seen it. They love them.”