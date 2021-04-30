Some Trump supporters are livid that Pence did not try to block Congress’s recognition of Biden’s victory, as the former president urged him to do. Trump critics are dismayed that Pence did not publicly speak out against the former president’s efforts to subvert the election results. And he has even come under excoriating criticism from Trump himself, who has described Pence as a letdown in conversations with friends and book authors who have interviewed him recently, according to people familiar with his comments, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions.