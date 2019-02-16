Vice President Pence urged the European Union to denounce Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday and recognize National Assembly head Juan Guaidó as the country’s leader, increasing diplomatic pressure as a potential standoff brewed over blocked shipments of U.S. humanitarian aid.

Major European countries have followed the U.S. lead in recognizing Guaidó as Venezuela’s leader, but the European Union as an institution has not. Neither has the United Nations, where Maduro is attempting to rally support.

“We’ve seen what happens when the free world and freedom-loving people unite around a single cause, as so many of the nations represented in this room have stood with us and shoulder-to-shoulder with the Venezuelan people,” Pence said at the annual Munich Security Conference.

“It’s time for the rest of the world to step forward. Once more the Old World can take a strong stand in support of freedom in the New World, Pence said. “All of us must stand with the Venezuelan people until freedom and democracy are fully restored. Today we call on the European Union to step forward for freedom.”

Addressing the largely European audience, Pence got only polite applause for remarks defending U.S. trade policies and defense policies under President Trump and proclaiming Trump as “the leader of the free world.”

The vice president noted that the U.S. delegation to the annual defense-focused session is the largest ever, mostly because of a large bipartisan contingent from Congress, led by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.). Pence’s mention that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is attending drew louder applause.

He used Venezuela as an example of what he called invigorated U.S. leadership. Washington was the first capital to recognize Guaidó, and that more than 50 other nations have followed.

“The struggle in Venezuela is between dictatorship and democracy. Nicolás Maduro is a dictator with no legitimate claim to power, and Nicolás Maduro must go,” Pence said.

The 28-member E.U. overall, however, has been unable to agree on a unified position on Venezuela, due in part to Italy’s opposition, according to a French diplomat, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

In his speech, Pence also took aim at some allies’ growing interaction with Russia. He criticized Germany’s planned purchase of Russian natural gas, which the United States considers a security threat. And in an apparent reference to Turkey’s purchase of Russian arms, he said: “We have also made it clear that we will not stand idly by while NATO allies purchase weapons from our adversaries. We cannot ensure the defense of the West if our allies grow dependent on the East.”

Turkey, a NATO ally, also skipped a diplomatic meeting last week that was planned by the United States as a show of force against Iran. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Russia instead.

Pence repeated the U.S. expectation that all NATO nations will meet an agreed goal of spending 2 percent of their gross domestic product on defense, which Germany does not do.

He met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel here, and told reporters later that the session was productive. He also met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.