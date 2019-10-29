Home buying has grown more affordable thanks to steadily dropping mortgage rates. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.75, according to Freddie Mac. That’s down almost a full percentage point from November 2018.
Still, economists say surging home prices could slow sales once mortgage rates stabilize.
Pending sales are a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD