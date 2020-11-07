On Friday, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. approved a request from the Pennsylvania GOP and ordered county boards to comply with state guidance and segregate mail ballots delivered after Election Day. On Saturday, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) responded, telling the Supreme Court there is no need for additional intervention by the court following Alito’s order.

The jockeying in Pennsylvania is one part of a multipronged legal strategy from President Trump and his Republican allies, who have pledged to continue fighting his election loss in courts across the country.

It’s an approach that relies more on caustic rhetoric than on substantiated allegations. Even if the high court agrees with Republicans that the late votes should not count, officials say it would not affect the results because so few ballots have arrived since Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania Republican Party is seeking an injunction that Shapiro characterized as “ordering Pennsylvania’s counties to do that which the Commonwealth has already directed counties to do and which the counties are already doing.”

He said 63 of the state’s 67 counties — including the largest, Alleghany and Philadelphia — confirmed that they are following Alito’s order and there is no reason to think the others would defy it after instructions from both the state and the U.S. Supreme Court.

Alito’s order allowed counting those late-arriving ballots — something the Republican Party has asked to cease. Shapiro said that counting was necessary because of state races. The suit at the Supreme Court involves only votes for president and Congress.

Stopping the count, Shapiro said, “would unnecessarily halt the counting of votes for Pennsylvania state races, impacting the Commonwealth’s ability to seat its General Assembly by December 1, 2020, as required by the Pennsylvania Constitution.” Pennsylvanians were voting for 25 state senators and all 203 members of the state House of Representatives.

In a separate Supreme Court filing, Luzerne County, which is in eastern Pennsylvania and includes Wilkes-Barre, told the justices that the ballots received after election night were negligible compared with the total vote. Officials there received only 255 ballots between 8 p.m. on Election Day and 5 p.m. on Friday, the extension authorized by the state Supreme Court. That contrasts with nearly 150,000 votes cast in the county before then.

The court could rule on the Republican Party’s request at any time.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, minutes after a wave of news organizations called the race for Biden, Trump’s personal attorney Rudolph W. Giuliani said the president would not concede the election.

Giuliani appeared with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and people they said were poll watchers in Philadelphia. The Trump operatives claimed they had “about 50” people who could testify to vote-counting improprieties in the state.

More lawsuits were coming, they said.

“Many cases are going to be filed — some big, some small. This is going to be eventually a big case,” Giuliani said of a suit he said would be filed in federal court in Pennsylvania on Monday.

Trump’s allies will file legal challenges in other states, too, he said, though he did not specify which ones. The claims that Giuliani and the poll watchers made at the news conference were unsubstantiated and at times conflicting — and many have already been debunked.

Giuliani assailed mail-in voting, calling it “outrageous” and “very suspicious,” even though Pennsylvania’s mail-in balloting was approved by a Republican state legislative majority in 2019. The decision to wait until Election Day to start counting votes, unlike other states that pre-canvass, was also approved by Republican legislative leaders.

When asked whether Trump would accept the results of the just-called election, Giuliani said “obviously he’s not going to concede,” indicating that the president would continue his pursuit of legal challenges.

In Arizona on Saturday, the plaintiffs in a lawsuit about alleged ballot issues stemming from the use of Sharpie markers abruptly moved to dismiss their suit without prejudice. The case, dubbed “Sharpiegate,” came after conservatives amplified the false claim that ballots marked with Sharpies would be disqualified. Ballots marked with Sharpies were counted, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has said in a statement.

The Trump campaign, the Arizona Democratic Party and the Republican National Committee were involved in the case, which peddled claims of widespread ballot problems — claims repeatedly denied by local and state election officials.

Later that day, the Trump campaign announced that it had filed a lawsuit of its own in Arizona, echoing some of the claims made in the Sharpie case. It alleges that poll workers in Maricopa County gave improper instructions to some residents who used voting machines, possibly causing votes to go uncounted. The campaign’s lawyers said the issue could affect “up to thousands” of ballots and asked that officials manually review them.

Alexander Kolodin, who helped file the earlier Sharpie lawsuit, said in an interview that he’s “thrilled” to have the Trump campaign take over the issue and will help with its suit. Kolodin said the campaign’s filing covers his assertions about the Sharpies.

“We’re going to let the campaigns duke this one out,” he said.

County officials said they could not comment on pending litigation, but secretary of state spokeswoman Sophia Solis said her office was giving the suit “the consideration it deserves.”

“We are looking at this right now, but it is seemingly a repackaged ‘Sharpiegate’ lawsuit,” Solis told The Washington Post. “Hopefully, this puts the matter to rest for good.”

Earlier Saturday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, whose office filed an amicus brief in the Sharpie case asking that the matter be resolved quickly, voiced frustration with the swirling rumors of improprieties in her state.

“My office has been putting out information for months about how election processes work in the state & all we do to ensure security & fairness,” the Democrat tweeted Saturday morning, shortly before protesters gathered at the statehouse decrying attempts to “steal” the election. “If you haven’t been paying attention, that’s on you, but don’t show up when you don’t like the result & scream fraud w/no evidence.”